Brightspeed Completes Fiber Network Construction In Butler, Hyndman And Roaring Springs, PA Continues Expansion In Dozens More Communities

Helping bridge digital divide in state where only 47% of population has access to fiber-optic service*

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed , the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder and provider of the country's fastest internet service , as determined by HighSpeedInternet's Annual Service Provider Review 2025, announced the completion of its fiber network build in Butler, Hyndman and Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania. Now, more than 21,000 families and businesses in those communities have access to reliable, blazing-fast connectivity empowering them to work remotely, learn online, participate in e-commerce, receive telehealth services and thrive in today's hyperconnected world.

"At Brightspeed, we believe everyone deserves the latest and most dependable communications technology," said John Mizerak, director of government affairs at Brightspeed. "Our state-of-the-art fiber network deployment marks a critical step in upgrading outdated copper infrastructure with a more reliable, resilient alternative. We're ensuring our customers - especially those in underserved areas - have dependable access to voice and internet service."

Brightspeed fiber network deployment

Brightspeed is determined to close the digital divide for families, remote workers, students and small businesses in The Keystone State. Already, nearly 164,000 locations are fiber enabled and once the company's full fiber network buildout in the state is complete, nearly 213,000 families and small businesses will have access to Brightspeed's multi-gig-speed fiber internet service.

The table below illustrates the total number of homes and businesses that are ready to be connected to super-fast internet in each Pennsylvania county where Brightspeed is deploying its fiber network.