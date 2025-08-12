Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Australia Reports Two Found Dead in Mount Waverley Home

Australia Reports Two Found Dead in Mount Waverley Home


2025-08-12 08:50:02
(MENAFN) Two individuals were found dead inside a Mount Waverley home in Melbourne’s southeast on Monday night, leading to the arrest of a 34-year-old man early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at the residence located about 15 kilometers from central Melbourne shortly before 10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman.

A large-scale search operation, including the deployment of the dog squad, culminated in the suspect’s arrest at a nearby train station around 1:40 a.m.

Speaking at a press conference at the scene, Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said, "The message here is that it appears to be a targeted attack. Our suspect is known to the address." He added, "We are not looking for anybody else. It appears to be isolated."

Authorities have yet to release the victims’ identities and are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or noticed suspicious activity on Monday night to come forward and assist detectives.

MENAFN12082025000045017169ID1109917551

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search