Soldier Dies In Accidental Firing In J & K's Doda
Sepoy Suresh Biswal was on guard duty when his colleagues heard a gunfire from his post at Sarna camp in Bhaderwah on Monday, the officials said.
They said the soldier was found in a pool of blood and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.
Superintendent of police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma said preliminary investigation suggested that the soldier, a resident of Odisha, lost his life due to accidental discharge while he was unloading the chamber of his service rifle.
He said inquest proceedings are underway to ascertain the exact cause of his death.Read Also Cop Injured In Accidental Firing In Srinagar's Pantha Chowk Woman Dies Of Bullet Injury In J&K's Kishtwar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment