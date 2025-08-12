Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thor Explorations Announces Financial And Operating Results, For The Three And Six Months Ending June 30, 2025


2025-08-12 02:05:34
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations", "Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational and financial review for its Segilola Gold mine, located in Nigeria ("Segilola"), and for the Company's mineral exploration properties located in Nigeria and Senegal for the three months ("Q2 2025" or the "Period") and six months to June 30, 2025 ("H1 2025").

The Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as well as the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, are available on Thor Explorations' website at .

All figures are in US dollars ("US$") unless otherwise stated.

Financial Highlights for Q2 2025 and H1 2025

  • 25,900 ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") sold in Q2 2025 with an average gold price of US$3,187 per oz.

  • Cash operating cost of US$715 per oz sold and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of US$915 per oz sold.

  • In Q2 2025 the Company achieved quarterly records in revenue, EBITDA and net profit:

  • Q2 2025 revenue of US$82.7 million (Q2 2024: US$53.8 million) and H1 2025 of US$146.8 million (H1 2024: US$87.1 million).

  • Q2 2025 EBITDA of US$60.3 million (Q2 2024: US$37.6 million) and H1 2025 of US$103.9 million (H1 2024: US$60.9 million).

  • Q2 2025 net profit of US$51.6 million (Q2 2024: US$33.7 million) and H1 2025 of US$86.1 million (H1 2024: US$39.9 million).

  • Net cash of US$52.8 million as at June 30, 2025.

Operational Highlights for Q2 2025 and H1 2025

Segilola Production

  • Gold Poured totalled 22,784 oz for Q2 2025, and 45,574 oz for H1 2025 (Q2 2024: 21,742 oz; H1 2024: 40,285 oz).
  • Mill feed grade for Q2 2025 was 3.12 g/tAu with recovery at 93.1%.
  • A total of 238,425 tonnes of ore were processed with no significant downtime periods.

  • The process plant maintained good recovery performance in Q2 2025 reducing the gold in circuit ("GIC") by 555 oz of gold.

  • The stockpile balance decreased by 0.74% to 41,092 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.84g/tAu. The significant stockpile available offers flexibility and low risk for future process plant production.

Segilola Exploration

  • The focus was on Segilola Underground Resource drilling and developing near mine drill targets as the Company works to extend the current Segilola mine life.

  • A diamond drilling program continued during Q2 2025, with 4,418 metres ("m") completed in 12 holes to test the depth extensions of the Segilola deposits.

  • The drilling continued subsequently to the end of the Period and will continue through to the end of the calendar year.

  • Following the arrival of three drilling rigs at Segilola post period end, purchased earlier this year, the Company now intends to increase its rate of exploration drilling once they have been commissioned.

  • The Company is now aiming to define an updated resource for Segilola by the end of 2025.
  • Regional exploration activities progressed in Q2 2025:
  • The Company continued with geochemical target generation, mainly south of Segilola, with a total of 5,051 geochemical samples collected in the Period.

  • Exploration activity included a drone aeromagnetic survey over the Company's existing and new tenure located to the south of the Segilola Mine. A total of 26 square kilometres ("km2") was covered during the Period and the data submitted to Southern Geoscience for processing and interpretations.

  • A follow-up drilling program designed to test surrounding geochemical signatures and potential extensions along strike commenced towards the end of the Period.

Douta Gold Project - Senegal

  • During Q2 2025, the Company commenced and subsequently completed a 12,000m drilling program at the Baraka 3 Prospect in its Douta-West Licence, which lies contiguous to the west of the original Douta licence.
  • It is anticipated that the assay results from the drilling program will be fully received in Q3 2025, following which a Baraka 3 resource will be incorporated into the existing Douta Resource.
  • The Company's strategy is to combine both the Douta and Douta-West licences and scale up the size of a combined Douta Project for the Douta Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS").

  • As part of the Company's strategy of delineating an initial 500,000 oz oxide resource at the start of the Douta mine life, metallurgical test work was carried out in Q2 2025 with encouraging initial results.

  • Subject to finalising metallurgical tests on the Baraka ore, the Company anticipates that incorporating the Baraka resource into the Douta project will enable the Company to satisfy or exceed the oxide target.

Côte d'Ivoire

  • At the Guitry Project, the Company completed a 3,000m drilling program at the Krakouadiokro target, with the initial set of results (announced following the end of the Period) confirming gold mineralisation at depth.
  • Highlights of the assay results received to date include 14m at 2.59g/tAu from surface, 4m at 6.87 g/tAu from 38m, 5m at 7.48 g/tAu from 5m and 10m at 10.36g/t Au from 57m.

  • Further exploration at the Krakouadiokro Prospect will include both infill and step-out drilling.

  • Drilling will also commence on numerous geochemical anomalies at both the Krakouadiokro and Gbaloukro Prospects, many of which remain untested or only partially tested.

  • Exploration work at the Marahui Project has included further geological mapping and geological sampling, with more than 250 samples collected and encouraging initial results returned. This exploration work has has generated several prospective drill targets.
  • The Company is to carry out an airborne magnetic survey, and has designed a 6,000m drilling program to commence late in Q3 2025.

Environment, Social and Governance

  • Continued operational efficiencies achieved through the process plant upgrades implemented in 2024 have resulted in environmental benefits:
  • Use of fresh process water (ML/tonne ore processed) continued to decrease, supported by an 84% year-on-year increase in reclaimed water volumes from the Tailings Management Facility.

  • Energy intensity (GJ/oz gold produced) improved to 1.84 GJ/oz, compared to 1.90 GJ/oz in Q2 2024.

  • Emissions intensity (tCO2e/oz gold produced) decreased to 0.51, down from 0.55 in the same period of 2024.

  • Notable milestones with respect to the Company's corporate ESG activities for Q2 2025 include:
  • Completion and commissioning of the Oba's palace, which also serves as a community meeting hall.

  • Delivery of nine minibuses (three per host community) to community-managed transport cooperatives under the Youth Initiative Programme.

  • Hosting of the inter-host community football competition in May, with eight men's and four women's teams participating for trophies and cash prizes.

  • As at June, 30, 2025, total employment at the Segilola Mine stood at 2,125, 99% of which are Nigerian. Of this figure, 48% are from Osun State, and 27% of the workforce is from three host communities surrounding the mine.
  • In Senegal, the ASR Douta team supported local initiatives through sponsorship of an academic award for the top-performing student at a local primary school and through food donations made during the Eid celebrations.

Outlook

  • FY2025 production guidance of 85,000 to 95,000 oz maintained, while AISC guidance remains at US$800 to US$1,000 per oz.
  • Advance exploration program across the portfolio:
  • Segilola: continuation of ongoing underground drilling program.

  • Nigeria: continuation of scout drilling programs on identified near-mine and regional targets.

  • Senegal (Douta Project): Assay results from drilling program at Baraka 3 prospect to be incorporated into the Douta PFS mine plan.

  • Côte d'Ivoire: Exploration being advanced on the Guitry, Marahui and Boundiali licenses, with further drilling to occur on Guitry and drilling to commence on Marahui where drill targets have been delineated.

  • Continued advancement of the Douta project towards an updated resource and PFS.

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated:

"I am pleased with the Company's operational performance for the second quarter and first half of 2025, with record quarterly figures across revenue, EBITDA and net profit. We were unhedged and exposed to the high gold price environment, resulting in a record-breaking quarter. Revenue in Q2 2025 increased by 54% year on year, with net profit rising by 50% year on year. We ended the Period more than doubling our net cash position from the previous quarter to US$52.8 million.

"These financial achievements are not only reflective of a favourable gold price, but our continued cost discipline and operational efficiencies. During the Quarter, we produced and sold over 22,700 ounces of gold at an average price of US$3,187 per ounce, with a recovery rate of 93.1%.

"Exploration work has progressed at Segilola, with a focus on Segilola Underground Resource drilling as the company works to extend the current Segilola mine life. A drilling program is ongoing, which has been evolving to test different interpretations of the down dip mineralisation at Segilola. We will continue to drill through to the end of the calendar year when we aim to define an updated resource for Segilola.

"We are also continuing with our regional exploration in Nigeria, with geochemical target generation resulting in a follow-up drilling program which commenced towards the end of the Period.

"At the Douta Project in Senegal, the Period saw the commencement and completion of a 12,000m drilling campaign at the Baraka 3 Prospect, in the Douta-West license. We expect to receive assay results in Q3 2025, which will be fed into the existing Douta Resource. This is part of our strategy to combine both the Douta and Douta-West licences and scale up the size of a combined Douta Project for the Douta Pre-Feasibility Study.

"In Côte d'Ivoire, we completed a drilling program at the Guitry Project, with initial results confirming gold mineralisation at depth. Further drilling at Guitry, as well as initial drilling at Marahui, where targets have been delineated, is due to commence following the rainy season in late Q3 2025.

"We have been encouraged by our exploration results to date across the entire portfolio and have increased our exploration budget for the remainder of the year. In doing so, we believe we are well positioned to deliver value to our shareholders.

"Looking ahead, our operational guidance for 2025 remains unchanged at 85,000 to 95,000 ounces of gold at an AlSC of $800-$1,000 per ounce. I look forward to updating shareholders in due course on our continued progress on exploration and further developments across our project portfolio."

Investor webinar to discuss H1 2025 Financial & Operating Results

Thor is pleased to announce that Segun Lawson, President and CEO, will provide a live investor session via the Investor Meet Company platform on Thursday 14 August 2025 at 3:00pm BST .

The session will discuss in detail the announced H1 2025 Financial & Operating Results.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential investors. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00 am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Thor Explorations plc via:

Investors who already follow Thor Explorations on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Whilst the Company may not be able to answer every individual question, the aim is to address the issues raised by investors.

Responses to the Q&A will be published at the earliest opportunity on the Investor Meet Company platform following the presentation.

Investor feedback can also be submitted directly to management after the event to ensure the Company can understand all investor views.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

Qualified Person

The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information .

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.
Segun Lawson
President & CEO

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025, and 2024

(in thousands of United States Dollars)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
In thousands of United States dollars (unaudited)

Note

June 30,
2025
$
December 31, 2024
$





ASSETS




Current assets




Cash

52,853

12,040
Inventory 4

37,140

41,104
Trade and Other Receivables 5

6,342

4,561
Total current assets

96,335

57,705
Non-current assets




Inventory

63,829

57,124
Deferred income tax assets

-

-
Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits 5

228

208
Right-of-use assets 6

4,936

7,302
Property, plant and equipment 10

108,288

120,495
Intangible assets 11

43,903

36,238
Total non-current assets

221,184

221,367
TOTAL ASSETS

317,519

279,072





LIABILITIES




Current liabilities




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12

25,901

48,967
Deferred income

-

4,463
Lease liabilities 6

4,833

4,818
Gold stream liability 7

-

9,358
Loans and borrowings 8

-

860
Other financial liabilities 16

-

1,900
Total current liabilities

30,734

70,366
Non-current liabilities




Lease liabilities 6

232

2,392
Provisions 9

5,090

5,061
Total non-current liabilities

5,322

7,453





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Common shares 13

82,393

81,633
Option reserve 13

-

1,920
Currency translation reserve 13

(4,734

(3,873 )
Retained earnings 13

203,804

121,573
Total shareholders' equity

281,463

201,253
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

317,519

279,072

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the
Board of Directors on August 11, 2025, and are signed on its behalf by:

(Signed) "Adrian Coates"
Director
 (Signed) "Olusegun Lawson"
Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
In thousands of United States dollars (unaudited)


Note
Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2025
$

2024
$

2025
$

2024
$
Continuing operations















Revenue 3
82,794

53,876

146,857

87,188








Cost of sales 3
(27,039 )
(21,533 )
(51,829 )
(36,300 )








Loss on forward sale of commodity contracts
-

-

-

-
Gross profit from operations
55,755

32,343

95,028

50,889








Amortization and depreciation - owned assets 3
(121 )
(311 )
(255 )
(783 )
Amortization and depreciation - right-of-use assets 3
(39 )
(36 )
(75 )
(73 )
Other administration expenses 3
(3,643 )
(2,102 )
(7,645 )
(4,822 )
Impairment of exploration & evaluation assets 11
-

-

-

(5 )
Profit from operations
51,952

29,893

87,053

45,205
Interest expense
(278 )
(2,388 )
(895 )
(5,276 )
Net profit before income taxes
51,674

27,505

86,158

39,929








Income Tax
-

-

-

-








Net profit for the period
51,674

27,505

86,158

39,929








Attributable to:







Equity shareholders of the Company
51,674

27,505

86,158

39,929
Net profit for the period
51,674

27,505

86,158

39,929








Other comprehensive profit







Foreign currency translation (loss)/profit attributed to equity shareholders of the company
(1,819 )
(670 )
(861 )
(2,289 )








Total comprehensive income for the period
49,855

26,835

85,297

37,640








Net earnings per share







Basic 14 $ 0.078
$ 0.042
$ 0.130
$ 0.061
Diluted 14 $ 0.078
$ 0.042
$ 0.130
$ 0.061

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
In thousands of United States dollars (unaudited)

Note
Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024








Cash flows from/(used in):















Operating







Net profit $ 51,674

27,505
$ 86,158

39,929
Adjustments for:







Impairment of unproven mineral interest 11
-

-

-

5
Amortization and depreciation 3
8,434

7,753

16,943

15,726
Unrealized foreign exchange (gains)/losses 3
(385 )
549

(244 )
954
Unrealized fair value movements on forward gold sale contracts 3
-

907

(1,900 )
3,041
Interest expense
278

2,388

895

5,276

60,001

39,101

101,852

64,931








Changes in non-cash working capital accounts







Inventories
(832 )
(8,777 )
(2,741 )
(22,112 )
Trade and other receivables
(353 )
1,614

(1,801 )
2,615
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(8,235 )
(7,943 )
(21,237 )
(5,969 )
Deferred income
(5,868 )
(2,301 )
(4,463 )
(8,461 )
Net cash flows from operating activities
44,713

21,694

71,610

31,003
















Investing







Purchase of intangible assets 11
(15 )
(56 )
(15 )
(78 )
Assets under construction expenditures 10
-

(853 )
-

(853 )
Property, Plant & Equipment 10
(995 )
(604 )
(2,642 )
(878 )
Exploration & Evaluation assets expenditures 11
(3,950 )
(2,411 )
(7,773 )
(4,572 )
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(4,960 )
(3,924 )
(10,430 )
(6,381 )








Financing







Share subscriptions received 13
-

-

760

-
Dividends paid
(5,847 )
-

(5,847 )
-
Repayment of loans and borrowings 9
(4,534 )
(11,179 )
(12,669 )
(21,132 )
Interest paid 9
-

(562 )
(44 )
(1,398 )
Payment of lease liabilities 6
(1,129 )
(1,257 )
(2,517 )
(2,515 )
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(11,510 )
(12,998 )
(20,317 )
(25,045 )
Effect of exchange rates on cash
(148 )
(8 )
(50 )
116








Net change in cash $ 28,095

4,764
$ 40,813

(307 )








Cash, beginning of the period $ 24,758

2,769
$ 12,040

7,840








Cash, end of the period $ 52,853

7,533
$ 52,853

7,533​

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
In thousands of United States dollars (unaudited)
Note
Common shares

Option reserve

Currency translation reserve

Retained earnings

Total shareholders' equity










Balance on December 31, 2023 $ 81,491
$ 1,968
$ (1,618 ) $ 30,353
$ 112,194
Net profit for the period
-

-

-

91,172

91,172
Other comprehensive loss
-

-

(2,255 )
-

(2,255 )
Total comprehensive profit for the period
-

-

(2,255 )
91,172

88,917
Options exercised 13
142

(48 )
-

48

142
Balance on December 31, 2024 $ 81,633
$ 1,920
$ (3,873 ) $ 121,573
$ 201,253
Balance on December 31, 2024 $ 81,633
$ 1,920
$ (3,873 ) $ 121,573
$ 201,253
Net profit for the period
-

-

-

86,158

86,158
Other comprehensive income
-

-

(861 )
-

(861 )
Total comprehensive profit for the period
-

-

(861 )
86,158

85,297
Options exercised 13
760

(1,920 )
-

1,920

760
Dividends paid 13






(5,847 )
(5,847 )
Balance on June 30, 2025 $ 82,393
$ -
$ (4,734 ) $ 203,804
$ 281,463

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025, AND 2024
In thousands of United States dollars, except where noted (unaudited)

  • CORPORATE INFORMATION

    Thor Explorations Ltd. (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries (collectively, "Thor" or the "Group") is a West African focused gold producer and explorer, dual-listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (THX.V) and the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (THX.L).

    The Company was formed in 1968 and is organized under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (BCBCA) with its registered office at 550 Burrard St, Suite 2900 Vancouver, BC, CA, V6C 0A3.

  • BASIS OF PREPARATION

    a) Statement of compliance

    These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS").

    These interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

    These interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 11, 2025.

    b) Basis of measurement

    These interim financial statements are presented in United States dollars ("US$").

    These interim financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period.

    The Group's accounting policies have been applied consistently to all periods in the preparation of these interim financial statements. In preparing the Group 's interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Group applied the critical judgments and estimates as disclosed in note 3 of its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

    These interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Company, which is defined as having the power over the entity, rights to variable returns from its involvement with the entity, and the ability to use its power to affect the amount of returns. All intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated on consolidation. The Company's subsidiaries at June 30, 2025 are consistent with the subsidiaries as at December 31, 2024 as disclosed in note 3 to the annual financial statements.

    None of the new standards or amendments to standards and interpretations applicable during the period has had a material impact on the financial position or performance of the Group. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that was issued but is not yet effective.

  • PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS

    3a. REVENUE


    		Three months ended
    June 30,
    		Six months ended
    June 30,


    		2025

    		2024

    		2025 2024
    Gold revenue
    		82,556

    		54,454

    		144,439

    		89,872
    Silver revenue
    		238

    		329

    		518

    		357
    Unrealized fair value movements on forward gold sale contracts
    		-

    		(907 )
    		1,900

    		(3,047 )

    		$ 82,794
    		$ 53,876
    		$ 146,857
    		$ 87,188

    Gold revenue

    The Group`s revenue is generated in Nigeria. All sales are made to the Group`s two customers. However, because gold can be sold through numerous gold market traders worldwide (including a large number of financial institutions), the Group is not economically dependent on a limited number of customers for the sale of its product.

    Forward contracts

    As at June 30, 2025, the Group had no outstanding gold forward contracts (December 31, 2024: 5,500 ounces at an average gold price of $2,277 per ounce). The contracts were entered into to manage exposure to fluctuations in the gold price.

    The Group does not apply hedge accounting to these instruments. Accordingly, the forward contracts were measured at fair value through profit or loss. The fair value of forward contracts was nil at June 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024: liability of $1.9 million), with the liability previously recognized within other financial liabilities.

    3b. COST OF SALES


    		Three months ended
    June 30,
    		Six months ended
    June 30,


    		2025

    		2024

    		2025

    		2024
    Mining
    		7,618

    		3,474

    		14,732

    		8,143
    Processing
    		7,918

    		8,303

    		14,176

    		10,746
    Support services and others
    		1,814

    		955

    		3,463

    		1,559
    Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on production costs
    		(119 )
    		363

    		(63 )
    		(728 )
    Production costs $ 17,231
    		$ 13,095
    		$ 32,308
    		$ 19,720
    Transportation and refining
    		810

    		568

    		1,514

    		1,026
    Royalties
    		724

    		466

    		1,394

    		684
    Amortization and depreciation -
    operational assets - owned assets
    		7,115

    		6,245

    		14,294

    		12,548
    Amortization and depreciation -
    operational assets - right-of-use assets
    		1,159

    		1,160

    		2,319

    		2,322
    Cost of sales $ 27,039
    		$ 21,534
    		$ 51,829
    		$ 36,300

    3c. AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION


    		Three months ended
    June 30,
    		Six months ended
    June 30,


    		2025

    		2024

    		2025 2024
    Amortization and depreciation - operational assets
    - owned assets
    		7,115

    		6,245

    		14,294

    		12,548
    Amortization and depreciation - operational assets
    - right of use assets
    		1,159

    		1,160

    		2,319

    		2,322
    Amortization and depreciation - owned assets
    		121

    		311

    		255

    		783
    Amortization and depreciation - right-of-use assets
    		39

    		36

    		75

    		73

    		$ 8,434
    		$ 7,752
    		$ 16,943
    		$ 15,726

    3d. OTHER ADMINISTRATION EXPENSES


    		Three months ended
    June 30,
    		Six months ended
    June 30,


    		2025

    		2024

    		2025

    		2024
    Employee compensation
    		638

    		1,310

    		2,238

    		2,165
    Professional services
    		543

    		606

    		960

    		793
    Other corporate expenses
    		2,461

    		187

    		4,446

    		1,864

    		$ 3,642
    		$ 2,103
    		$ 7,644
    		$ 4,822

  • INVENTORIES


    		June 30,
    2025

    		December 31, 2024
    Current:





    Plant spares and consumables
    		12,061

    		11,123
    Gold ore in stockpile
    		17,164

    		20,058
    Gold in CIL
    		3,798

    		4,260
    Gold doré
    		4,117

    		5,663

    		$ 37,140
    		$ 41,104

    Non-current:





    Gold ore in stockpile
    		63,829

    		57,124

    		$ 63,829
    		$ 57,124

    There were no write downs to reduce the carrying value of inventories to net realizable value during the periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

  • AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE


    		June 30,
    2025

    		December 31, 2024
    Current:





    Advance deposits to vendors
    		2,959

    		1,654
    Prepaid expenses
    		1,628

    		1,991
    Other receivables
    		1,133

    		377
    Other prepayments
    		622

    		539

    		$ 6,342
    		$ 4,561

    The value of receivables recorded on the balance sheet is approximate to their recoverable value and there are no expected material credit losses.

  • LEASES

    Leases relate principally to corporate offices and the mining fleet at the Segilola mine. Corporate offices are depreciated over 5 years and mining fleet over the life of mine of Segilola.

    The key impacts on the Statement of Comprehensive Income and the Statement of Financial Position for the period ended June 30, 2025, were as follows:
    		Right-of-use
    asset
    		Lease
    liability
    		Income
    statement
    Carrying value December 31, 2024 $ 7,302
    		$ (7,210 ) $







    New leases entered in to during the period
    		-

    		-

    		-
    Depreciation
    		(2,394 )
    		-

    		(2,394 )
    Interest
    		-

    		(227 )
    		(227 )
    Lease payments
    		-

    		2,517

    		2,517
    Foreign exchange movement
    		28

    		(145 )
    		(145 )







    Carrying value at June 30, 2025 $ 4,936
    		$ (5,065 ) $ (249 )







    Current liability


    		(4,833 )

    Non-current liability


    		(232 )

    The key impacts on the Statement of Comprehensive Income and the Statement of Financial Position for the year ended June 30, 2024, were as follows:
    		Right-of-use
    asset
    		Lease
    liability
    		Income
    statement
    Carrying value December 31, 2023 $ 12,096
    		$ (11,490 ) $







    New leases entered in to during the period
    		-

    		-

    		-
    Depreciation
    		(4,788 )
    		-

    		(4,788 )
    Interest
    		-

    		(757 )
    		(757 )
    Lease payments
    		-

    		5,032

    		-
    Foreign exchange movement
    		(6 )
    		5

    		5







    Carrying value at December 31, 2024 $ 7,302
    		$ (7,210 ) $ (5,540 )







    Current liability


    		(4,818 )

    Non-current liability


    		(2,392 )

  • GOLD STREAM LIABILITY

    Gold stream liability
    		June 30,
    2025

    		December 31, 2024
    Balance at Beginning of period $ 9,358
    		$ 20,043
    Repayments
    		(9,981 )
    		(14,661 )
    Fair value movements
    		623

    		3,976
    Balance at end of period $ -
    		$ 9,358
    Current liability
    		-

    		9,358
    Non-current liability
    		-

    		-

    On April 29, 2020, the Group entered into a Gold Purchase and Sale Agreement ("GSA") with the Africa Finance Corporation ("AFC") in respect of the Segilola Gold Project, under which the Group received a $21.0 million prepayment for future gold production. In December 2021, the GSA was amended to allow for net cash settlement rather than physical delivery of gold.

