Trump Extends Tariff Truce with China
(MENAFN) On Monday, US President Donald Trump authorized an executive directive to prolong the ongoing tariff truce with China through mid-November.
In response, Beijing mirrored the gesture by implementing a similar extension.
This decision came just hours before the prior 90-day pause in trade duties was scheduled to end.
Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, stating, “I have just signed an Executive Order that will extend the Tariff Suspension on China for another 90 days. All other elements of the Agreement will remain the same.”
His statement indicated no changes to the other terms of the current arrangement.
Shortly after, the Chinese Commerce Ministry declared that Beijing would halt the imposition of additional duties on American products for the same extended duration.
This reciprocal move was intended to preserve the fragile trade détente between the two economic superpowers.
Had the extension failed to materialize, both sides would have reverted to the previous tariff levels that characterized the heightened period of economic confrontation earlier in the year.
Back in April, both Washington and Beijing had imposed increasingly severe levies on each other’s imports.
At the peak of this trade conflict, American tariffs soared to 145%, while China’s retaliatory measures reached 125%.
Trump’s directive recognized that China has continued to “take significant steps toward remedying non-reciprocal trade arrangements” with the United States.
However, it also emphasized that “large and persistent annual US goods trade deficits” remain, posing what the order described as an “unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy” of the country.
