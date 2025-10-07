Russia Attacks Kharkiv With Drones, Fires Break Out
“During twenty minutes of a drone attack on Kharkiv, nearly two dozen explosions were heard. Several fires have broken out in the city. There have been no reports of casualties so far. Another group of enemy combat drones is heading toward the city - please stay safe!” the message said.
Terekhov noted that, according to the city's Situation Center, the enemy launched 25 Shahed combat drones at Kharkiv during the night, all targeting the city's Nemyshlianskyi district.
Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that a fire broke out in Kharkiv's Nemyshlianskyi district.Read also: Russia targets Donetsk region's energy infrastructure again, leaving areas without power
As reported by Ukrinform, the number of injured in Kherson has increased following the attack on the Dniprovskyi district.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment