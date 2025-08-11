Trucking Hub Selects 3MD ELD As Preferred FMCSA-Certified, Tamper-Proof Logging Solution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) 3MD ELD was among the first electronic logging devices in the United States to receive FMCSA certification in 2017. It combines FMCSA-compliant logging and advanced telematics in a single device, providing carriers with continuous connectivity, real-time fleet visibility, and compliance data in one place. Powered by Verizon's nationwide network, it keeps trucks connected to Trucking Hub in real time, enabling dynamic ETAs, audit-ready IFTA reports with one-minute GPS intervals, and complete operational oversight. Native integration with Trucking Hub's Transportation Management System allows carriers to manage driver logs, Hours of Service (HOS) data, compliance, and location tracking from a single platform.

Both Trucking Hub and 3MD ELD are owned and operated by 3MD, a Chicago-based, family-owned business with deep roots in trucking – from local and regional operations to compliance solutions, fleet management, technology services, and software development. Operating a fleet of 30 trucks, 3MD builds and uses its own technology daily, ensuring every product meets the highest standards for reliability, security, and operational efficiency – and is always driver approved.

"Carriers need an ELD they can depend on – one that's tamper-proof, FMCSA-compliant, and fully integrated into their operations," said Milos Pavlovic, Founder & CEO of Trucking Hub. "3MD ELD delivers exactly that, with enterprise-grade hardware, continuous connectivity, and direct TMS integration that give fleets the control they need to perform at the highest level."

About Trucking Hub

Trucking Hub is a Chicago-based technology leader providing comprehensive transportation management system (TMS) solutions for trucking companies. Built by truckers for truckers, Trucking Hub delivers practical, scalable solutions rooted in real-world trucking operations.

To get started with a 30-day trial or request a demo, visit or contact our sales team at +1 877 287 8250.

About 3MD ELD

3MD ELD is an FMCSA-certified electronic logging device trusted nationwide for its tamper-proof design, reliability, and advanced compliance features. Operated by 3MD, the solution integrates natively with Trucking Hub's TMS to deliver seamless compliance, telematics, continuous connectivity, and operational efficiency for fleets of any size.

To get started with a 30-day trial or request a demo, visit or contact their sales team at +1 877 ELD LOGS.

Contact

Trucking Hub

[email protected]

877-287-8250



