Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tiki Launches Amplify International Program To Help U.S. Dmos Triple Their Global Media Reach Amid Federal Funding Cuts


2025-08-12 03:16:11
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiki, a leading innovator in travel technology, has announced the launch of the Tiki Amplify International Program , a bold initiative empowering U.S. Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) to sustain and elevate their hard-earned international relevance. In a climate of reduced federal tourism marketing support, this program ensures that U.S. destinations remain not only visible, but competitive and inspiring on the global stage.

Industry Context

In July 2025, Congress enacted sweeping budget cuts through the Rescissions Act, slashing federal tourism matching funds 80%, from $100 million to $20 million. U.S. tourism leadership warns of a "significant recalibration of our resources and programming." Industry groups, including the U.S. Travel Association and the International Inbound Travel Association, have sounded alarms, stating the cuts "will severely limit ability to promote the U.S. in global markets at a time when international competition is fierce."

This shortfall arrives at a critical time. Global events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympics heighten the urgency for a powerful international marketing presence. With matching funds capacity diminished, many DMOs face uncertainty in sustaining their international campaigns.

Tiki's Solution: The Amplify International Program

Recognizing the acute need for support, Tiki's Amplify International Program offers U.S. DMOs an exclusive opportunity to triple the value of their international media spend . For every $1 invested against an international market through Tiki, Tiki will contribute an additional $2 in media value.

Why This Matters

"As federal matching funds for U.S. international targeting efforts shrink, DMOs must adapt," said Jamie Claudio, SVP, Destination Strategy at Tiki. "Our Amplify International Program ensures DMOs can sustain the critical global visibility needed to attract international visitors at this critical juncture -even in uncertain funding conditions."

This program empowers DMOs to preserve and amplify their voice in global markets, ensuring their destinations remain top-of-mind for travelers worldwide-and that every marketing dollar goes further.

Key Benefits Include:

  • Fill the Funding Gap : Maintain and expand international reach despite federal cuts
  • 3× Campaign Value : Maximize impact without increasing your budget
  • Fully Managed Execution : Tiki handles campaign setup, localization, performance reporting, and optimization
  • Localized Messaging : Engage high-intent travelers with messaging tailored to language and cultural context
  • Multi-Format Flexibility : Choose your format: AI-powered conversational units, immersive Lightbox ads or native placements across 200+ premium global travel sites.

Campaign Parameters

  • Eligibility : All U.S. DMOs targeting any international market
  • Timeline : Campaigns must run in FY 2025–2026
  • Minimum Investment :
    • Lightbox & Native: $10,000
    • Envoy: $25,000

Contact
 Jamie Claudio
SVP, Destination Strategy
[email protected]

SOURCE Tiki

