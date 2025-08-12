'Jolly LLB 3' Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Face-Off In Courtroom Comedy

The teaser of the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is out, offering a glimpse of a funny yet intense clash between the actors who play lawyers in the latest film of the franchise.

The first part, led by Warsi, was a sleeper hit at the box office in 2013, while the second, starring Kumar, was a superhit four years later.

Recommended For You

The third part is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor and is produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio 18. It will release in theatres on September 19.

The teaser introduces the characters of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who have identical names and professions and are known for creating a ruckus inside the court.

Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as a judge. The teaser features funny arguments between Kumar and Warsi, with glimpses of their verbal fights inside the courtroom and physical fights outside the court.

Jolly LLB 3 teaser features glimpses of Judge Tripathi, played by Shukla, as he once again finds himself trapped between the sharp-tongued Jolly Mishra (Kumar), and Jolly Tyagi (Warsi).

Star Studios shared the teaser from their official Instagram handle.

Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2. Kumar was last seen in the multi-starrer Housefull 5, which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and starred Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacky Shroff, Nana Patekar and others.