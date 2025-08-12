Thor Explorations Announces Financial And Operating Results, For The Three And Six Months Ending June 30, 2025

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations", "Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational and financial review for its Segilola Gold mine, located in Nigeria ("Segilola"), and for the Company's mineral exploration properties located in Nigeria and Senegal for the three months ("Q2 2025" or the "Period") and six months to June 30, 2025 ("H1 2025"). The Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as well as the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, are available on Thor Explorations' website at . All figures are in US dollars ("US$") unless otherwise stated. Financial Highlights for Q2 2025 and H1 2025

25,900 ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") sold in Q2 2025 with an average gold price of US$3,187 per oz.

Cash operating cost of US$715 per oz sold and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of US$915 per oz sold. In Q2 2025 the Company achieved quarterly records in revenue, EBITDA and net profit:

Q2 2025 revenue of US$82.7 million (Q2 2024: US$53.8 million) and H1 2025 of US$146.8 million (H1 2024: US$87.1 million).

Q2 2025 EBITDA of US$60.3 million (Q2 2024: US$37.6 million) and H1 2025 of US$103.9 million (H1 2024: US$60.9 million). Q2 2025 net profit of US$51.6 million (Q2 2024: US$33.7 million) and H1 2025 of US$86.1 million (H1 2024: US$39.9 million). Net cash of US$52.8 million as at June 30, 2025. Operational Highlights for Q2 2025 and H1 2025 Segilola Production Gold Poured totalled 22,784 oz for Q2 2025, and 45,574 oz for H1 2025 (Q2 2024: 21,742 oz; H1 2024: 40,285 oz). Mill feed grade for Q2 2025 was 3.12 g/tAu with recovery at 93.1%.

A total of 238,425 tonnes of ore were processed with no significant downtime periods.

The process plant maintained good recovery performance in Q2 2025 reducing the gold in circuit ("GIC") by 555 oz of gold. The stockpile balance decreased by 0.74% to 41,092 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.84g/tAu. The significant stockpile available offers flexibility and low risk for future process plant production. Segilola Exploration

The focus was on Segilola Underground Resource drilling and developing near mine drill targets as the Company works to extend the current Segilola mine life. A diamond drilling program continued during Q2 2025, with 4,418 metres ("m") completed in 12 holes to test the depth extensions of the Segilola deposits.

The drilling continued subsequently to the end of the Period and will continue through to the end of the calendar year. Following the arrival of three drilling rigs at Segilola post period end, purchased earlier this year, the Company now intends to increase its rate of exploration drilling once they have been commissioned. The Company is now aiming to define an updated resource for Segilola by the end of 2025. Regional exploration activities progressed in Q2 2025:

The Company continued with geochemical target generation, mainly south of Segilola, with a total of 5,051 geochemical samples collected in the Period.

Exploration activity included a drone aeromagnetic survey over the Company's existing and new tenure located to the south of the Segilola Mine. A total of 26 square kilometres ("km2") was covered during the Period and the data submitted to Southern Geoscience for processing and interpretations. A follow-up drilling program designed to test surrounding geochemical signatures and potential extensions along strike commenced towards the end of the Period. Douta Gold Project - Senegal During Q2 2025, the Company commenced and subsequently completed a 12,000m drilling program at the Baraka 3 Prospect in its Douta-West Licence, which lies contiguous to the west of the original Douta licence. It is anticipated that the assay results from the drilling program will be fully received in Q3 2025, following which a Baraka 3 resource will be incorporated into the existing Douta Resource.

The Company's strategy is to combine both the Douta and Douta-West licences and scale up the size of a combined Douta Project for the Douta Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS"). As part of the Company's strategy of delineating an initial 500,000 oz oxide resource at the start of the Douta mine life, metallurgical test work was carried out in Q2 2025 with encouraging initial results. Subject to finalising metallurgical tests on the Baraka ore, the Company anticipates that incorporating the Baraka resource into the Douta project will enable the Company to satisfy or exceed the oxide target. Côte d'Ivoire At the Guitry Project, the Company completed a 3,000m drilling program at the Krakouadiokro target, with the initial set of results (announced following the end of the Period) confirming gold mineralisation at depth.

Highlights of the assay results received to date include 14m at 2.59g/tAu from surface, 4m at 6.87 g/tAu from 38m, 5m at 7.48 g/tAu from 5m and 10m at 10.36g/t Au from 57m.

Further exploration at the Krakouadiokro Prospect will include both infill and step-out drilling. Drilling will also commence on numerous geochemical anomalies at both the Krakouadiokro and Gbaloukro Prospects, many of which remain untested or only partially tested. Exploration work at the Marahui Project has included further geological mapping and geological sampling, with more than 250 samples collected and encouraging initial results returned. This exploration work has has generated several prospective drill targets. The Company is to carry out an airborne magnetic survey, and has designed a 6,000m drilling program to commence late in Q3 2025. Environment, Social and Governance Continued operational efficiencies achieved through the process plant upgrades implemented in 2024 have resulted in environmental benefits:

Use of fresh process water (ML/tonne ore processed) continued to decrease, supported by an 84% year-on-year increase in reclaimed water volumes from the Tailings Management Facility.

Energy intensity (GJ/oz gold produced) improved to 1.84 GJ/oz, compared to 1.90 GJ/oz in Q2 2024. Emissions intensity (tCO2e/oz gold produced) decreased to 0.51, down from 0.55 in the same period of 2024. Notable milestones with respect to the Company's corporate ESG activities for Q2 2025 include:

Completion and commissioning of the Oba's palace, which also serves as a community meeting hall.

