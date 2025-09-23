DC Arrests Man for Pointing Laser at Helicopter with Trump Onboard
(MENAFN) A 33-year-old Washington, D.C. man was arrested Monday on federal charges after allegedly aiming a laser pointer at Marine One, the helicopter carrying U.S. President Donald Trump, as it took off from the White House. The U.S. Secret Service confirmed the arrest.
Jacob Samuel Winkler faces felony charges for pointing a laser at an aircraft, a crime that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
The incident unfolded Saturday evening when Secret Service officer Diego Santiago observed a shirtless man acting erratically on Constitution Avenue near the Ellipse. Winkler, who was reportedly speaking to himself, allegedly targeted the helicopter with the laser as it flew overhead, according to court documents.
Santiago described the action as a potential threat to aviation safety, noting that such behavior could risk a collision in midair. "Winkler’s actions could have temporarily blinded or disoriented a pilot, endangering the helicopter and other nearby aircraft," the officer stated in his report.
Following his arrest, Winkler reportedly expressed regret, saying he "should apologize to Donald Trump." He also told investigators that he frequently aimed the laser at objects like stop signs, unaware it was illegal to target the presidential helicopter. In addition, officers discovered a small knife on his person.
While the court filing did not confirm whether anyone aboard Marine One noticed the laser, the potential dangers posed by such actions remain a serious concern for aviation security.
