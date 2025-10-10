Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Retreating This Weekend? Met Office Shares Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The sky might be bright from the morning on the weekend, but how will the weather be all day? See the full photo gallery for details
Kolkata Weather
The Alipore Met Office says the monsoon will officially leave Bengal this weekend. A cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal might bring scattered storms to South Bengal.
There's no chance of heavy rain in North Bengal. The sky will be partly cloudy. Thunderstorm warnings are also being lifted. Light, localized rain may occur until Saturday.
There's no chance of heavy rain in South Bengal for now. Scattered thunderstorms will continue until Saturday. The sky will be partly cloudy. Humidity will gradually decrease.
According to the Alipore Met Office, there's a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday in North & South 24 Parganas and East & West Medinipur. Gusty winds may accompany the rain.
Dry weather in Bihar and Jharkhand from Saturday. However, Odisha and Bengal will have to wait a bit longer for the monsoon to withdraw. Humidity will decrease after Sunday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment