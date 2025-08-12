Amir Receives Written Message From Egyptian President
Doha,Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
The message was received by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi during a meeting on Tuesday with HE Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar Dr. Amr Kamal El Din El Sherbini.
