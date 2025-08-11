Civil@Work Is Free To Download For Only Five Days (Until 08/15/2025)

Book Cover

What's costing businesses over $2.1 billion a day-and how can you stop it?

- Brenda JamesCANADA, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Civil@Work . A compelling call to action for business leaders, HR professionals, and changemakers to reclaim the power of soft skills. The book will be available in the Amazon store for free for only five days.In Civil@Work: The Ultimate Guide to Mastering Soft Skills for Business Success, Virginia McGowan , PhD, award-winning author and Certified Workplace Relational Skills Practitioner/Trainer, explores how incivility is silently destroying workplace cultures and profits. Through real-world case studies, reflection exercises, and actionable tools, she reveals how soft skills like empathy, communication, and adaptability can drive innovation, engagement, and inclusion.With decades of experience in developmental mentoring and workplace civility, Dr. McGowan presents a research-based yet highly readable guide to leading with relational intelligence in an AI-driven age. Civil@Work offers a clear roadmap for cultivating trust, building resilient teams, and creating a culture where people and businesses can thrive.Civil@Work is a must-read for executives, HR professionals, team leaders, and anyone striving to lead with purpose and impact. Timely, transformative, and deeply practical, this book challenges the outdated perception of soft skills and equips today's leaders to meet the urgent demand for a new kind of workplace-one built on respect, connection, and shared success. Soft skills to Solid impacts.This book is free and available for download on Amazon for only five days (until 08/15/2025). Get your copy here:

Best Seller Publishing

6267659750 ext.

email us here

Best Seller Publishing

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.