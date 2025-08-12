Innventure, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results On August 14, 2025
The event will be webcasted live via our investor relations website or via this link .
Parties interested in joining via teleconference can register using this link:
After registering, you will be provided dial in details and a unique dial-in PIN. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering in advance.
About Innventure
Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. As owner-operators, Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines“disruptive” as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.
Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications
Investor Relations Contact: Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Strategic Communications