Delivery of nine minibuses (three per host community) to community-managed transport cooperatives under the Youth Initiative Programme. Hosting of the inter-host community football competition in May, with eight men's and four women's teams participating for trophies and cash prizes. As at June, 30, 2025, total employment at the Segilola Mine stood at 2,125, 99% of which are Nigerian. Of this figure, 48% are from Osun State, and 27% of the workforce is from three host communities surrounding the mine. In Senegal, the ASR Douta team supported local initiatives through sponsorship of an academic award for the top-performing student at a local primary school and through food donations made during the Eid celebrations. Outlook FY2025 production guidance of 85,000 to 95,000 oz maintained, while AISC guidance remains at US$800 to US$1,000 per oz. Advance exploration program across the portfolio:

Segilola: continuation of ongoing underground drilling program. Nigeria: continuation of scout drilling programs on identified near-mine and regional targets.

Senegal (Douta Project): Assay results from drilling program at Baraka 3 prospect to be incorporated into the Douta PFS mine plan. Côte d'Ivoire: Exploration being advanced on the Guitry, Marahui and Boundiali licenses, with further drilling to occur on Guitry and drilling to commence on Marahui where drill targets have been delineated. Continued advancement of the Douta project towards an updated resource and PFS. Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated: "I am pleased with the Company's operational performance for the second quarter and first half of 2025, with record quarterly figures across revenue, EBITDA and net profit. We were unhedged and exposed to the high gold price environment, resulting in a record-breaking quarter. Revenue in Q2 2025 increased by 54% year on year, with net profit rising by 50% year on year. We ended the Period more than doubling our net cash position from the previous quarter to US$52.8 million. "These financial achievements are not only reflective of a favourable gold price, but our continued cost discipline and operational efficiencies. During the Quarter, we produced and sold over 22,700 ounces of gold at an average price of US$3,187 per ounce, with a recovery rate of 93.1%. "Exploration work has progressed at Segilola, with a focus on Segilola Underground Resource drilling as the company works to extend the current Segilola mine life. A drilling program is ongoing, which has been evolving to test different interpretations of the down dip mineralisation at Segilola. We will continue to drill through to the end of the calendar year when we aim to define an updated resource for Segilola. "We are also continuing with our regional exploration in Nigeria, with geochemical target generation resulting in a follow-up drilling program which commenced towards the end of the Period. "At the Douta Project in Senegal, the Period saw the commencement and completion of a 12,000m drilling campaign at the Baraka 3 Prospect, in the Douta-West license. We expect to receive assay results in Q3 2025, which will be fed into the existing Douta Resource. This is part of our strategy to combine both the Douta and Douta-West licences and scale up the size of a combined Douta Project for the Douta Pre-Feasibility Study. "In Côte d'Ivoire, we completed a drilling program at the Guitry Project, with initial results confirming gold mineralisation at depth. Further drilling at Guitry, as well as initial drilling at Marahui, where targets have been delineated, is due to commence following the rainy season in late Q3 2025. "We have been encouraged by our exploration results to date across the entire portfolio and have increased our exploration budget for the remainder of the year. In doing so, we believe we are well positioned to deliver value to our shareholders. "Looking ahead, our operational guidance for 2025 remains unchanged at 85,000 to 95,000 ounces of gold at an AlSC of $800-$1,000 per ounce. I look forward to updating shareholders in due course on our continued progress on exploration and further developments across our project portfolio." Investor webinar to discuss H1 2025 Financial & Operating Results Thor is pleased to announce that Segun Lawson, President and CEO, will provide a live investor session via the Investor Meet Company platform on Thursday 14 August 2025 at 3:00pm BST . The session will discuss in detail the announced H1 2025 Financial & Operating Results. The presentation is open to all existing and potential investors. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00 am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Thor Explorations plc via: Investors who already follow Thor Explorations on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. Whilst the Company may not be able to answer every individual question, the aim is to address the issues raised by investors. Responses to the Q&A will be published at the earliest opportunity on the Investor Meet Company platform following the presentation. Investor feedback can also be submitted directly to management after the event to ensure the Company can understand all investor views. For further information, please email: ... About Thor Explorations Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX". Qualified Person The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information . THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

Segun Lawson

President & CEO THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD. For further information, please contact: Thor Explorations Ltd

Email: ... Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Hannam & Partners (Broker)

Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Jay Ashfield / Franck Nganou

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 BlytheRay (Financial PR)

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren

Tel: +44 207 138 3203 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Shivantha Thambirajah

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025, and 2024 (in thousands of United States Dollars) NOTICE TO READER Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

In thousands of United States dollars (unaudited)

Note



June 30,

2025

$

December 31, 2024

$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash



52,853



12,040

Inventory 4



37,140



41,104

Trade and Other Receivables 5



6,342



4,561

Total current assets



96,335



57,705

Non-current assets









Inventory



63,829



57,124

Deferred income tax assets



-



-

Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits 5



228



208

Right-of-use assets 6



4,936



7,302

Property, plant and equipment 10



108,288



120,495

Intangible assets 11



43,903



36,238

Total non-current assets



221,184



221,367

TOTAL ASSETS



317,519



279,072











LIABILITIES









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12



25,901



48,967

Deferred income



-



4,463

Lease liabilities 6



4,833



4,818

Gold stream liability 7



-



9,358

Loans and borrowings 8



-



860

Other financial liabilities 16



-



1,900

Total current liabilities



30,734



70,366

Non-current liabilities









Lease liabilities 6



232



2,392

Provisions 9



5,090



5,061

Total non-current liabilities



5,322



7,453











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common shares 13



82,393



81,633

Option reserve 13



-



1,920

Currency translation reserve 13



(4,734



(3,873 ) Retained earnings 13



203,804



121,573

Total shareholders' equity



281,463



201,253

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



317,519



279,072



These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the

Board of Directors on August 11, 2025, and are signed on its behalf by:

