Janmashtami 2025: When Is Janmashtami - August 15 Or 16? Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings, And More
Lord Krishna is considered one of the most significant gods in Hinduism. He is also considered as a symbol of divinity, love, and righteousness.
Also known as 'Krishnashtami', devotees celebrate the festival by naming it 'Gokulashtami', 'Ashtami Rohini', 'Srikrishna Jayanti' and 'Sree Jayanthi'.
Janmashtami is celebrated with much fervour in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam and Manipur. It is also celebrated worldwide with much fervour.Janmashtami 2025: Date and time
A lot of people having confusion about the date on which Janmashtami will be celebrated this year. However, as per the Hindu calendar, the Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi of the Bhadrapad month will begin at 11.49 pm on August 15. It will last till 09.24 pm on August 16.
Also, at the same time, the Rohini Nakshatra will begin at 04.38 am on August 17.Janmashtami 2025: Auspicious time/Shubh Mahurat of worship
As per the Hindu calendar, the auspicious time for the Puja will be from 12:04 to 12:45 on August 16. On the night of Janmashtami, Lord Krishna is worshipped according to the rituals. However, the time for breaking the fast is till 05.51 am on 17 August. The moonrise time has been said to be 11.32 pm on 16 August.Janmashtami 2025: Significance
Each year, Janmashtami is celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishn 's birth. In Hinduism, Lord Krishna is revered as the eighth avatar of the god Vishnu.
On this day, devotees fast, pray, meditate and sing devotional songs (bhajans). Also, several temples organise elaborate ceremonies that recreate events from Krishna's life.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment