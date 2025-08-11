Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Says Gold Will Not Face Tariffs Amid Customs Confusion

Trump Says Gold Will Not Face Tariffs Amid Customs Confusion


2025-08-11 02:24:04
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

US President Donald Trump said Monday that gold imports will not face additional tariffs, days after confusion flared on whether his recent duty hikes applied to certain gold bars, threatening to upend global trade of the precious metal.

"Gold will not be Tariffed!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform, without providing further details. Last week, US customs authorities issued a letter saying that gold bars at two standard weights, one kilogram and 100 ounces (2.8 kilos), should be classified as subject to duties.

Recommended For You Look: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal shine at 'Fantastic Four' world premiere

In April, major stock markets in the world suffered heavy losses triggered by Trump's tariffs. Some economists downplayed the global stock market plunge though and said there was“no reason" to anticipate a recession based on the tariffs.

MENAFN11082025000049011007ID1109913538

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search