(Signed) "Adrian Coates"

Director

(Signed) "Olusegun Lawson"

Director



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

In thousands of United States dollars (unaudited)



Note



Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2025

$



2024

$



2025

$



2024

$

Continuing operations































Revenue 3

82,794



53,876



146,857



87,188

















Cost of sales 3

(27,039 )

(21,533 )

(51,829 )

(36,300 )















Loss on forward sale of commodity contracts

-



-



-



-

Gross profit from operations

55,755



32,343



95,028



50,889

















Amortization and depreciation - owned assets 3

(121 )

(311 )

(255 )

(783 ) Amortization and depreciation - right-of-use assets 3

(39 )

(36 )

(75 )

(73 ) Other administration expenses 3

(3,643 )

(2,102 )

(7,645 )

(4,822 ) Impairment of exploration & evaluation assets 11

-



-



-



(5 ) Profit from operations

51,952



29,893



87,053



45,205

Interest expense

(278 )

(2,388 )

(895 )

(5,276 ) Net profit before income taxes

51,674



27,505



86,158



39,929

















Income Tax

-



-



-



-

















Net profit for the period

51,674



27,505



86,158



39,929

















Attributable to:















Equity shareholders of the Company

51,674



27,505



86,158



39,929

Net profit for the period

51,674



27,505



86,158



39,929

















Other comprehensive profit















Foreign currency translation (loss)/profit attributed to equity shareholders of the company

(1,819 )

(670 )

(861 )

(2,289 )















Total comprehensive income for the period

49,855



26,835



85,297



37,640

















Net earnings per share















Basic 14 $ 0.078

$ 0.042

$ 0.130

$ 0.061

Diluted 14 $ 0.078

$ 0.042

$ 0.130

$ 0.061



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

In thousands of United States dollars (unaudited)

Note

Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024

















Cash flows from/(used in):































Operating















Net profit $ 51,674



27,505

$ 86,158



39,929

Adjustments for:















Impairment of unproven mineral interest 11

-



-



-



5

Amortization and depreciation 3

8,434



7,753



16,943



15,726

Unrealized foreign exchange (gains)/losses 3

(385 )

549



(244 )

954

Unrealized fair value movements on forward gold sale contracts 3

-



907



(1,900 )

3,041

Interest expense

278



2,388



895



5,276



60,001



39,101



101,852



64,931

















Changes in non-cash working capital accounts















Inventories

(832 )

(8,777 )

(2,741 )

(22,112 ) Trade and other receivables

(353 )

1,614



(1,801 )

2,615

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(8,235 )

(7,943 )

(21,237 )

(5,969 ) Deferred income

(5,868 )

(2,301 )

(4,463 )

(8,461 ) Net cash flows from operating activities

44,713



21,694



71,610



31,003

































Investing















Purchase of intangible assets 11

(15 )

(56 )

(15 )

(78 ) Assets under construction expenditures 10

-



(853 )

-



(853 ) Property, Plant & Equipment 10

(995 )

(604 )

(2,642 )

(878 ) Exploration & Evaluation assets expenditures 11

(3,950 )

(2,411 )

(7,773 )

(4,572 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities

(4,960 )

(3,924 )

(10,430 )

(6,381 )















Financing















Share subscriptions received 13

-



-



760



-

Dividends paid

(5,847 )

-



(5,847 )

-

Repayment of loans and borrowings 9

(4,534 )

(11,179 )

(12,669 )

(21,132 ) Interest paid 9

-



(562 )

(44 )

(1,398 ) Payment of lease liabilities 6

(1,129 )

(1,257 )

(2,517 )

(2,515 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities

(11,510 )

(12,998 )

(20,317 )

(25,045 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash

(148 )

(8 )

(50 )

116

















Net change in cash $ 28,095



4,764

$ 40,813



(307 )















Cash, beginning of the period $ 24,758



2,769

$ 12,040



7,840

















Cash, end of the period $ 52,853



7,533

$ 52,853



7,533​



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

In thousands of United States dollars (unaudited) Note

Common shares



Option reserve



Currency translation reserve



Retained earnings



Total shareholders' equity





















Balance on December 31, 2023 $ 81,491

$ 1,968

$ (1,618 ) $ 30,353

$ 112,194

Net profit for the period

-



-



-



91,172



91,172

Other comprehensive loss

-



-



(2,255 )

-



(2,255 ) Total comprehensive profit for the period

-



-



(2,255 )

91,172



88,917

Options exercised 13

142



(48 )

-



48



142

Balance on December 31, 2024 $ 81,633

$ 1,920

$ (3,873 ) $ 121,573

$ 201,253

Balance on December 31, 2024 $ 81,633

$ 1,920

$ (3,873 ) $ 121,573

$ 201,253

Net profit for the period

-



-



-



86,158



86,158

Other comprehensive income

-



-



(861 )

-



(861 ) Total comprehensive profit for the period

-



-



(861 )

86,158



85,297

Options exercised 13

760



(1,920 )

-



1,920



760

Dividends paid 13













(5,847 )

(5,847 ) Balance on June 30, 2025 $ 82,393

$ -

$ (4,734 ) $ 203,804

$ 281,463



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.



THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025, AND 2024

In thousands of United States dollars, except where noted (unaudited)

Thor Explorations Ltd. (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries (collectively, "Thor" or the "Group") is a West African focused gold producer and explorer, dual-listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (THX.V) and the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (THX.L).

The Company was formed in 1968 and is organized under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (BCBCA) with its registered office at 550 Burrard St, Suite 2900 Vancouver, BC, CA, V6C 0A3.

a) Statement of compliance

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS").

These interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

These interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 11, 2025.

b) Basis of measurement

These interim financial statements are presented in United States dollars ("US$").

These interim financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period.

The Group's accounting policies have been applied consistently to all periods in the preparation of these interim financial statements. In preparing the Group 's interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Group applied the critical judgments and estimates as disclosed in note 3 of its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

These interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Company, which is defined as having the power over the entity, rights to variable returns from its involvement with the entity, and the ability to use its power to affect the amount of returns. All intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated on consolidation. The Company's subsidiaries at June 30, 2025 are consistent with the subsidiaries as at December 31, 2024 as disclosed in note 3 to the annual financial statements.

None of the new standards or amendments to standards and interpretations applicable during the period has had a material impact on the financial position or performance of the Group. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that was issued but is not yet effective.

3a. REVENUE



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,





2025



2024



2025 2024

Gold revenue

82,556



54,454



144,439



89,872

Silver revenue

238



329



518



357

Unrealized fair value movements on forward gold sale contracts

-



(907 )

1,900



(3,047 )

$ 82,794

$ 53,876

$ 146,857

$ 87,188



Gold revenue

The Group`s revenue is generated in Nigeria. All sales are made to the Group`s two customers. However, because gold can be sold through numerous gold market traders worldwide (including a large number of financial institutions), the Group is not economically dependent on a limited number of customers for the sale of its product.

Forward contracts

As at June 30, 2025, the Group had no outstanding gold forward contracts (December 31, 2024: 5,500 ounces at an average gold price of $2,277 per ounce). The contracts were entered into to manage exposure to fluctuations in the gold price.

The Group does not apply hedge accounting to these instruments. Accordingly, the forward contracts were measured at fair value through profit or loss. The fair value of forward contracts was nil at June 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024: liability of $1.9 million), with the liability previously recognized within other financial liabilities.

3b. COST OF SALES



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Mining

7,618



3,474



14,732



8,143

Processing

7,918



8,303



14,176



10,746

Support services and others

1,814



955



3,463



1,559

Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on production costs

(119 )

363



(63 )

(728 ) Production costs $ 17,231

$ 13,095

$ 32,308

$ 19,720

Transportation and refining

810



568



1,514



1,026

Royalties

724



466



1,394



684

Amortization and depreciation -

operational assets - owned assets

7,115



6,245



14,294



12,548

Amortization and depreciation -

operational assets - right-of-use assets

1,159



1,160



2,319



2,322

Cost of sales $ 27,039

$ 21,534

$ 51,829

$ 36,300



3c. AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,





2025



2024



2025 2024

Amortization and depreciation - operational assets

- owned assets

7,115



6,245



14,294



12,548

Amortization and depreciation - operational assets

- right of use assets

1,159



1,160



2,319



2,322

Amortization and depreciation - owned assets

121



311



255



783

Amortization and depreciation - right-of-use assets

39



36



75



73



$ 8,434

$ 7,752

$ 16,943

$ 15,726



3d. OTHER ADMINISTRATION EXPENSES



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Employee compensation

638



1,310



2,238



2,165

Professional services

543



606



960



793

Other corporate expenses

2,461



187



4,446



1,864



$ 3,642

$ 2,103

$ 7,644

$ 4,822







June 30,

2025



December 31, 2024

Current:











Plant spares and consumables

12,061



11,123

Gold ore in stockpile

17,164



20,058

Gold in CIL

3,798



4,260

Gold doré

4,117



5,663



$ 37,140

$ 41,104



Non-current:











Gold ore in stockpile

63,829



57,124



$ 63,829

$ 57,124



There were no write downs to reduce the carrying value of inventories to net realizable value during the periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.





June 30,

2025



December 31, 2024

Current:











Advance deposits to vendors

2,959



1,654

Prepaid expenses

1,628



1,991

Other receivables

1,133



377

Other prepayments

622



539



$ 6,342

$ 4,561



The value of receivables recorded on the balance sheet is approximate to their recoverable value and there are no expected material credit losses.

Leases relate principally to corporate offices and the mining fleet at the Segilola mine. Corporate offices are depreciated over 5 years and mining fleet over the life of mine of Segilola.

The key impacts on the Statement of Comprehensive Income and the Statement of Financial Position for the period ended June 30, 2025, were as follows:





Right-of-use

asset



Lease

liability



Income

statement

Carrying value December 31, 2024 $ 7,302

$ (7,210 ) $















New leases entered in to during the period

-



-



-

Depreciation

(2,394 )

-



(2,394 ) Interest

-



(227 )

(227 ) Lease payments

-



2,517



2,517

Foreign exchange movement

28



(145 )

(145 )













Carrying value at June 30, 2025 $ 4,936

$ (5,065 ) $ (249 )













Current liability





(4,833 )



Non-current liability





(232 )





The key impacts on the Statement of Comprehensive Income and the Statement of Financial Position for the year ended June 30, 2024, were as follows:





Right-of-use

asset



Lease

liability



Income

statement

Carrying value December 31, 2023 $ 12,096

$ (11,490 ) $















New leases entered in to during the period

-



-



-

Depreciation

(4,788 )

-



(4,788 ) Interest

-



(757 )

(757 ) Lease payments

-



5,032



-

Foreign exchange movement

(6 )

5



5















Carrying value at December 31, 2024 $ 7,302

$ (7,210 ) $ (5,540 )













Current liability





(4,818 )



Non-current liability





(2,392 )





Gold stream liability





June 30,

2025



December 31, 2024

Balance at Beginning of period $ 9,358

$ 20,043

Repayments

(9,981 )

(14,661 ) Fair value movements

623



3,976

Balance at end of period $ -

$ 9,358

Current liability

-



9,358

Non-current liability

-



-



On April 29, 2020, the Group entered into a Gold Purchase and Sale Agreement ("GSA") with the Africa Finance Corporation ("AFC") in respect of the Segilola Gold Project, under which the Group received a $21.0 million prepayment for future gold production. In December 2021, the GSA was amended to allow for net cash settlement rather than physical delivery of gold.

The arrangement is accounted for as a financial liability measured at fair value through profit or loss, with changes in fair value recognized in the statement of profit or loss. As at June 30, 2025, the fair value of the GSA liability was nil.

As at June 30, 2025, a liability of $17.1 million is included in accounts payable (December 31, 2024: $9.3 million). Further details are provided in Note 3d of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.





June 30,

2025



December 31, 2024

Current liabilities:











Deferred element of EPC contract

-



860



$ -



860



Deferred payment facility on EPC contract for the construction of the Segilola Gold Mine

The Group has constructed its Segilola Gold Mine through an engineering, procurement, and construction contract ("EPC Contract"). The EPC Contract has been agreed on a lump sum turnkey basis which provides Thor with a fixed price of $67.5 million for the full delivery of design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the proposed 715,000 ton per annum gold ore processing plant.

The EPC Contract included a deferred element ("the Deferred Payment Facility") of 10% of the fixed price. The 10% deferred element was repayable in instalments over a 36-month period by repaying an amount on a series of repayment dates, as set out in the Deferred Payment Facility. Repayments commenced in March 2022. Interest accrued on the deferred amount at 8% per annum from the date the Facility Taking-Over Certificate was issued.

The final instalment under the Deferred Payment Facility was paid in full during the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, and no further amounts are outstanding.





June 30,

2025



December 31, 2024

Balance at beginning of period $ 860



3,405

Principal repayments

(858 )

(2,860 ) Interest paid

(44 )

(131 ) Unwinding of interest in the period

42



446

Balance at end of period $ -



860

Current liability

-



860

Non-current liability

-



-



June 30, 2025

Other



Fleet demobilization costs



Restoration costs



Total

Balance at Beginning of period $ 19

$ 173

$ 4,869

$ 5,061

Initial recognition of provision

-



-



-



-

Changes in estimates









-



-

Unwinding of discount

-



-



27



27

Foreign exchange movements

2



-



-



2

Balance at end of the period $ 21

$ 173

$ 4,896

$ 5,090

Current liability

-



-



-



-

Non-current liability

21



173



4,896



5,090



December 31, 2024

Other



Fleet demobilization costs



Restoration costs



Total

Balance at beginning of period $ 20

$ 173

$ 4,815

$ 5,008

Unwinding of discount

-



-



54



54

Foreign exchange movements

(1 )

-



-



(1 ) Balance at period end $ 19

$ 173

$ 4,869

$ 5,061

Current liability

-



-



-



-

Non-current liability

19



173



4,869



5,061



The restoration costs provision is for the site restoration at Segilola Gold Project in Osun State Nigeria. The value of the above provision is measured by unwinding the discount on expected future cash flows using a discount factor that reflects the credit-adjusted risk-free rate of interest.

It is expected that the restoration costs will be paid in US dollars, and as such US forecast inflation rates of 2.5% and the interest rate of 4.25% on 2-year US bonds were used to calculate the expected future cash flows, which are in line with the life of mine. The provision represents the net present value of the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the obligation to rehabilitate environmental disturbances caused by mining operations at mine closure.

The fleet demobilization costs provision is the value of the cost to demobilize the mining fleet upon closure of the mine.

Segilola Mine Other

Total

Depletable

Non-Depletable

Assets under construction

Motor

vehicles

Plant and machinery

Office furniture

Costs







Balance, December 31, 2023 194,326 17 - 723

290

311

195,667

Transfers - - - -

-

-

-

Additions 3,974 - - -

11

31

4,016

Disposals - - - (65 ) -

-

(65 ) Foreign exchange movement - - - (84 ) (17 ) (25 ) (126 ) Balance, December 31, 2024 198,300 17 - 574

284

317

199,492

Transfers - - - -

-

-

-

Additions 2,622 - - -

6

14

2,642

Disposals - - - -

-

-

-

Foreign exchange movement - - - -

4

15

19

Balance, June 30, 2025 200,922 17 - 574

294

346

202,153









Accumulated depreciation and

impairment losses







Balance, January 1, 2024 1 50,553 - - 408

206

137

51,304

Depreciation 27,770 - - 17

1

50

27,838

Disposals - - - (65 ) -

-

(65 ) Foreign exchange movement - - - (50 ) (12 ) (18 ) (80 ) Balance, December 31, 2024 1 78,323 - - 310

195

169

78,997

Transfers - - - -

-

-

-

Depreciation 14,828 - - 5

1

24

14,858

Disposals - - - -

-

-

-

Foreign exchange movement - - - -

-

10

10

Balance, June 30, 2025 93,151 - - 315

196

203

93,865







108,733

Carrying amounts







Balance, December 31, 2024 1 119,977 17 - 264

89

148

120,495

Balance, June 30, 2025 107,771 17 - 259

98

143

108,288



a) Segilola production stripping cost:

During the period ended June 30, 2025, the Group capitalized nil (year ended December 31, 2024: $0.7 million) of production stripping costs to the Segilola mine.

The depreciation expense related to production stripping costs deferred for the period ended June 30, 2025, was $1.1 million (year ended December 31, 2024 - $2.4 million).

Included in the Segilola mine balance at June 30, 2025, is $16.2 million (December 31, 2024 - $16.2 million) related to production stripping costs.

The Group's exploration and evaluation assets costs are as follows:





Douta Gold Project, Senegal



Lithium exploration licenses



Gold exploration licenses



Software



Total

Balance, December 31, 2023

22,719



1,981



4,050



163



28,913

Acquisition costs

120



-



50



-



170

Exploration costs

3,623



989



4,017



-



8,629

Additions

-



-



-



80



80

Amortisation

-



-



-



(109 )

(109 ) Foreign exchange movement

(1,366 )

-



(79 )

-



(1,445 ) Balance, December 31, 2024

25,096



2,970



8,038



134



36,238

Acquisition costs

-



-



-



-



-

Exploration costs

4,382



261



3,045



-



7,688

Additions

-



-



-



15



15

Amortisation

-



-



-



(45 )

(45 ) Foreign exchange movement

-



-



7



-



7

Balance, June 30, 2025

29,478



3,231



11,090



104



43,903



a) Douta Gold Project, Senegal:

The Douta Gold Project consists of two gold exploration permits, E02038 and E03709, located within the Kéniéba inlier, eastern Senegal, which it is currently advancing to preliminary feasibility stage.

The Group is party to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with International Mining Company ("IMC"), by which the Group has acquired a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project.

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, IMC's 30% interest will be a "free carry" interest until such time as the Group announces probable reserves on the Douta Gold Project (the "Free Carry Period"). Following the Free Carry Period, IMC must either elect to sell its 30% interest to African Star at a purchase price determined by an independent valuer commissioned by African Star or fund its 30% share of the exploration and operating expenses.

On April 3, 2025, the Group completed the acquisition of two additional licenses in southeast Senegal to further advance the Douta Gold Project. These include an up to 85% interest in the Douta-West Licence, located contiguous to the Douta Gold Project, for $120,000, and an up to 80% interest in the Sofita Licence, approximately 20 kilometers south of Douta. These strategic acquisitions have been fully paid during the year ended December 31, 2025 and are intended to enhance and expand the Group's ongoing exploration efforts in Douta Gold Project.

b) Lithium exploration Licenses, Nigeria

As at June 30, 2025, the Group has over 600 km2 of granted tenure in south-west Nigeria that covers both known lithium bearing pegmatite deposits and a large unexplored prospective pegmatite-rich belt.

c) Gold exploration Licenses

Nigeria

As at March 31, 2025, the Group's gold exploration tenure in Nigeria currently primarily comprises 16 wholly owned exploration licenses and 13 partnership exploration licenses. Together with the mining lease over the Segilola Gold Deposit, Thor's total gold exploration tenure amounts to 1,697 km2.

Cote D'Ivoire

In addition, during the year ended in December 31, 2025 the Group expanded its operations into Cote d'Ivoire via the agreements detailed below, all of which remained in effect as at March 31, 2025:

Guitry

The Group signed a binding sale and purchase agreement ("SPA") with Endeavour Mining Corporation ("Endeavour") to acquire a 100% interest in the Guitry Gold Exploration Project ("Guitry").

The acquisition is still subject to the completion of certain conditions precedent including final approval of the Minister of Mines. The total consideration for the acquisition is a cash payment of US$100,000 in cash at completion and a 2% Net Smelter Royalty.

Boundiali

The Group entered into an option agreement with Goldridge Resources SARL to acquire up to 80% interest in the Boundiali Exploration Permit. This early-stage gold exploration project is located in northwest Côte d'Ivoire and comprises a 160 km2 exploration permit.

Marahui

The Group entered into an option agreement with Compagnie Africaine de Recherche et d'Exploitation Minière ("CAREM") to acquire up to 80% interest in the Marahui permit. The permit covers an area of approximately 250 km2 in the Bondoukou region in northeastern Côte d'Ivoire, approximately 600 km from Abidjan. The Group paid an initial consideration of US$50,000 in cash.





June 30,

2025



December 31,

2024

Trade payables $ 19,363

$ 46,273

Accrued liabilities

6,534



2,523

Other payables

4



171



$ 25,901

$ 48,967



Trade payables include a liability of $17.1 million (December 31, 2024: $9.3 million) relating to the Gold Purchase and Sale Agreement ("GSA"). Further details are provided in Note 12.

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities are classified as financial liabilities measured at amortized cost. Their carrying values approximate fair value due to their short-term nature.

a) Authorized

Unlimited common shares without par value.

b) Issued





June 30,

2025

Number



June 30,

2025



December 31,

2024

Number



December 31,

2024

As at start of the year

657,064,724

$ 81,633



656,064,724

$ 81,491

Issue of new shares:















- Share options exercised

8,232,758



760



1,000,000



142





665,297,482

$ 82,393



657,064,724

$ 81,633



i. Value of:

13,040,000 options exercised (8,232,58 received) at a price of CAD$0.20 per share on January 20, 2025;

1,000,000 options exercised at a price of CAD$0.20 per share on November 22, 2024.

c) Share-based compensation

Stock option plan

The Group had granted directors, officers and consultants share purchase options. These options were granted pursuant to the Group's stock option plan.

Under the current Share Option Plan, 44,900,000 common shares of the Group were reserved for issuance upon exercise of options.

All of the stock options were vested as at the balance sheet date. These options did not contain any market conditions and the fair value of the options were charged to the statement of comprehensive loss or capitalized as to assets under construction in the period where granted to personnel's whose cost is capitalized on the same basis.

The following is a summary of changes in options from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2024, and the outstanding and exercisable options at December 31, 2024:







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



In Canadian Dollars

d) Nature and purpose of equity and reserves

The reserves recorded in equity on the Group's statement of financial position include 'Option reserve,' 'Currency translation reserve,' 'Retained earnings' and 'Deficit.'

'Option reserve' is used to recognize the value of stock option grants prior to exercise or forfeiture.

'Currency translation reserve' is used to recognize the exchange differences arising on translation of the assets and liabilities of foreign branches and subsidiaries with functional currencies other than US dollars.

'(Deficit)/Retained earnings' is used to record the Group's accumulated earnings.

e) Dividends

During the six months ended 30 June 2025, the Company announced and paid its quarterly dividend of $5.8 million or C$0.0125 per share. The total amount paid of $5.8 million is included in cash flows from financing activities.

Diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the following:



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024

Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 665,297,482



656,064,724



665,297,482



656,064,724

Stock options -



3,824,151



-



3,824,151

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 665,297,482



659,888,875



665,297,482



659,888,875

Total common shares outstanding 665,297,482



656,064,724



665,297,482



656,064,724

Total potential diluted common shares 665,297,482



670,104,724



665,297,482



670,104,724



A number of key management personnel, or their related parties, hold or held positions in other entities that result in them having control or significant influence over the financial or operating policies of the entities outlined below.

a) Trading transactions

The Africa Finance Corporation ("AFC") is deemed to be a related party given the size of its shareholding in the Company. There have been no other transactions with the AFC other than the Gold Stream liability as disclosed in Note 8, and the secured loan as disclosed in Note 9.

b) Compensation of key management personnel

The remuneration of directors and other members of key management during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024 were as follows:





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,







2025



2024



2025



2024

Salaries and bonuses

























Current directors and officers (i) (ii) (iii) $ 305

$ 677

$ 1,488



945





















Directors' fees

















Current directors and officers (i) (ii) $ 120



122

$ 262



241

























$ 425

$ 799

$ 1,750



1,186



(i) Key management personnel were not paid post-employment benefits, termination benefits, or other long-term benefits during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024.

(ii) The Group paid consulting and director fees to both individuals and private companies controlled by directors and officers of the Group for services. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities at June 30, 2025, include $85,163 (December 31, 2024 - $81,730) due to directors or private companies controlled by an officer and director of the Group. Amounts due to or from related parties are unsecured, non-interest bearing and due on demand.

(iii) Executive bonuses were paid during the three-month period ended in March 31, 2025.

The Group's financial instruments consist of cash, amounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities, gold stream liability, loans and other borrowings and lease liabilities.

Fair value of financial assets and liabilities

Fair values have been determined for measurement and/or disclosure purposes. When applicable, further information about the assumptions made in determining fair values is disclosed in the notes specific to that asset or liability.

The carrying amount for cash, amounts receivable, and accounts payable, accrued liabilities, loans and borrowings and lease liabilities on the statement of financial position approximate their fair value because of the limited term of these instruments.

Financial risk management objectives and policies



The Group has exposure to the following risks from its use of financial instruments

Interest rate risk

Credit risk

Liquidity and funding risk Market risk

In common with all other businesses, the Group is exposed to risks that arise from its use of financial instruments. This note describes the Group's objectives, policies and processes for managing those risks and the methods used to measure them. Further quantitative information in respect of these risks is presented throughout these consolidated financial statements.

There have been no substantive changes in the Group's exposure to financial instrument risks, its objectives, policies and processes for managing those risks or the methods used to measure them from previous years unless otherwise stated in these notes.

The Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. The overall objective of the Board is to set policies that seek to reduce risk as far as possible without unduly affecting the Group's competitiveness and flexibility. Further details regarding these policies are set out below.

Financial instruments by category

The accounting policies for financial instruments have been applied to the line items below:

June 30, 2025

Measured at amortized cost



Measured at fair value through profit and loss Total

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,853

-

52,853

Amounts receivable

1,133

-

1,133

Total assets $ 53,986

-

53,986











Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 25,901

-

25,901

Other financial liabilities

5,065

-

5,065

Total liabilities $ 30,966

-

30,966



December 31, 2024

Measured at amortized cost



Measured at fair value through profit and loss Total Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,040

-

12,040

Amounts receivable

377

-

377

Total assets $ 12,417

-

12,417









Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 48,967

-

48,967

Loans and borrowings

860

-

860

Gold stream liability

-

9,358

9,358

Lease liabilities

7,210

-

7,210

Other financial liabilities

-

1,900

1,900

Total liabilities $ 57,037

11,258

68,295



The fair value of these financial instruments approximates their carrying value.

As noted above, the Group has certain financial liabilities that are held at fair value. The fair value hierarchy establishes three levels to classify the inputs to valuation techniques to measure fair value:

Classification of financial assets and liabilities

Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices); and

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).

As at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025, all the Group`s liabilities measured at fair value through profit and loss are categorized as Level 3 and their fair value was determined using discounted cash flow valuation models, taking into account assumptions with respect to gold prices and discount rates as well as estimates with respect to production and operating results for the Segilola mine.

The Group manages, as capital, the components of shareholders' equity. The Group's objectives, when managing capital, are to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern in order to develop and its mineral interests through the use of capital received via the issue of common shares and via debt instruments where the Board determines that the risk is acceptable and, in the shareholders' best interest to do so.

The Group manages its capital structure, and makes adjustments to it, in light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. To maintain or adjust its capital structure, the Group may attempt to issue common shares, borrow, acquire or dispose of assets or adjust the amount of cash.

Contractual Commitments

The Group has no contractual obligations that are not disclosed on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.

Contingent liabilities

The Group is involved in various legal proceedings arising in the ordinary course of business. Management has assessed these contingencies and determined that, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, all cases are considered remote. As a result, no provision has been made in the financial statements for any potential liabilities that may arise from these legal proceedings.

Although the Group believes that it has valid defenses in these matters, the outcome of these proceedings is uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the Group will prevail in these matters. The Group will continue to assess the likelihood of any loss, the range of potential outcomes, and whether or not a provision is necessary in the future, as new information becomes available.

Based on the information available, the Group does not believe that the outcome of these legal proceedings will have a material adverse effect on the financial position or results of operations of the Group. However, there can be no assurance that future developments will not materially affect the Group's financial position or results of operations.

Segment Information

The Group's operations comprise three reportable segments, the Segilola Mine Project, Exploration Projects, and Corporate.

Six months ended

June 30, 2025

Segilola Mine Project



Exploration Projects



Corporate



Total

Profit (loss) for the period $ 89,468

$ (8 ) $ (3,302 ) $ 86,158

- revenue

146,857



-



-



146,857

- production costs

(32,308 )

-



-



(32,308 ) - royalties

(1,394 )

-



-



(1,394 ) - amortization and depreciation

(16,848 )

-



(95 )

(16,943 ) - other administration expenses

(4,430 )

(8 )

(3,207 )

(7,645 ) - impairments

-



-



-



-

- interest expense

(895 )

-



-



(895 )

June 30, 2025

Segilola Mine Project



Exploration Projects



Corporate



Total

Current assets $ 90,802

$ 420

$ 5,113

$ 96,335



















Non-current assets















Inventories

63,829



-



-



63,829

Trade and other receivables

-



-



228



228

Right-of-use assets

4,633



-



303



4,936

Property, plant and equipment

107,788



439



61



108,288

Intangible assets

104



43,799



-



43,903

Total assets $ 267,156

$ 44,658

$ 5,705

$ 317,519

Non-current asset additions $ 2,637

$ 7,708

$ -

$ 10,345

Liabilities $ (33,746 ) $ (93 ) $ (2,217 ) $ (36,056 )

Non-current assets by geographical location:

June 30, 2025

Senegal



Côte d'Ivoire



Nigeria



United Kingdom



Canada



Total

Inventories

-



-



63,829



-



-



63,829

Trade and other receivables

-



-



-



228



-



228

Right of use assets

-



-



4,633



303



-



4,936

Property, plant and equipment

410



-



107,817



59



2



108,288

Intangible

29,478



1,607



12,818



-



-



43,903

Total non-current assets

29,888



1,607



189,097



590



2



221,184



Six months ended

June 30, 2024

Segilola Mine Project



Exploration Projects



Corporate



Total

Profit (loss) for the year $ 40,396

$ (30 ) $ (437 ) $ 39,929

- revenue

87,188



-



-



87,188

- production costs

(19,720 )

-



-



(19,720 ) - royalties

(684 )

-



-



(684 ) - amortization and depreciation

(15,613 )

-



(113 )

(15,726 ) - other administration expenses

(4,474 )

(24 )

(324 )

(4,822 ) - impairments

-



(6 )

-



(6 ) - interest expense

(5,276 )

-



-



(5,276 )

December 31, 2024

Segilola Mine Project



Exploration Projects



Corporate



Total

Current assets

56,349



325



1,031



57,705



















Non-current assets















Inventories - non current

57,124



-



-



57,124

Trade and other receivables

-



-



208



208

Right-of-use assets

6,952



-



350



7,302

Property, plant and equipment

119,992



427



76



120,495

Intangible assets

134



36,104



-



36,238

Total assets

240,551



36,856



1,665



279,072

Non-current asset additions

4,054



8,841



-



12,895

Liabilities

(76,347 )

178



1,294



77,819



Non-current assets by geographical location:

December 31, 2024

Senegal



Cote D`Ivoire



Nigeria



United Kingdom



Total

Inventory

-



-



57,124



-



57,124

Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits

-



-



-



208



208

Right-of-use assets

-



-



6,952



350



7,302

Property, plant and equipment

401



-



120,018



76



120,495

Intangible assets

25,096



589



10,553



-



36,238

Total non-current assets

25,497



589



194,647



634



221,367



20. SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION



Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,





2025



2024

2025 2024

Non-cash items:





















Exploration & Evaluation assets expenditures

20



-

85



(116 ) Repayment of loans and borrowings

792



-

(1,830 )

-





812



-

(1,745 )

(116 )

21. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On July 14 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of C$0.0125 per share. These dividends are to be paid on August 15, 2025.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR

DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Thor Explorations Ltd.