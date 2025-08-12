Brightspeed Completes Fiber Network Construction In Butler, Hyndman And Roaring Springs, PA Continues Expansion In Dozens More Communities
|
County
|
Planned Locations
|
Ready for Service
|
Adams County
|
18,288
|
10,794
|
Bedford County
|
10,581
|
1,036
|
Blair County
|
5,662
|
2,179
|
Butler County
|
27,751
|
20,891
|
Centre County
|
803
|
Coming soon
|
Clinton County
|
1,377
|
935
|
Cumberland County
|
29,260
|
19,644
|
Franklin County
|
48,341
|
29,558
|
Fulton County
|
1,634
|
Coming soon
|
Huntingdon County
|
1,786
|
537
|
Juniata County
|
1,654
|
771
|
Lancaster County
|
35,444
|
26,222
|
Mercer County
|
481
|
Coming soon
|
Mifflin County
|
2,353
|
1,634
|
Perry County
|
5,569
|
3,554
|
York County
|
21,307
|
14,858
Connecting with the community door to door
As part of its community-first, customer-friendly approach, Brightspeed representatives are currently visiting neighborhoods across Pennsylvania to share information about the availability of its fiber internet service.
Here's what residents can expect:
-
Who : Friendly, fully trained sales representatives wearing Brightspeed-branded apparel.
What : Information about Brightspeed's fiber internet service, plan options and benefits.
Why : To help bridge the digital divide by expanding access to fast, affordable, and reliable internet in areas where quality options have historically been limited.
To learn more about Brightspeed's services or check availability, visit .
*According to BroadbandNow
About Brightspeed
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit .
