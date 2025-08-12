Vocodia AI Delivers Higher Revenue Per Call Than Human Call Centers For Maxoderm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (OTC:VHAI), a leading developer of advanced AI-driven voice solutions, has demonstrated its ability to outperform traditional sales teams by helping men's wellness brand Maxoderm achieve higher revenue per call than its American-based human call center.

After evaluating several AI platforms, Maxoderm chose Vocodia for its proven performance in real-world sales environments. The results exceeded expectations, with Vocodia's digital voice agents delivering a revenue-per-call (RPC) that surpassed both competing AI systems and live agents.

“Vocodia didn't just meet our benchmarks-it outperformed every other AI solution we tested,” said Frank Barone, Director of Sales at Maxoderm.“Our RPC with Vocodia is slightly higher than with our human call center. That's not just impressive-it's a game-changer.”

Vocodia CEO Brian Podolak emphasized that this is exactly what the company was built to do:

“Our mission is simple-build AI that actually performs. Vocodia's AI goes live, takes calls, closes deals, and drives revenue, not in a lab, but in real, high-volume business environments. Maxoderm's success is proof of that.”

Vocodia's platform is designed for scalability, compliance, and natural conversation flow, making it ideal for industries that demand high-volume sales and service. Supporting over 55 languages and operating 24/7, Vocodia integrates seamlessly with most CRM and order systems, delivering immediate impact on efficiency and conversion rates.

“Vocodia enables companies to scale in ways human teams simply can't match,” Podolak added.“Whether it's sales, customer service, tech support, or booking, if it involves talking to people, our AI can handle it-faster, smarter, and more reliably.”

“We've been thrilled with the results,” Barone added.“This isn't about replacing people-it's about increasing efficiency and scaling in a way that human teams just can't match.”

About Maxoderm

Maxoderm is a well-known brand in men's wellness, offering topical solutions that promote performance and confidence. The company has served thousands of satisfied customers and continues to innovate in the health and personal care space.

About Vocodia

Vocodia is a leader in AI-driven voice technology for sales, customer service, and investor relations. Its digital agents replace traditional call center roles with highly efficient, natural-sounding AI that delivers results at scale.

