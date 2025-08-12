Thor Explorations Announces Financial And Operating Results, For The Three And Six Months Ending June 30, 2025
| CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
In thousands of United States dollars (unaudited)
|
Note
|
|
| June 30,
2025
$
|
| December 31, 2024
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash
|
|
|52,853
|
|
|12,040
|
|Inventory
|4
|
|
|37,140
|
|
|41,104
|
|Trade and Other Receivables
|5
|
|
|6,342
|
|
|4,561
|
|Total current assets
|
|
|96,335
|
|
|57,705
|
|Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|Inventory
|
|
|63,829
|
|
|57,124
|
|Deferred income tax assets
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits
|5
|
|
|228
|
|
|208
|
|Right-of-use assets
|6
|
|
|4,936
|
|
|7,302
|
|Property, plant and equipment
|10
|
|
|108,288
|
|
|120,495
|
|Intangible assets
|11
|
|
|43,903
|
|
|36,238
|
|Total non-current assets
|
|
|221,184
|
|
|221,367
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|317,519
|
|
|279,072
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|12
|
|
|25,901
|
|
|48,967
|
|Deferred income
|
|
|-
|
|
|4,463
|
|Lease liabilities
|6
|
|
|4,833
|
|
|4,818
|
|Gold stream liability
|7
|
|
|-
|
|
|9,358
|
|Loans and borrowings
|8
|
|
|-
|
|
|860
|
|Other financial liabilities
|16
|
|
|-
|
|
|1,900
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
|30,734
|
|
|70,366
|
|Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|Lease liabilities
|6
|
|
|232
|
|
|2,392
|
|Provisions
|9
|
|
|5,090
|
|
|5,061
|
|Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|5,322
|
|
|7,453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|Common shares
|13
|
|
|82,393
|
|
|81,633
|
|Option reserve
|13
|
|
|-
|
|
|1,920
|
|Currency translation reserve
|13
|
|
|(4,734
|
|
|(3,873
|)
|Retained earnings
|13
|
|
|203,804
|
|
|121,573
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|281,463
|
|
|201,253
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|317,519
|
|
|279,072
|
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the
Board of Directors on August 11, 2025, and are signed on its behalf by:
| (Signed) "Adrian Coates"
Director
| (Signed) "Olusegun Lawson"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
| CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
In thousands of United States dollars (unaudited)
|
Note
|
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
| 2025
$
|
|
| 2024
$
|
|
| 2025
$
|
|
| 2024
$
|
|Continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|3
|
|82,794
|
|
|53,876
|
|
|146,857
|
|
|87,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of sales
|3
|
|(27,039
|)
|
|(21,533
|)
|
|(51,829
|)
|
|(36,300
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss on forward sale of commodity contracts
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Gross profit from operations
|
|55,755
|
|
|32,343
|
|
|95,028
|
|
|50,889
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Amortization and depreciation - owned assets
|3
|
|(121
|)
|
|(311
|)
|
|(255
|)
|
|(783
|)
|Amortization and depreciation - right-of-use assets
|3
|
|(39
|)
|
|(36
|)
|
|(75
|)
|
|(73
|)
|Other administration expenses
|3
|
|(3,643
|)
|
|(2,102
|)
|
|(7,645
|)
|
|(4,822
|)
|Impairment of exploration & evaluation assets
|11
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(5
|)
|Profit from operations
|
|51,952
|
|
|29,893
|
|
|87,053
|
|
|45,205
|
|Interest expense
|
|(278
|)
|
|(2,388
|)
|
|(895
|)
|
|(5,276
|)
|Net profit before income taxes
|
|51,674
|
|
|27,505
|
|
|86,158
|
|
|39,929
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income Tax
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net profit for the period
|
|51,674
|
|
|27,505
|
|
|86,158
|
|
|39,929
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity shareholders of the Company
|
|51,674
|
|
|27,505
|
|
|86,158
|
|
|39,929
|
|Net profit for the period
|
|51,674
|
|
|27,505
|
|
|86,158
|
|
|39,929
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other comprehensive profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foreign currency translation (loss)/profit attributed to equity shareholders of the company
|
|(1,819
|)
|
|(670
|)
|
|(861
|)
|
|(2,289
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|49,855
|
|
|26,835
|
|
|85,297
|
|
|37,640
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|14
|$
|0.078
|
|$
|0.042
|
|$
|0.130
|
|$
|0.061
|
|Diluted
|14
|$
|0.078
|
|$
|0.042
|
|$
|0.130
|
|$
|0.061
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
| CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
In thousands of United States dollars (unaudited)
|
Note
|
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from/(used in):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net profit
|$
|51,674
|
|
|27,505
|
|$
|86,158
|
|
|39,929
|
|Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Impairment of unproven mineral interest
|11
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|5
|
|Amortization and depreciation
|3
|
|8,434
|
|
|7,753
|
|
|16,943
|
|
|15,726
|
|Unrealized foreign exchange (gains)/losses
|3
|
|(385
|)
|
|549
|
|
|(244
|)
|
|954
|
|Unrealized fair value movements on forward gold sale contracts
|3
|
|-
|
|
|907
|
|
|(1,900
|)
|
|3,041
|
|Interest expense
|
|278
|
|
|2,388
|
|
|895
|
|
|5,276
|
|
|60,001
|
|
|39,101
|
|
|101,852
|
|
|64,931
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Changes in non-cash working capital accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Inventories
|
|(832
|)
|
|(8,777
|)
|
|(2,741
|)
|
|(22,112
|)
|Trade and other receivables
|
|(353
|)
|
|1,614
|
|
|(1,801
|)
|
|2,615
|
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|(8,235
|)
|
|(7,943
|)
|
|(21,237
|)
|
|(5,969
|)
|Deferred income
|
|(5,868
|)
|
|(2,301
|)
|
|(4,463
|)
|
|(8,461
|)
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|44,713
|
|
|21,694
|
|
|71,610
|
|
|31,003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchase of intangible assets
|11
|
|(15
|)
|
|(56
|)
|
|(15
|)
|
|(78
|)
|Assets under construction expenditures
|10
|
|-
|
|
|(853
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(853
|)
|Property, Plant & Equipment
|10
|
|(995
|)
|
|(604
|)
|
|(2,642
|)
|
|(878
|)
|Exploration & Evaluation assets expenditures
|11
|
|(3,950
|)
|
|(2,411
|)
|
|(7,773
|)
|
|(4,572
|)
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
|(4,960
|)
|
|(3,924
|)
|
|(10,430
|)
|
|(6,381
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Share subscriptions received
|13
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|760
|
|
|-
|
|Dividends paid
|
|(5,847
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(5,847
|)
|
|-
|
|Repayment of loans and borrowings
|9
|
|(4,534
|)
|
|(11,179
|)
|
|(12,669
|)
|
|(21,132
|)
|Interest paid
|9
|
|-
|
|
|(562
|)
|
|(44
|)
|
|(1,398
|)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|6
|
|(1,129
|)
|
|(1,257
|)
|
|(2,517
|)
|
|(2,515
|)
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
|
|(11,510
|)
|
|(12,998
|)
|
|(20,317
|)
|
|(25,045
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|
|(148
|)
|
|(8
|)
|
|(50
|)
|
|116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net change in cash
|$
|28,095
|
|
|4,764
|
|$
|40,813
|
|
|(307
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash, beginning of the period
|$
|24,758
|
|
|2,769
|
|$
|12,040
|
|
|7,840
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash, end of the period
|$
|52,853
|
|
|7,533
|
|$
|52,853
|
|
|7,533
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
| CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
In thousands of United States dollars (unaudited)
|Note
|
|Common shares
|
|
|Option reserve
|
|
|Currency translation reserve
|
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance on December 31, 2023
|$
|81,491
|
|$
|1,968
|
|$
|(1,618
|)
|$
|30,353
|
|$
|112,194
|
|Net profit for the period
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|91,172
|
|
|91,172
|
|Other comprehensive loss
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(2,255
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(2,255
|)
|Total comprehensive profit for the period
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(2,255
|)
|
|91,172
|
|
|88,917
|
|Options exercised
|13
|
|142
|
|
|(48
|)
|
|-
|
|
|48
|
|
|142
|
|Balance on December 31, 2024
|$
|81,633
|
|$
|1,920
|
|$
|(3,873
|)
|$
|121,573
|
|$
|201,253
|
|Balance on December 31, 2024
|$
|81,633
|
|$
|1,920
|
|$
|(3,873
|)
|$
|121,573
|
|$
|201,253
|
|Net profit for the period
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|86,158
|
|
|86,158
|
|Other comprehensive income
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(861
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(861
|)
|Total comprehensive profit for the period
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(861
|)
|
|86,158
|
|
|85,297
|
|Options exercised
|13
|
|760
|
|
|(1,920
|)
|
|-
|
|
|1,920
|
|
|760
|
|Dividends paid
|13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(5,847
|)
|
|(5,847
|)
|Balance on June 30, 2025
|$
|82,393
|
|$
|-
|
|$
|(4,734
|)
|$
|203,804
|
|$
|281,463
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025, AND 2024
In thousands of United States dollars, except where noted (unaudited)
Thor Explorations Ltd. (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries (collectively, "Thor" or the "Group") is a West African focused gold producer and explorer, dual-listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (THX.V) and the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (THX.L).
The Company was formed in 1968 and is organized under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (BCBCA) with its registered office at 550 Burrard St, Suite 2900 Vancouver, BC, CA, V6C 0A3.BASIS OF PREPARATION
a) Statement of compliance
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS").
These interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.
These interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 11, 2025.
b) Basis of measurement
These interim financial statements are presented in United States dollars ("US$").
These interim financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period.
The Group's accounting policies have been applied consistently to all periods in the preparation of these interim financial statements. In preparing the Group 's interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Group applied the critical judgments and estimates as disclosed in note 3 of its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.
These interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Company, which is defined as having the power over the entity, rights to variable returns from its involvement with the entity, and the ability to use its power to affect the amount of returns. All intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated on consolidation. The Company's subsidiaries at June 30, 2025 are consistent with the subsidiaries as at December 31, 2024 as disclosed in note 3 to the annual financial statements.
None of the new standards or amendments to standards and interpretations applicable during the period has had a material impact on the financial position or performance of the Group. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that was issued but is not yet effective.PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS
3a. REVENUE
|
| Three months ended
June 30,
|
| Six months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|2024
|
|Gold revenue
|
|82,556
|
|
|54,454
|
|
|144,439
|
|
|89,872
|
|Silver revenue
|
|238
|
|
|329
|
|
|518
|
|
|357
|
|Unrealized fair value movements on forward gold sale contracts
|
|-
|
|
|(907
|)
|
|1,900
|
|
|(3,047
|)
|
|$
|82,794
|
|$
|53,876
|
|$
|146,857
|
|$
|87,188
|
Gold revenue
The Group`s revenue is generated in Nigeria. All sales are made to the Group`s two customers. However, because gold can be sold through numerous gold market traders worldwide (including a large number of financial institutions), the Group is not economically dependent on a limited number of customers for the sale of its product.
Forward contracts
As at June 30, 2025, the Group had no outstanding gold forward contracts (December 31, 2024: 5,500 ounces at an average gold price of $2,277 per ounce). The contracts were entered into to manage exposure to fluctuations in the gold price.
The Group does not apply hedge accounting to these instruments. Accordingly, the forward contracts were measured at fair value through profit or loss. The fair value of forward contracts was nil at June 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024: liability of $1.9 million), with the liability previously recognized within other financial liabilities.
3b. COST OF SALES
|
| Three months ended
June 30,
|
| Six months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Mining
|
|7,618
|
|
|3,474
|
|
|14,732
|
|
|8,143
|
|Processing
|
|7,918
|
|
|8,303
|
|
|14,176
|
|
|10,746
|
|Support services and others
|
|1,814
|
|
|955
|
|
|3,463
|
|
|1,559
|
|Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on production costs
|
|(119
|)
|
|363
|
|
|(63
|)
|
|(728
|)
|Production costs
|$
|17,231
|
|$
|13,095
|
|$
|32,308
|
|$
|19,720
|
|Transportation and refining
|
|810
|
|
|568
|
|
|1,514
|
|
|1,026
|
|Royalties
|
|724
|
|
|466
|
|
|1,394
|
|
|684
|
| Amortization and depreciation -
operational assets - owned assets
|
|7,115
|
|
|6,245
|
|
|14,294
|
|
|12,548
|
| Amortization and depreciation -
operational assets - right-of-use assets
|
|1,159
|
|
|1,160
|
|
|2,319
|
|
|2,322
|
|Cost of sales
|$
|27,039
|
|$
|21,534
|
|$
|51,829
|
|$
|36,300
|
3c. AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION
|
| Three months ended
June 30,
|
| Six months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
| 2025
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|2024
|
| Amortization and depreciation - operational assets
- owned assets
|
|7,115
|
|
|6,245
|
|
|14,294
|
|
|12,548
|
| Amortization and depreciation - operational assets
- right of use assets
|
|1,159
|
|
|1,160
|
|
|2,319
|
|
|2,322
|
|Amortization and depreciation - owned assets
|
|121
|
|
|311
|
|
|255
|
|
|783
|
|Amortization and depreciation - right-of-use assets
|
|39
|
|
|36
|
|
|75
|
|
|73
|
|
|$
|8,434
|
|$
|7,752
|
|$
|16,943
|
|$
|15,726
|
3d. OTHER ADMINISTRATION EXPENSES
|
| Three months ended
June 30,
|
| Six months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Employee compensation
|
|638
|
|
|1,310
|
|
|2,238
|
|
|2,165
|
|Professional services
|
|543
|
|
|606
|
|
|960
|
|
|793
|
|Other corporate expenses
|
|2,461
|
|
|187
|
|
|4,446
|
|
|1,864
|
|
|$
|3,642
|
|$
|2,103
|
|$
|7,644
|
|$
|4,822
|
INVENTORIES
|
|
| June 30,
2025
|
|
|December 31, 2024
|
|Current:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plant spares and consumables
|
|12,061
|
|
|11,123
|
|Gold ore in stockpile
|
|17,164
|
|
|20,058
|
|Gold in CIL
|
|3,798
|
|
|4,260
|
|Gold doré
|
|4,117
|
|
|5,663
|
|
|$
|37,140
|
|$
|41,104
|
|Non-current:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gold ore in stockpile
|
|63,829
|
|
|57,124
|
|
|$
|63,829
|
|$
|57,124
|
There were no write downs to reduce the carrying value of inventories to net realizable value during the periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE
|
|
| June 30,
2025
|
|
|December 31, 2024
|
|Current:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Advance deposits to vendors
|
|2,959
|
|
|1,654
|
|Prepaid expenses
|
|1,628
|
|
|1,991
|
|Other receivables
|
|1,133
|
|
|377
|
|Other prepayments
|
|622
|
|
|539
|
|
|$
|6,342
|
|$
|4,561
|
The value of receivables recorded on the balance sheet is approximate to their recoverable value and there are no expected material credit losses.LEASES
Leases relate principally to corporate offices and the mining fleet at the Segilola mine. Corporate offices are depreciated over 5 years and mining fleet over the life of mine of Segilola.
The key impacts on the Statement of Comprehensive Income and the Statement of Financial Position for the period ended June 30, 2025, were as follows:
|
|
| Right-of-use
asset
|
| Lease
liability
|
| Income
statement
|Carrying value December 31, 2024
|$
|7,302
|
|$
|(7,210
|)
|$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New leases entered in to during the period
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Depreciation
|
|(2,394
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(2,394
|)
|Interest
|
|-
|
|
|(227
|)
|
|(227
|)
|Lease payments
|
|-
|
|
|2,517
|
|
|2,517
|
|Foreign exchange movement
|
|28
|
|
|(145
|)
|
|(145
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrying value at June 30, 2025
|$
|4,936
|
|$
|(5,065
|)
|$
|(249
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liability
|
|
|
|(4,833
|)
|
|
|Non-current liability
|
|
|
|(232
|)
|
|
The key impacts on the Statement of Comprehensive Income and the Statement of Financial Position for the year ended June 30, 2024, were as follows:
|
|
| Right-of-use
asset
|
| Lease
liability
|
| Income
statement
|Carrying value December 31, 2023
|$
|12,096
|
|$
|(11,490
|)
|$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New leases entered in to during the period
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Depreciation
|
|(4,788
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(4,788
|)
|Interest
|
|-
|
|
|(757
|)
|
|(757
|)
|Lease payments
|
|-
|
|
|5,032
|
|
|-
|
|Foreign exchange movement
|
|(6
|)
|
|5
|
|
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrying value at December 31, 2024
|$
|7,302
|
|$
|(7,210
|)
|$
|(5,540
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liability
|
|
|
|(4,818
|)
|
|
|Non-current liability
|
|
|
|(2,392
|)
|
|
GOLD STREAM LIABILITY
Gold stream liability
|
|
| June 30,
2025
|
|
|December 31, 2024
|
|Balance at Beginning of period
|$
|9,358
|
|$
|20,043
|
|Repayments
|
|(9,981
|)
|
|(14,661
|)
|Fair value movements
|
|623
|
|
|3,976
|
|Balance at end of period
|$
|-
|
|$
|9,358
|
|Current liability
|
|-
|
|
|9,358
|
|Non-current liability
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
On April 29, 2020, the Group entered into a Gold Purchase and Sale Agreement ("GSA") with the Africa Finance Corporation ("AFC") in respect of the Segilola Gold Project, under which the Group received a $21.0 million prepayment for future gold production. In December 2021, the GSA was amended to allow for net cash settlement rather than physical delivery of gold.
The arrangement is accounted for as a financial liability measured at fair value through profit or loss, with changes in fair value recognized in the statement of profit or loss. As at June 30, 2025, the fair value of the GSA liability was nil.
As at June 30, 2025, a liability of $17.1 million is included in accounts payable (December 31, 2024: $9.3 million). Further details are provided in Note 3d of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.LOANS AND BORROWINGS
|
|
| June 30,
2025
|
|
|December 31, 2024
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deferred element of EPC contract
|
|-
|
|
|860
|
|
|$
|-
|
|
|860
|
Deferred payment facility on EPC contract for the construction of the Segilola Gold Mine
The Group has constructed its Segilola Gold Mine through an engineering, procurement, and construction contract ("EPC Contract"). The EPC Contract has been agreed on a lump sum turnkey basis which provides Thor with a fixed price of $67.5 million for the full delivery of design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the proposed 715,000 ton per annum gold ore processing plant.
The EPC Contract included a deferred element ("the Deferred Payment Facility") of 10% of the fixed price. The 10% deferred element was repayable in instalments over a 36-month period by repaying an amount on a series of repayment dates, as set out in the Deferred Payment Facility. Repayments commenced in March 2022. Interest accrued on the deferred amount at 8% per annum from the date the Facility Taking-Over Certificate was issued.
The final instalment under the Deferred Payment Facility was paid in full during the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, and no further amounts are outstanding.
|
|
| June 30,
2025
|
|
|December 31, 2024
|
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|860
|
|
|3,405
|
|Principal repayments
|
|(858
|)
|
|(2,860
|)
|Interest paid
|
|(44
|)
|
|(131
|)
|Unwinding of interest in the period
|
|42
|
|
|446
|
|Balance at end of period
|$
|-
|
|
|860
|
|Current liability
|
|-
|
|
|860
|
|Non-current liability
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
PROVISIONS
|June 30, 2025
|
|Other
|
|
| Fleet demobilization costs
|
| Restoration costs
|
|Total
|
|Balance at Beginning of period
|$
|19
|
|$
|173
|
|$
|4,869
|
|$
|5,061
|
|Initial recognition of provision
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Changes in estimates
|
|
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Unwinding of discount
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|27
|
|
|27
|
|Foreign exchange movements
|
|2
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|2
|
|Balance at end of the period
|$
|21
|
|$
|173
|
|$
|4,896
|
|$
|5,090
|
|Current liability
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Non-current liability
|
|21
|
|
|173
|
|
|4,896
|
|
|5,090
|
|December 31, 2024
|
|Other
|
|
| Fleet demobilization costs
|
| Restoration costs
|
|Total
|
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|20
|
|$
|173
|
|$
|4,815
|
|$
|5,008
|
|Unwinding of discount
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|54
|
|
|54
|
|Foreign exchange movements
|
|(1
|)
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(1
|)
|Balance at period end
|$
|19
|
|$
|173
|
|$
|4,869
|
|$
|5,061
|
|Current liability
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Non-current liability
|
|19
|
|
|173
|
|
|4,869
|
|
|5,061
|
The restoration costs provision is for the site restoration at Segilola Gold Project in Osun State Nigeria. The value of the above provision is measured by unwinding the discount on expected future cash flows using a discount factor that reflects the credit-adjusted risk-free rate of interest.
It is expected that the restoration costs will be paid in US dollars, and as such US forecast inflation rates of 2.5% and the interest rate of 4.25% on 2-year US bonds were used to calculate the expected future cash flows, which are in line with the life of mine. The provision represents the net present value of the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the obligation to rehabilitate environmental disturbances caused by mining operations at mine closure.
The fleet demobilization costs provision is the value of the cost to demobilize the mining fleet upon closure of the mine.PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
|Segilola Mine
| Other
|Total
|
| Depletable
| Non-Depletable
| Assets under construction
| Motor
vehicles
| Plant and machinery
| Office furniture
|Costs
|
|
|
|
|Balance, December 31, 2023
|194,326
|17
|-
|723
|
|290
|
|311
|
|195,667
|
|Transfers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|Additions
|3,974
|-
|-
|-
|
|11
|
|31
|
|4,016
|
|Disposals
|-
|-
|-
|(65
|)
|-
|
|-
|
|(65
|)
|Foreign exchange movement
|-
|-
|-
|(84
|)
|(17
|)
|(25
|)
|(126
|)
|Balance, December 31, 2024
|198,300
|17
|-
|574
|
|284
|
|317
|
|199,492
|
|Transfers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|Additions
|2,622
|-
|-
|-
|
|6
|
|14
|
|2,642
|
|Disposals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|Foreign exchange movement
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
|4
|
|15
|
|19
|
|Balance, June 30, 2025
|200,922
|17
|-
|574
|
|294
|
|346
|
|202,153
|
|
|
|
|
| Accumulated depreciation and
impairment losses
|
|
|
|
|Balance, January 1, 2024 1
|50,553
|-
|-
|408
|
|206
|
|137
|
|51,304
|
|Depreciation
|27,770
|-
|-
|17
|
|1
|
|50
|
|27,838
|
|Disposals
|-
|-
|-
|(65
|)
|-
|
|-
|
|(65
|)
|Foreign exchange movement
|-
|-
|-
|(50
|)
|(12
|)
|(18
|)
|(80
|)
|Balance, December 31, 2024 1
|78,323
|-
|-
|310
|
|195
|
|169
|
|78,997
|
|Transfers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|Depreciation
|14,828
|-
|-
|5
|
|1
|
|24
|
|14,858
|
|Disposals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|Foreign exchange movement
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
|-
|
|10
|
|10
|
|Balance, June 30, 2025
|93,151
|-
|-
|315
|
|196
|
|203
|
|93,865
|
|
|
|
|108,733
|
|Carrying amounts
|
|
|
|
|Balance, December 31, 2024 1
|119,977
|17
|-
|264
|
|89
|
|148
|
|120,495
|
|Balance, June 30, 2025
|107,771
|17
|-
|259
|
|98
|
|143
|
|108,288
|
a) Segilola production stripping cost:
During the period ended June 30, 2025, the Group capitalized nil (year ended December 31, 2024: $0.7 million) of production stripping costs to the Segilola mine.
The depreciation expense related to production stripping costs deferred for the period ended June 30, 2025, was $1.1 million (year ended December 31, 2024 - $2.4 million).
Included in the Segilola mine balance at June 30, 2025, is $16.2 million (December 31, 2024 - $16.2 million) related to production stripping costs.INTANGIBLE ASSETS
The Group's exploration and evaluation assets costs are as follows:
|
|
| Douta Gold Project, Senegal
|
| Lithium exploration licenses
|
| Gold exploration licenses
|
|Software
|
|
|Total
|
|Balance, December 31, 2023
|
|22,719
|
|
|1,981
|
|
|4,050
|
|
|163
|
|
|28,913
|
|Acquisition costs
|
|120
|
|
|-
|
|
|50
|
|
|-
|
|
|170
|
|Exploration costs
|
|3,623
|
|
|989
|
|
|4,017
|
|
|-
|
|
|8,629
|
|Additions
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|80
|
|
|80
|
|Amortisation
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(109
|)
|
|(109
|)
|Foreign exchange movement
|
|(1,366
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(79
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(1,445
|)
|Balance, December 31, 2024
|
|25,096
|
|
|2,970
|
|
|8,038
|
|
|134
|
|
|36,238
|
|Acquisition costs
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Exploration costs
|
|4,382
|
|
|261
|
|
|3,045
|
|
|-
|
|
|7,688
|
|Additions
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|15
|
|
|15
|
|Amortisation
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(45
|)
|
|(45
|)
|Foreign exchange movement
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|7
|
|
|-
|
|
|7
|
|Balance, June 30, 2025
|
|29,478
|
|
|3,231
|
|
|11,090
|
|
|104
|
|
|43,903
|
a) Douta Gold Project, Senegal:
The Douta Gold Project consists of two gold exploration permits, E02038 and E03709, located within the Kéniéba inlier, eastern Senegal, which it is currently advancing to preliminary feasibility stage.
The Group is party to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with International Mining Company ("IMC"), by which the Group has acquired a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project.
Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, IMC's 30% interest will be a "free carry" interest until such time as the Group announces probable reserves on the Douta Gold Project (the "Free Carry Period"). Following the Free Carry Period, IMC must either elect to sell its 30% interest to African Star at a purchase price determined by an independent valuer commissioned by African Star or fund its 30% share of the exploration and operating expenses.
On April 3, 2025, the Group completed the acquisition of two additional licenses in southeast Senegal to further advance the Douta Gold Project. These include an up to 85% interest in the Douta-West Licence, located contiguous to the Douta Gold Project, for $120,000, and an up to 80% interest in the Sofita Licence, approximately 20 kilometers south of Douta. These strategic acquisitions have been fully paid during the year ended December 31, 2025 and are intended to enhance and expand the Group's ongoing exploration efforts in Douta Gold Project.
b) Lithium exploration Licenses, Nigeria
As at June 30, 2025, the Group has over 600 km2 of granted tenure in south-west Nigeria that covers both known lithium bearing pegmatite deposits and a large unexplored prospective pegmatite-rich belt.
c) Gold exploration Licenses
Nigeria
As at March 31, 2025, the Group's gold exploration tenure in Nigeria currently primarily comprises 16 wholly owned exploration licenses and 13 partnership exploration licenses. Together with the mining lease over the Segilola Gold Deposit, Thor's total gold exploration tenure amounts to 1,697 km2.
Cote D'Ivoire
In addition, during the year ended in December 31, 2025 the Group expanded its operations into Cote d'Ivoire via the agreements detailed below, all of which remained in effect as at March 31, 2025:
Guitry
The Group signed a binding sale and purchase agreement ("SPA") with Endeavour Mining Corporation ("Endeavour") to acquire a 100% interest in the Guitry Gold Exploration Project ("Guitry").
The acquisition is still subject to the completion of certain conditions precedent including final approval of the Minister of Mines. The total consideration for the acquisition is a cash payment of US$100,000 in cash at completion and a 2% Net Smelter Royalty.
Boundiali
The Group entered into an option agreement with Goldridge Resources SARL to acquire up to 80% interest in the Boundiali Exploration Permit. This early-stage gold exploration project is located in northwest Côte d'Ivoire and comprises a 160 km2 exploration permit.
Marahui
The Group entered into an option agreement with Compagnie Africaine de Recherche et d'Exploitation Minière ("CAREM") to acquire up to 80% interest in the Marahui permit. The permit covers an area of approximately 250 km2 in the Bondoukou region in northeastern Côte d'Ivoire, approximately 600 km from Abidjan. The Group paid an initial consideration of US$50,000 in cash.ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES
|
|
| June 30,
2025
|
|
| December 31,
2024
|
|Trade payables
|$
|19,363
|
|$
|46,273
|
|Accrued liabilities
|
|6,534
|
|
|2,523
|
|Other payables
|
|4
|
|
|171
|
|
|$
|25,901
|
|$
|48,967
|
Trade payables include a liability of $17.1 million (December 31, 2024: $9.3 million) relating to the Gold Purchase and Sale Agreement ("GSA"). Further details are provided in Note 12.
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities are classified as financial liabilities measured at amortized cost. Their carrying values approximate fair value due to their short-term nature.CAPITAL AND RESERVES
a) Authorized
Unlimited common shares without par value.
b) Issued
|
|
| June 30,
2025
Number
|
| June 30,
2025
|
| December 31,
2024
Number
|
| December 31,
2024
|As at start of the year
|
|657,064,724
|
|$
|81,633
|
|
|656,064,724
|
|$
|81,491
|
|Issue of new shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|- Share options exercised
|
|8,232,758
|
|
|760
|
|
|1,000,000
|
|
|142
|
|
|
|665,297,482
|
|$
|82,393
|
|
|657,064,724
|
|$
|81,633
|
i. Value of:
13,040,000 options exercised (8,232,58 received) at a price of CAD$0.20 per share on January 20, 2025;
1,000,000 options exercised at a price of CAD$0.20 per share on November 22, 2024.
c) Share-based compensation
Stock option plan
The Group had granted directors, officers and consultants share purchase options. These options were granted pursuant to the Group's stock option plan.
Under the current Share Option Plan, 44,900,000 common shares of the Group were reserved for issuance upon exercise of options.
All of the stock options were vested as at the balance sheet date. These options did not contain any market conditions and the fair value of the options were charged to the statement of comprehensive loss or capitalized as to assets under construction in the period where granted to personnel's whose cost is capitalized on the same basis.
The following is a summary of changes in options from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2024, and the outstanding and exercisable options at December 31, 2024:
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
In Canadian Dollars
d) Nature and purpose of equity and reserves
The reserves recorded in equity on the Group's statement of financial position include 'Option reserve,' 'Currency translation reserve,' 'Retained earnings' and 'Deficit.'
'Option reserve' is used to recognize the value of stock option grants prior to exercise or forfeiture.
'Currency translation reserve' is used to recognize the exchange differences arising on translation of the assets and liabilities of foreign branches and subsidiaries with functional currencies other than US dollars.
'(Deficit)/Retained earnings' is used to record the Group's accumulated earnings.
e) Dividends
During the six months ended 30 June 2025, the Company announced and paid its quarterly dividend of $5.8 million or C$0.0125 per share. The total amount paid of $5.8 million is included in cash flows from financing activities.EARNINGS PER SHARE
Diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the following:
|
|Three months ended June 30,
|
|Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
|665,297,482
|
|
|656,064,724
|
|
|665,297,482
|
|
|656,064,724
|
|Stock options
|-
|
|
|3,824,151
|
|
|-
|
|
|3,824,151
|
|Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
|665,297,482
|
|
|659,888,875
|
|
|665,297,482
|
|
|659,888,875
|
|Total common shares outstanding
|665,297,482
|
|
|656,064,724
|
|
|665,297,482
|
|
|656,064,724
|
|Total potential diluted common shares
|665,297,482
|
|
|670,104,724
|
|
|665,297,482
|
|
|670,104,724
|
RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES
A number of key management personnel, or their related parties, hold or held positions in other entities that result in them having control or significant influence over the financial or operating policies of the entities outlined below.
a) Trading transactions
The Africa Finance Corporation ("AFC") is deemed to be a related party given the size of its shareholding in the Company. There have been no other transactions with the AFC other than the Gold Stream liability as disclosed in Note 8, and the secured loan as disclosed in Note 9.
b) Compensation of key management personnel
The remuneration of directors and other members of key management during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024 were as follows:
|
|
| Three months ended
June 30,
|
| Six months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Salaries and bonuses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current directors and officers
|(i) (ii) (iii)
|$
|305
|
|$
|677
|
|$
|1,488
|
|
|945
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Directors' fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current directors and officers
|(i) (ii)
|$
|120
|
|
|122
|
|$
|262
|
|
|241
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|425
|
|$
|799
|
|$
|1,750
|
|
|1,186
|
(i) Key management personnel were not paid post-employment benefits, termination benefits, or other long-term benefits during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024.
(ii) The Group paid consulting and director fees to both individuals and private companies controlled by directors and officers of the Group for services. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities at June 30, 2025, include $85,163 (December 31, 2024 - $81,730) due to directors or private companies controlled by an officer and director of the Group. Amounts due to or from related parties are unsecured, non-interest bearing and due on demand.
(iii) Executive bonuses were paid during the three-month period ended in March 31, 2025.FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
The Group's financial instruments consist of cash, amounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities, gold stream liability, loans and other borrowings and lease liabilities.
Fair value of financial assets and liabilities
Fair values have been determined for measurement and/or disclosure purposes. When applicable, further information about the assumptions made in determining fair values is disclosed in the notes specific to that asset or liability.
The carrying amount for cash, amounts receivable, and accounts payable, accrued liabilities, loans and borrowings and lease liabilities on the statement of financial position approximate their fair value because of the limited term of these instruments.
Financial risk management objectives and policies
- The Group has exposure to the following risks from its use of financial instruments
Interest rate risk Credit risk
Liquidity and funding risk Market risk
In common with all other businesses, the Group is exposed to risks that arise from its use of financial instruments. This note describes the Group's objectives, policies and processes for managing those risks and the methods used to measure them. Further quantitative information in respect of these risks is presented throughout these consolidated financial statements.
There have been no substantive changes in the Group's exposure to financial instrument risks, its objectives, policies and processes for managing those risks or the methods used to measure them from previous years unless otherwise stated in these notes.
The Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. The overall objective of the Board is to set policies that seek to reduce risk as far as possible without unduly affecting the Group's competitiveness and flexibility. Further details regarding these policies are set out below.
Financial instruments by category
The accounting policies for financial instruments have been applied to the line items below:
|June 30, 2025
|
| Measured at amortized cost
|
|Measured at fair value through profit and loss
|Total
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|52,853
|
|-
|
|52,853
|
|Amounts receivable
|
|1,133
|
|-
|
|1,133
|
|Total assets
|$
|53,986
|
|-
|
|53,986
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|25,901
|
|-
|
|25,901
|
|Other financial liabilities
|
|5,065
|
|-
|
|5,065
|
|Total liabilities
|$
|30,966
|
|-
|
|30,966
|
|December 31, 2024
|
| Measured at amortized cost
|
|Measured at fair value through profit and loss
|Total
|Assets
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,040
|
|-
|
|12,040
|
|Amounts receivable
|
|377
|
|-
|
|377
|
|Total assets
|$
|12,417
|
|-
|
|12,417
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|48,967
|
|-
|
|48,967
|
|Loans and borrowings
|
|860
|
|-
|
|860
|
|Gold stream liability
|
|-
|
|9,358
|
|9,358
|
|Lease liabilities
|
|7,210
|
|-
|
|7,210
|
|Other financial liabilities
|
|-
|
|1,900
|
|1,900
|
|Total liabilities
|$
|57,037
|
|11,258
|
|68,295
|
The fair value of these financial instruments approximates their carrying value.
As noted above, the Group has certain financial liabilities that are held at fair value. The fair value hierarchy establishes three levels to classify the inputs to valuation techniques to measure fair value:
Classification of financial assets and liabilities
Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;
Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices); and
Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).
As at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025, all the Group`s liabilities measured at fair value through profit and loss are categorized as Level 3 and their fair value was determined using discounted cash flow valuation models, taking into account assumptions with respect to gold prices and discount rates as well as estimates with respect to production and operating results for the Segilola mine.CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The Group manages, as capital, the components of shareholders' equity. The Group's objectives, when managing capital, are to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern in order to develop and its mineral interests through the use of capital received via the issue of common shares and via debt instruments where the Board determines that the risk is acceptable and, in the shareholders' best interest to do so.
The Group manages its capital structure, and makes adjustments to it, in light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. To maintain or adjust its capital structure, the Group may attempt to issue common shares, borrow, acquire or dispose of assets or adjust the amount of cash.CONTRACTUAL COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
Contractual Commitments
The Group has no contractual obligations that are not disclosed on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.
Contingent liabilities
The Group is involved in various legal proceedings arising in the ordinary course of business. Management has assessed these contingencies and determined that, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, all cases are considered remote. As a result, no provision has been made in the financial statements for any potential liabilities that may arise from these legal proceedings.
Although the Group believes that it has valid defenses in these matters, the outcome of these proceedings is uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the Group will prevail in these matters. The Group will continue to assess the likelihood of any loss, the range of potential outcomes, and whether or not a provision is necessary in the future, as new information becomes available.
Based on the information available, the Group does not believe that the outcome of these legal proceedings will have a material adverse effect on the financial position or results of operations of the Group. However, there can be no assurance that future developments will not materially affect the Group's financial position or results of operations.SEGMENTED DISCLOSURES
Segment Information
The Group's operations comprise three reportable segments, the Segilola Mine Project, Exploration Projects, and Corporate.
| Six months ended
June 30, 2025
|
| Segilola Mine Project
|
| Exploration Projects
|
|Corporate
|
|
|Total
|
|Profit (loss) for the period
|$
|89,468
|
|$
|(8
|)
|$
|(3,302
|)
|$
|86,158
|
|- revenue
|
|146,857
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|146,857
|
|- production costs
|
|(32,308
|)
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(32,308
|)
|- royalties
|
|(1,394
|)
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(1,394
|)
|- amortization and depreciation
|
|(16,848
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(95
|)
|
|(16,943
|)
|- other administration expenses
|
|(4,430
|)
|
|(8
|)
|
|(3,207
|)
|
|(7,645
|)
|- impairments
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|- interest expense
|
|(895
|)
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(895
|)
|June 30, 2025
|
| Segilola Mine Project
|
| Exploration Projects
|
| Corporate
|
|Total
|
|Current assets
|$
|90,802
|
|$
|420
|
|$
|5,113
|
|$
|96,335
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Inventories
|
|63,829
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|63,829
|
|Trade and other receivables
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|228
|
|
|228
|
|Right-of-use assets
|
|4,633
|
|
|-
|
|
|303
|
|
|4,936
|
|Property, plant and equipment
|
|107,788
|
|
|439
|
|
|61
|
|
|108,288
|
|Intangible assets
|
|104
|
|
|43,799
|
|
|-
|
|
|43,903
|
|Total assets
|$
|267,156
|
|$
|44,658
|
|$
|5,705
|
|$
|317,519
|
|Non-current asset additions
|$
|2,637
|
|$
|7,708
|
|$
|-
|
|$
|10,345
|
|Liabilities
|$
|(33,746
|)
|$
|(93
|)
|$
|(2,217
|)
|$
|(36,056
|)
Non-current assets by geographical location:
|June 30, 2025
|
|Senegal
|
|
|Côte d'Ivoire
|
|
|Nigeria
|
|
|United Kingdom
|
|
|Canada
|
|
|Total
|
|Inventories
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|63,829
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|63,829
|
|Trade and other receivables
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|228
|
|
|-
|
|
|228
|
|Right of use assets
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|4,633
|
|
|303
|
|
|-
|
|
|4,936
|
|Property, plant and equipment
|
|410
|
|
|-
|
|
|107,817
|
|
|59
|
|
|2
|
|
|108,288
|
|Intangible
|
|29,478
|
|
|1,607
|
|
|12,818
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|43,903
|
|Total non-current assets
|
|29,888
|
|
|1,607
|
|
|189,097
|
|
|590
|
|
|2
|
|
|221,184
|
| Six months ended
June 30, 2024
|
|Segilola Mine Project
|
|
|Exploration Projects
|
|
|Corporate
|
|
|Total
|
|Profit (loss) for the year
|$
|40,396
|
|$
|(30
|)
|$
|(437
|)
|$
|39,929
|
|- revenue
|
|87,188
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|87,188
|
|- production costs
|
|(19,720
|)
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(19,720
|)
|- royalties
|
|(684
|)
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(684
|)
|- amortization and depreciation
|
|(15,613
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(113
|)
|
|(15,726
|)
|- other administration expenses
|
|(4,474
|)
|
|(24
|)
|
|(324
|)
|
|(4,822
|)
|- impairments
|
|-
|
|
|(6
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(6
|)
|- interest expense
|
|(5,276
|)
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(5,276
|)
|December 31, 2024
|
| Segilola Mine Project
|
| Exploration Projects
|
|Corporate
|
|
|Total
|
|Current assets
|
|56,349
|
|
|325
|
|
|1,031
|
|
|57,705
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Inventories - non current
|
|57,124
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|57,124
|
|Trade and other receivables
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|208
|
|
|208
|
|Right-of-use assets
|
|6,952
|
|
|-
|
|
|350
|
|
|7,302
|
|Property, plant and equipment
|
|119,992
|
|
|427
|
|
|76
|
|
|120,495
|
|Intangible assets
|
|134
|
|
|36,104
|
|
|-
|
|
|36,238
|
|Total assets
|
|240,551
|
|
|36,856
|
|
|1,665
|
|
|279,072
|
|Non-current asset additions
|
|4,054
|
|
|8,841
|
|
|-
|
|
|12,895
|
|Liabilities
|
|(76,347
|)
|
|178
|
|
|1,294
|
|
|77,819
|
Non-current assets by geographical location:
|December 31, 2024
|
|Senegal
|
|
|Cote D`Ivoire
|
|
|Nigeria
|
|
|United Kingdom
|
|
|Total
|
|Inventory
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|57,124
|
|
|-
|
|
|57,124
|
|Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|208
|
|
|208
|
|Right-of-use assets
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|6,952
|
|
|350
|
|
|7,302
|
|Property, plant and equipment
|
|401
|
|
|-
|
|
|120,018
|
|
|76
|
|
|120,495
|
|Intangible assets
|
|25,096
|
|
|589
|
|
|10,553
|
|
|-
|
|
|36,238
|
|Total non-current assets
|
|25,497
|
|
|589
|
|
|194,647
|
|
|634
|
|
|221,367
|
20. SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|
| Three months ended
June 30,
| Six months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|2025
|2024
|
|Non-cash items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Exploration & Evaluation assets expenditures
|
|20
|
|
|-
|
|85
|
|
|(116
|)
|Repayment of loans and borrowings
|
|792
|
|
|-
|
|(1,830
|)
|
|-
|
|
|
|812
|
|
|-
|
|(1,745
|)
|
|(116
|)
21. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
On July 14 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of C$0.0125 per share. These dividends are to be paid on August 15, 2025.
