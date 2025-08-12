Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brightspeed Completes Fiber Network Construction In Butler, Hyndman And Roaring Springs, PA Continues Expansion In Dozens More Communities


Helping bridge digital divide in state where only 47% of population has access to fiber-optic service*

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed , the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder and provider of the country's fastest internet service , as determined by HighSpeedInternet's Annual Service Provider Review 2025, announced the completion of its fiber network build in Butler, Hyndman and Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania. Now, more than 21,000 families and businesses in those communities have access to reliable, blazing-fast connectivity empowering them to work remotely, learn online, participate in e-commerce, receive telehealth services and thrive in today's hyperconnected world.

"At Brightspeed, we believe everyone deserves the latest and most dependable communications technology," said John Mizerak, director of government affairs at Brightspeed. "Our state-of-the-art fiber network deployment marks a critical step in upgrading outdated copper infrastructure with a more reliable, resilient alternative. We're ensuring our customers - especially those in underserved areas - have dependable access to voice and internet service."

Brightspeed fiber network deployment

Brightspeed is determined to close the digital divide for families, remote workers, students and small businesses in The Keystone State. Already, nearly 164,000 locations are fiber enabled and once the company's full fiber network buildout in the state is complete, nearly 213,000 families and small businesses will have access to Brightspeed's multi-gig-speed fiber internet service.

The table below illustrates the total number of homes and businesses that are ready to be connected to super-fast internet in each Pennsylvania county where Brightspeed is deploying its fiber network.

County

Planned Locations

Ready for Service

Adams County

18,288

10,794

Bedford County

10,581

1,036

Blair County

5,662

2,179

Butler County

27,751

20,891

Centre County

803

Coming soon

Clinton County

1,377

935

Cumberland County

29,260

19,644

Franklin County

48,341

29,558

Fulton County

1,634

Coming soon

Huntingdon County

1,786

537

Juniata County

1,654

771

Lancaster County

35,444

26,222

Mercer County

481

Coming soon

Mifflin County

2,353

1,634

Perry County

5,569

3,554

York County

21,307

14,858

Connecting with the community door to door

As part of its community-first, customer-friendly approach, Brightspeed representatives are currently visiting neighborhoods across Pennsylvania to share information about the availability of its fiber internet service.

Here's what residents can expect:

  • Who : Friendly, fully trained sales representatives wearing Brightspeed-branded apparel.
  • What : Information about Brightspeed's fiber internet service, plan options and benefits.
  • Why : To help bridge the digital divide by expanding access to fast, affordable, and reliable internet in areas where quality options have historically been limited.

To learn more about Brightspeed's services or check availability, visit .

*According to BroadbandNow

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Brightspeed

