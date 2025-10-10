Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Retreating This Weekend? Met Office Shares Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The sky might be bright from the morning on the weekend, but how will the weather be all day? See the full photo gallery for details

Kolkata Weather

The Alipore Met Office says the monsoon will officially leave Bengal this weekend. A cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal might bring scattered storms to South Bengal.

There's no chance of heavy rain in North Bengal. The sky will be partly cloudy. Thunderstorm warnings are also being lifted. Light, localized rain may occur until Saturday.

There's no chance of heavy rain in South Bengal for now. Scattered thunderstorms will continue until Saturday. The sky will be partly cloudy. Humidity will gradually decrease.

According to the Alipore Met Office, there's a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday in North & South 24 Parganas and East & West Medinipur. Gusty winds may accompany the rain.

Dry weather in Bihar and Jharkhand from Saturday. However, Odisha and Bengal will have to wait a bit longer for the monsoon to withdraw. Humidity will decrease after Sunday.