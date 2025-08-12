Empower's District Cooling Consumption On Strong Demand, Expansion

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, reported a 7.1 per cent increase in consumption during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

The growth, measured in refrigeration tons per hour (RTh), was attributed to high occupancy rates in existing projects and the addition of new developments to the company's portfolio.

Empower said in a statement that the expansion has further diversified its customer base, which includes residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, retail, entertainment, and other sectors.

These industries are increasingly adopting energy-efficient cooling solutions to reduce carbon emissions and align with sustainability goals. The company signed 86 new contracts in the first six months of the year to supply more than 99,000 refrigeration tons (RT) to projects across Dubai.

With these additions, Empower's total contracted capacity reached 1.86 million RT, while connected capacity grew to more than 1.6 million RT following an increase of approximately 38,000 RT. The number of buildings served rose to 1,684.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said the company's performance underlines its role in supporting Dubai's growth and sustainability agenda.“We are committed to delivering district cooling services of the highest quality and reliability, leveraging advanced technologies and innovations,” he said.

“Our operations support Dubai's population growth, urbanisation, and economic development, while contributing to the emirate's green future and net zero goals,” Ahmad bin Shafar said.

He added that the steady rise in consumption reflects customers' trust in Empower's ability to help reduce their carbon footprint and implement sustainable practices.

“The increase in demand and expansion of our customer base is a testament to the efficiency of our services. This motivates us to maintain quality while further growing our business and partnerships for the benefit of all stakeholders,” Shafar said.

Shafar noted that Empower's readiness to meet rising demand in H1 2025 was due to its state-of-the-art district cooling systems, high operational efficiency, and advanced technologies. These factors, combined with significant capacity, enabled the company to serve a diverse range of sectors effectively.

Ahead of the peak summer season, Empower carried out an extensive maintenance and preparation campaign across its 88 district cooling plants and distribution networks. This ensured operational readiness to meet the seasonal surge in demand, particularly during periods of high temperatures. The measures helped maintain a comfortable indoor environment for residents and businesses across Dubai also highlighted that district cooling consumption in Dubai has increased by approximately 69 per cent between 2020 and 2024. This long-term growth trend remains a key driver for the company's ongoing network expansion, as well as its revenue growth and profitability.