    The arrangement is accounted for as a financial liability measured at fair value through profit or loss, with changes in fair value recognized in the statement of profit or loss. As at June 30, 2025, the fair value of the GSA liability was nil.

    As at June 30, 2025, a liability of $17.1 million is included in accounts payable (December 31, 2024: $9.3 million). Further details are provided in Note 3d of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

  • LOANS AND BORROWINGS


    		June 30,
    2025

    		December 31, 2024
    Current liabilities:





    Deferred element of EPC contract
    		-

    		860

    		$ -

    		860

    Deferred payment facility on EPC contract for the construction of the Segilola Gold Mine

    The Group has constructed its Segilola Gold Mine through an engineering, procurement, and construction contract ("EPC Contract"). The EPC Contract has been agreed on a lump sum turnkey basis which provides Thor with a fixed price of $67.5 million for the full delivery of design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the proposed 715,000 ton per annum gold ore processing plant.

    The EPC Contract included a deferred element ("the Deferred Payment Facility") of 10% of the fixed price. The 10% deferred element was repayable in instalments over a 36-month period by repaying an amount on a series of repayment dates, as set out in the Deferred Payment Facility. Repayments commenced in March 2022. Interest accrued on the deferred amount at 8% per annum from the date the Facility Taking-Over Certificate was issued.

    The final instalment under the Deferred Payment Facility was paid in full during the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, and no further amounts are outstanding.
    		June 30,
    2025

    		December 31, 2024
    Balance at beginning of period $ 860

    		3,405
    Principal repayments
    		(858 )
    		(2,860 )
    Interest paid
    		(44 )
    		(131 )
    Unwinding of interest in the period
    		42

    		446
    Balance at end of period $ -

    		860
    Current liability
    		-

    		860
    Non-current liability
    		-

    		-

  • PROVISIONS
    June 30, 2025
    		Other

    		Fleet demobilization costs

    		Restoration costs

    		Total
    Balance at Beginning of period $ 19
    		$ 173
    		$ 4,869
    		$ 5,061
    Initial recognition of provision
    		-

    		-

    		-

    		-
    Changes in estimates




    		-

    		-
    Unwinding of discount
    		-

    		-

    		27

    		27
    Foreign exchange movements
    		2

    		-

    		-

    		2
    Balance at end of the period $ 21
    		$ 173
    		$ 4,896
    		$ 5,090
    Current liability
    		-

    		-

    		-

    		-
    Non-current liability
    		21

    		173

    		4,896

    		5,090

    December 31, 2024
    		Other

    		Fleet demobilization costs

    		Restoration costs

    		Total
    Balance at beginning of period $ 20
    		$ 173
    		$ 4,815
    		$ 5,008
    Unwinding of discount
    		-

    		-

    		54

    		54
    Foreign exchange movements
    		(1 )
    		-

    		-

    		(1 )
    Balance at period end $ 19
    		$ 173
    		$ 4,869
    		$ 5,061
    Current liability
    		-

    		-

    		-

    		-
    Non-current liability
    		19

    		173

    		4,869

    		5,061

    The restoration costs provision is for the site restoration at Segilola Gold Project in Osun State Nigeria. The value of the above provision is measured by unwinding the discount on expected future cash flows using a discount factor that reflects the credit-adjusted risk-free rate of interest.

    It is expected that the restoration costs will be paid in US dollars, and as such US forecast inflation rates of 2.5% and the interest rate of 4.25% on 2-year US bonds were used to calculate the expected future cash flows, which are in line with the life of mine. The provision represents the net present value of the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the obligation to rehabilitate environmental disturbances caused by mining operations at mine closure.

    The fleet demobilization costs provision is the value of the cost to demobilize the mining fleet upon closure of the mine.

  • PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
    Segilola Mine Other
         		Total
    Depletable
         		Non-Depletable
         		Assets under construction
         		Motor
    vehicles
         		Plant and machinery
         		Office furniture
    Costs



    Balance, December 31, 2023 194,326 17 - 723
    		290
    		311
    		195,667
    Transfers - - - -
    		-
    		-
    		-
    Additions 3,974 - - -
    		11
    		31
    		4,016
    Disposals - - - (65 ) -
    		-
    		(65 )
    Foreign exchange movement - - - (84 ) (17 ) (25 ) (126 )
    Balance, December 31, 2024 198,300 17 - 574
    		284
    		317
    		199,492
    Transfers - - - -
    		-
    		-
    		-
    Additions 2,622 - - -
    		6
    		14
    		2,642
    Disposals - - - -
    		-
    		-
    		-
    Foreign exchange movement - - - -
    		4
    		15
    		19
    Balance, June 30, 2025 200,922 17 - 574
    		294
    		346
    		202,153




    Accumulated depreciation and
    impairment losses



    Balance, January 1, 2024 1 50,553 - - 408
    		206
    		137
    		51,304
    Depreciation 27,770 - - 17
    		1
    		50
    		27,838
    Disposals - - - (65 ) -
    		-
    		(65 )
    Foreign exchange movement - - - (50 ) (12 ) (18 ) (80 )
    Balance, December 31, 2024 1 78,323 - - 310
    		195
    		169
    		78,997
    Transfers - - - -
    		-
    		-
    		-
    Depreciation 14,828 - - 5
    		1
    		24
    		14,858
    Disposals - - - -
    		-
    		-
    		-
    Foreign exchange movement - - - -
    		-
    		10
    		10
    Balance, June 30, 2025 93,151 - - 315
    		196
    		203
    		93,865



    		108,733
    Carrying amounts



    Balance, December 31, 2024 1 119,977 17 - 264
    		89
    		148
    		120,495
    Balance, June 30, 2025 107,771 17 - 259
    		98
    		143
    		108,288

    a) Segilola production stripping cost:

    During the period ended June 30, 2025, the Group capitalized nil (year ended December 31, 2024: $0.7 million) of production stripping costs to the Segilola mine.

    The depreciation expense related to production stripping costs deferred for the period ended June 30, 2025, was $1.1 million (year ended December 31, 2024 - $2.4 million).

    Included in the Segilola mine balance at June 30, 2025, is $16.2 million (December 31, 2024 - $16.2 million) related to production stripping costs.

