Trump Says He Has“Sort Of Made A Decision” To Send Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made this statement to journalists on Monday in the Oval Office, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

When asked by reporters whether he had decided about supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks – directly or through NATO – he said he had "sort of made a decision" on the matter.

At the same time, the head of the White House added that he first would want to know what Ukraine planned to do with them.

The U.S. President again said that Russia's war against Ukraine should have never begun, but noted that both sides had made“bad decisions.”

When Trump was asked whether he planned to restrict the range of Ukrainian strikes on Russian targets - presumably using American missiles - he said that he would first like to ask a few questions.

"I would ask some questions. I'm not looking to escalate that war," the U.S. President stated.

ISW: withs, Ukraine could target over 1,600 Russian military sites

As reported by Ukrinform, at the end of September, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that discussions were ongoing within President Trump's administration regarding Ukraine's request for Tomahawk missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had clear support from Trump regarding strikes on Russian targets, such as energy infrastructure and weapons production plants. He added that during his meeting with Trump, he asked for“one thing” (a specific weapon) that should serve as“additional pressure on Putin.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the supply of long-range U.S. Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would supposedly lead to the“collapse of relations” between Russia and the United States.

Photo: White House