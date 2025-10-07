Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Attacks Kharkiv With Drones, Fires Break Out

2025-10-07 12:05:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“During twenty minutes of a drone attack on Kharkiv, nearly two dozen explosions were heard. Several fires have broken out in the city. There have been no reports of casualties so far. Another group of enemy combat drones is heading toward the city - please stay safe!” the message said.

Terekhov noted that, according to the city's Situation Center, the enemy launched 25 Shahed combat drones at Kharkiv during the night, all targeting the city's Nemyshlianskyi district.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that a fire broke out in Kharkiv's Nemyshlianskyi district.

As reported by Ukrinform, the number of injured in Kherson has increased following the attack on the Dniprovskyi district.

