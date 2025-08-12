403
Australia Reports Two Found Dead in Mount Waverley Home
(MENAFN) Two individuals were found dead inside a Mount Waverley home in Melbourne’s southeast on Monday night, leading to the arrest of a 34-year-old man early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to reports of a disturbance at the residence located about 15 kilometers from central Melbourne shortly before 10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman.
A large-scale search operation, including the deployment of the dog squad, culminated in the suspect’s arrest at a nearby train station around 1:40 a.m.
Speaking at a press conference at the scene, Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said, "The message here is that it appears to be a targeted attack. Our suspect is known to the address." He added, "We are not looking for anybody else. It appears to be isolated."
Authorities have yet to release the victims’ identities and are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or noticed suspicious activity on Monday night to come forward and assist detectives.
