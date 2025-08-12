LG Manoj Sinha Flags Off Tiranga Yatra From Dal Lake

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In a high-profile prelude to Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday led thousands in the Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar.

The walkathon, which began at the Dal Lake and concluded at the Botanical Garden, turned this part of the city into a sea of saffron, white, and green as chants of“Bharat Mata Ki Jai” echoed through the air.

Addressing the gathering, Sinha declared,“Tiranga is my Dharma. Tiranga is my strength. Tiranga is my heartbeat.” He added that serving the nation was the greatest honour, remarking,“For the sake of duty, may we again and again take birth on this holy land. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!”

The LG paid homage to martyrs and forefathers who fought to keep the tricolour flying high, urging citizens to celebrate national achievements while reflecting on their responsibilities.“We must resolve to build a modern and prosperous Jammu & Kashmir on the foundation of sacrifices made by our Army, CAPFs and Police,” he said.

Highlighting what he described as a“new era of inclusive development” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Sinha said that unfulfilled dreams of generations in J&K were now being realised. He credited the patriotic spirit of the people as the driving force for peace and progress.

Thanking youth, women, cultural groups, schools, security forces, and NCC cadets for their participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, he noted that“from the banks of the Jhelum to the Chenab, and from the peaks of Pir Panjal to Harmukh, the echo of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' can be heard everywhere.”

Sinha praised public engagement through initiatives like the“Weaves & Threads Activity” in schools and colleges, Tiranga Melas, concerts, and bike rallies, calling them powerful platforms to share the legacy of freedom fighters. He urged all sections of society to take part in the third phase of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan beginning August 13.

The event also honoured Kargil War heroes, saw the release of a monograph on J&K's martyrs, and featured a Tiranga Concert that paid musical tribute to India's bravehearts.

Among those present were Chief Minister Omar Abdullah; Minister for Health, Education and Social Welfare Sakeena Itoo; Minister for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana; Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Javid Ahmad Dar; Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi; Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; DGP Nalin Prabhat; and senior officials from the police, security forces, and civil administration.

The yatra's colourful display and massive turnout underscored the deep emotional connection between the people of J&K and the national flag.