King Meets Syria FM, US Special Envoy For Syria

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 12 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II held two separate meetings on Tuesday with Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani, and United States Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack, to discuss the latest developments in Syria.During the meetings, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's support for Syria's efforts to preserve its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, noting the importance of Washington's role in supporting the reconstruction process in Syria in a manner that preserves the rights of all Syrians.The King highlighted Jordan's readiness to share its expertise in all fields to help develop and strengthen the capabilities of Syrian institutions.His Majesty also noted the need to step up Jordanian-Syrian cooperation, particularly in combating terrorism and preventing arms and drug smuggling.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meetings.Shibani and Barrack were in Jordan to participate in a tripartite Jordanian-Syrian-American meeting held to follow up on talks hosted in Amman last month, and discuss the situation in Syria and ways to support the country's reconstruction.