Jordan's Ambassador Al-Qadi Submits Credentials To Dutch Monarch

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Hague, Oct. 10 (Petra)-- Ambassador Khaled Nayef Al-Qadi presented his credentials on Friday to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, King of the friendly Kingdom of the Netherlands, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Netherlands, during an official ceremony held at the Royal Palace in The Hague.Ambassador Al-Qadi conveyed the greetings and best wishes of His Majesty King Abdullah II to King Willem-Alexander and extended his wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the friendly Dutch people.For his part, King Willem-Alexander asked Ambassador Al-Qadi to convey his greetings and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II, praising His Majesty's wise leadership and the strong bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. The King also expressed the Netherlands' interest in further strengthening and developing its cooperation with Jordan, wishing the Kingdom and the Jordanian people continued progress and prosperity.