  • INTANGIBLE ASSETS

    The Group's exploration and evaluation assets costs are as follows:
    		Douta Gold Project, Senegal

    		Lithium exploration licenses

    		Gold exploration licenses

    		Software

    		Total
    Balance, December 31, 2023
    		22,719

    		1,981

    		4,050

    		163

    		28,913
    Acquisition costs
    		120

    		-

    		50

    		-

    		170
    Exploration costs
    		3,623

    		989

    		4,017

    		-

    		8,629
    Additions
    		-

    		-

    		-

    		80

    		80
    Amortisation
    		-

    		-

    		-

    		(109 )
    		(109 )
    Foreign exchange movement
    		(1,366 )
    		-

    		(79 )
    		-

    		(1,445 )
    Balance, December 31, 2024
    		25,096

    		2,970

    		8,038

    		134

    		36,238
    Acquisition costs
    		-

    		-

    		-

    		-

    		-
    Exploration costs
    		4,382

    		261

    		3,045

    		-

    		7,688
    Additions
    		-

    		-

    		-

    		15

    		15
    Amortisation
    		-

    		-

    		-

    		(45 )
    		(45 )
    Foreign exchange movement
    		-

    		-

    		7

    		-

    		7
    Balance, June 30, 2025
    		29,478

    		3,231

    		11,090

    		104

    		43,903

    a) Douta Gold Project, Senegal:

    The Douta Gold Project consists of two gold exploration permits, E02038 and E03709, located within the Kéniéba inlier, eastern Senegal, which it is currently advancing to preliminary feasibility stage.

    The Group is party to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with International Mining Company ("IMC"), by which the Group has acquired a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project.

    Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, IMC's 30% interest will be a "free carry" interest until such time as the Group announces probable reserves on the Douta Gold Project (the "Free Carry Period"). Following the Free Carry Period, IMC must either elect to sell its 30% interest to African Star at a purchase price determined by an independent valuer commissioned by African Star or fund its 30% share of the exploration and operating expenses.

    On April 3, 2025, the Group completed the acquisition of two additional licenses in southeast Senegal to further advance the Douta Gold Project. These include an up to 85% interest in the Douta-West Licence, located contiguous to the Douta Gold Project, for $120,000, and an up to 80% interest in the Sofita Licence, approximately 20 kilometers south of Douta. These strategic acquisitions have been fully paid during the year ended December 31, 2025 and are intended to enhance and expand the Group's ongoing exploration efforts in Douta Gold Project.

    b) Lithium exploration Licenses, Nigeria

    As at June 30, 2025, the Group has over 600 km2 of granted tenure in south-west Nigeria that covers both known lithium bearing pegmatite deposits and a large unexplored prospective pegmatite-rich belt.

    c) Gold exploration Licenses

    Nigeria

    As at March 31, 2025, the Group's gold exploration tenure in Nigeria currently primarily comprises 16 wholly owned exploration licenses and 13 partnership exploration licenses. Together with the mining lease over the Segilola Gold Deposit, Thor's total gold exploration tenure amounts to 1,697 km2.

    Cote D'Ivoire

    In addition, during the year ended in December 31, 2025 the Group expanded its operations into Cote d'Ivoire via the agreements detailed below, all of which remained in effect as at March 31, 2025:

    Guitry

    The Group signed a binding sale and purchase agreement ("SPA") with Endeavour Mining Corporation ("Endeavour") to acquire a 100% interest in the Guitry Gold Exploration Project ("Guitry").

    The acquisition is still subject to the completion of certain conditions precedent including final approval of the Minister of Mines. The total consideration for the acquisition is a cash payment of US$100,000 in cash at completion and a 2% Net Smelter Royalty.

    Boundiali

    The Group entered into an option agreement with Goldridge Resources SARL to acquire up to 80% interest in the Boundiali Exploration Permit. This early-stage gold exploration project is located in northwest Côte d'Ivoire and comprises a 160 km2 exploration permit.

    Marahui

    The Group entered into an option agreement with Compagnie Africaine de Recherche et d'Exploitation Minière ("CAREM") to acquire up to 80% interest in the Marahui permit. The permit covers an area of approximately 250 km2 in the Bondoukou region in northeastern Côte d'Ivoire, approximately 600 km from Abidjan. The Group paid an initial consideration of US$50,000 in cash.

  • ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES


    		June 30,
    2025

    		December 31,
    2024
    Trade payables $ 19,363
    		$ 46,273
    Accrued liabilities
    		6,534

    		2,523
    Other payables
    		4

    		171

    		$ 25,901
    		$ 48,967

    Trade payables include a liability of $17.1 million (December 31, 2024: $9.3 million) relating to the Gold Purchase and Sale Agreement ("GSA"). Further details are provided in Note 12.

    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities are classified as financial liabilities measured at amortized cost. Their carrying values approximate fair value due to their short-term nature.

  • CAPITAL AND RESERVES

    a) Authorized

    Unlimited common shares without par value.

    b) Issued



    		June 30,
    2025
    Number

    		June 30,
    2025

    		December 31,
    2024
    Number

    		December 31,
    2024
    As at start of the year
    		657,064,724
    		$ 81,633

    		656,064,724
    		$ 81,491
    Issue of new shares:







    - Share options exercised
    		8,232,758

    		760

    		1,000,000

    		142


    		665,297,482
    		$ 82,393

    		657,064,724
    		$ 81,633

    i. Value of:

    13,040,000 options exercised (8,232,58 received) at a price of CAD$0.20 per share on January 20, 2025;

    1,000,000 options exercised at a price of CAD$0.20 per share on November 22, 2024.

    c) Share-based compensation

    Stock option plan

    The Group had granted directors, officers and consultants share purchase options. These options were granted pursuant to the Group's stock option plan.

    Under the current Share Option Plan, 44,900,000 common shares of the Group were reserved for issuance upon exercise of options.

    All of the stock options were vested as at the balance sheet date. These options did not contain any market conditions and the fair value of the options were charged to the statement of comprehensive loss or capitalized as to assets under construction in the period where granted to personnel's whose cost is capitalized on the same basis.

    The following is a summary of changes in options from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2024, and the outstanding and exercisable options at December 31, 2024:




    To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

    In Canadian Dollars

    d) Nature and purpose of equity and reserves

    The reserves recorded in equity on the Group's statement of financial position include 'Option reserve,' 'Currency translation reserve,' 'Retained earnings' and 'Deficit.'

    'Option reserve' is used to recognize the value of stock option grants prior to exercise or forfeiture.

    'Currency translation reserve' is used to recognize the exchange differences arising on translation of the assets and liabilities of foreign branches and subsidiaries with functional currencies other than US dollars.

    '(Deficit)/Retained earnings' is used to record the Group's accumulated earnings.

    e) Dividends

    During the six months ended 30 June 2025, the Company announced and paid its quarterly dividend of $5.8 million or C$0.0125 per share. The total amount paid of $5.8 million is included in cash flows from financing activities.

  • EARNINGS PER SHARE

    Diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the following:


    		Three months ended June 30,
    		Six months ended June 30,

    		2025

    		2024

    		2025

    		2024
    Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 665,297,482

    		656,064,724

    		665,297,482

    		656,064,724
    Stock options -

    		3,824,151

    		-

    		3,824,151
    Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 665,297,482

    		659,888,875

    		665,297,482

    		659,888,875
    Total common shares outstanding 665,297,482

    		656,064,724

    		665,297,482

    		656,064,724
    Total potential diluted common shares 665,297,482

    		670,104,724

    		665,297,482

    		670,104,724

  • RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

    A number of key management personnel, or their related parties, hold or held positions in other entities that result in them having control or significant influence over the financial or operating policies of the entities outlined below.

    a) Trading transactions

    The Africa Finance Corporation ("AFC") is deemed to be a related party given the size of its shareholding in the Company. There have been no other transactions with the AFC other than the Gold Stream liability as disclosed in Note 8, and the secured loan as disclosed in Note 9.

    b) Compensation of key management personnel

    The remuneration of directors and other members of key management during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024 were as follows:
    		Three months ended
    June 30,
    		Six months ended
    June 30,



    		2025

    		2024

    		2025

    		2024
    Salaries and bonuses












    Current directors and officers (i) (ii) (iii) $ 305
    		$ 677
    		$ 1,488

    		945










    Directors' fees








    Current directors and officers (i) (ii) $ 120

    		122
    		$ 262

    		241












    		$ 425
    		$ 799
    		$ 1,750

    		1,186

    (i) Key management personnel were not paid post-employment benefits, termination benefits, or other long-term benefits during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024.

    (ii) The Group paid consulting and director fees to both individuals and private companies controlled by directors and officers of the Group for services. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities at June 30, 2025, include $85,163 (December 31, 2024 - $81,730) due to directors or private companies controlled by an officer and director of the Group. Amounts due to or from related parties are unsecured, non-interest bearing and due on demand.

    (iii) Executive bonuses were paid during the three-month period ended in March 31, 2025.

  • FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

    The Group's financial instruments consist of cash, amounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities, gold stream liability, loans and other borrowings and lease liabilities.

    Fair value of financial assets and liabilities

    Fair values have been determined for measurement and/or disclosure purposes. When applicable, further information about the assumptions made in determining fair values is disclosed in the notes specific to that asset or liability.

    The carrying amount for cash, amounts receivable, and accounts payable, accrued liabilities, loans and borrowings and lease liabilities on the statement of financial position approximate their fair value because of the limited term of these instruments.

    Financial risk management objectives and policies

    • The Group has exposure to the following risks from its use of financial instruments

    • Interest rate risk

    • Credit risk

    • Liquidity and funding risk

    • Market risk

    In common with all other businesses, the Group is exposed to risks that arise from its use of financial instruments. This note describes the Group's objectives, policies and processes for managing those risks and the methods used to measure them. Further quantitative information in respect of these risks is presented throughout these consolidated financial statements.

    There have been no substantive changes in the Group's exposure to financial instrument risks, its objectives, policies and processes for managing those risks or the methods used to measure them from previous years unless otherwise stated in these notes.

    The Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. The overall objective of the Board is to set policies that seek to reduce risk as far as possible without unduly affecting the Group's competitiveness and flexibility. Further details regarding these policies are set out below.

    Financial instruments by category

    The accounting policies for financial instruments have been applied to the line items below:

    June 30, 2025
    		Measured at amortized cost
    		Measured at fair value through profit and loss Total
    Assets





    Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,853
    		-
    		52,853
    Amounts receivable
    		1,133
    		-
    		1,133
    Total assets $ 53,986
    		-
    		53,986





    Liabilities



    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 25,901
    		-
    		25,901
    Other financial liabilities
    		5,065
    		-
    		5,065
    Total liabilities $ 30,966
    		-
    		30,966

    December 31, 2024
    		Measured at amortized cost
    		Measured at fair value through profit and loss Total
    Assets

    Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,040
    		-
    		12,040
    Amounts receivable
    		377
    		-
    		377
    Total assets $ 12,417
    		-
    		12,417




    Liabilities



    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 48,967
    		-
    		48,967
    Loans and borrowings
    		860
    		-
    		860
    Gold stream liability
    		-
    		9,358
    		9,358
    Lease liabilities
    		7,210
    		-
    		7,210
    Other financial liabilities
    		-
    		1,900
    		1,900
    Total liabilities $ 57,037
    		11,258
    		68,295

    The fair value of these financial instruments approximates their carrying value.

    As noted above, the Group has certain financial liabilities that are held at fair value. The fair value hierarchy establishes three levels to classify the inputs to valuation techniques to measure fair value:

    Classification of financial assets and liabilities

    Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

    Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices); and

    Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).

    As at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025, all the Group`s liabilities measured at fair value through profit and loss are categorized as Level 3 and their fair value was determined using discounted cash flow valuation models, taking into account assumptions with respect to gold prices and discount rates as well as estimates with respect to production and operating results for the Segilola mine.

  • CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

    The Group manages, as capital, the components of shareholders' equity. The Group's objectives, when managing capital, are to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern in order to develop and its mineral interests through the use of capital received via the issue of common shares and via debt instruments where the Board determines that the risk is acceptable and, in the shareholders' best interest to do so.

    The Group manages its capital structure, and makes adjustments to it, in light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. To maintain or adjust its capital structure, the Group may attempt to issue common shares, borrow, acquire or dispose of assets or adjust the amount of cash.

  • CONTRACTUAL COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

    Contractual Commitments

    The Group has no contractual obligations that are not disclosed on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.

    Contingent liabilities

    The Group is involved in various legal proceedings arising in the ordinary course of business. Management has assessed these contingencies and determined that, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, all cases are considered remote. As a result, no provision has been made in the financial statements for any potential liabilities that may arise from these legal proceedings.

    Although the Group believes that it has valid defenses in these matters, the outcome of these proceedings is uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the Group will prevail in these matters. The Group will continue to assess the likelihood of any loss, the range of potential outcomes, and whether or not a provision is necessary in the future, as new information becomes available.

    Based on the information available, the Group does not believe that the outcome of these legal proceedings will have a material adverse effect on the financial position or results of operations of the Group. However, there can be no assurance that future developments will not materially affect the Group's financial position or results of operations.

  • SEGMENTED DISCLOSURES

    Segment Information

    The Group's operations comprise three reportable segments, the Segilola Mine Project, Exploration Projects, and Corporate.

    Six months ended
    June 30, 2025
    		Segilola Mine Project

    		Exploration Projects

    		Corporate

    		Total
    Profit (loss) for the period $ 89,468
    		$ (8 ) $ (3,302 ) $ 86,158
    - revenue
    		146,857

    		-

    		-

    		146,857
    - production costs
    		(32,308 )
    		-

    		-

    		(32,308 )
    - royalties
    		(1,394 )
    		-

    		-

    		(1,394 )
    - amortization and depreciation
    		(16,848 )
    		-

    		(95 )
    		(16,943 )
    - other administration expenses
    		(4,430 )
    		(8 )
    		(3,207 )
    		(7,645 )
    - impairments
    		-

    		-

    		-

    		-
    - interest expense
    		(895 )
    		-

    		-

    		(895 )

    June 30, 2025
    		Segilola Mine Project

    		Exploration Projects

    		Corporate

    		Total
    Current assets $ 90,802
    		$ 420
    		$ 5,113
    		$ 96,335









    Non-current assets







    Inventories
    		63,829

    		-

    		-

    		63,829
    Trade and other receivables
    		-

    		-

    		228

    		228
    Right-of-use assets
    		4,633

    		-

    		303

    		4,936
    Property, plant and equipment
    		107,788

    		439

    		61

    		108,288
    Intangible assets
    		104

    		43,799

    		-

    		43,903
    Total assets $ 267,156
    		$ 44,658
    		$ 5,705
    		$ 317,519
    Non-current asset additions $ 2,637
    		$ 7,708
    		$ -
    		$ 10,345
    Liabilities $ (33,746 ) $ (93 ) $ (2,217 ) $ (36,056 )

    Non-current assets by geographical location:

    June 30, 2025
    		Senegal

    		Côte d'Ivoire

    		Nigeria

    		United Kingdom

    		Canada

    		Total
    Inventories
    		-

    		-

    		63,829

    		-

    		-

    		63,829
    Trade and other receivables
    		-

    		-

    		-

    		228

    		-

    		228
    Right of use assets
    		-

    		-

    		4,633

    		303

    		-

    		4,936
    Property, plant and equipment
    		410

    		-

    		107,817

    		59

    		2

    		108,288
    Intangible
    		29,478

    		1,607

    		12,818

    		-

    		-

    		43,903
    Total non-current assets
    		29,888

    		1,607

    		189,097

    		590

    		2

    		221,184

    Six months ended
    June 30, 2024
    		Segilola Mine Project

    		Exploration Projects

    		Corporate

    		Total
    Profit (loss) for the year $ 40,396
    		$ (30 ) $ (437 ) $ 39,929
    - revenue
    		87,188

    		-

    		-

    		87,188
    - production costs
    		(19,720 )
    		-

    		-

    		(19,720 )
    - royalties
    		(684 )
    		-

    		-

    		(684 )
    - amortization and depreciation
    		(15,613 )
    		-

    		(113 )
    		(15,726 )
    - other administration expenses
    		(4,474 )
    		(24 )
    		(324 )
    		(4,822 )
    - impairments
    		-

    		(6 )
    		-

    		(6 )
    - interest expense
    		(5,276 )
    		-

    		-

    		(5,276 )

    December 31, 2024
    		Segilola Mine Project

    		Exploration Projects

    		Corporate

    		Total
    Current assets
    		56,349

    		325

    		1,031

    		57,705









    Non-current assets







    Inventories - non current
    		57,124

    		-

    		-

    		57,124
    Trade and other receivables
    		-

    		-

    		208

    		208
    Right-of-use assets
    		6,952

    		-

    		350

    		7,302
    Property, plant and equipment
    		119,992

    		427

    		76

    		120,495
    Intangible assets
    		134

    		36,104

    		-

    		36,238
    Total assets
    		240,551

    		36,856

    		1,665

    		279,072
    Non-current asset additions
    		4,054

    		8,841

    		-

    		12,895
    Liabilities
    		(76,347 )
    		178

    		1,294

    		77,819

    Non-current assets by geographical location:

    December 31, 2024
    		Senegal

    		Cote D`Ivoire

    		Nigeria

    		United Kingdom

    		Total
    Inventory
    		-

    		-

    		57,124

    		-

    		57,124
    Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits
    		-

    		-

    		-

    		208

    		208
    Right-of-use assets
    		-

    		-

    		6,952

    		350

    		7,302
    Property, plant and equipment
    		401

    		-

    		120,018

    		76

    		120,495
    Intangible assets
    		25,096

    		589

    		10,553

    		-

    		36,238
    Total non-current assets
    		25,497

    		589

    		194,647

    		634

    		221,367

    20. SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION


    		Three months ended
    June 30,     		Six months ended
    June 30,


    		2025

    		2024
    		2025 2024
    Non-cash items:










    Exploration & Evaluation assets expenditures
    		20

    		-
    		85

    		(116 )
    Repayment of loans and borrowings
    		792

    		-
    		(1,830 )
    		-


    		812

    		-
    		(1,745 )
    		(116 )

    21. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

    On July 14 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of C$0.0125 per share. These dividends are to be paid on August 15, 2025.

    NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR
    DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES



    SOURCE: Thor Explorations Ltd.

