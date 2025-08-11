Sunrider's Kandesn® Pure Shines At Natural Health Beauty Awards

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SunriderInternational is proud to announce that its Kandesn Pure skincare line has won the Bronze Award in the Sensitive Skin category at the prestigious Natural Health Beauty Awards 2025. Recognized for its clean ingredients, exceptional performance, and gentle care, Kandesn Pure earned this honor through a rigorous, expert-led judging process.Global Recognition for Clean, Innovative SkincareThe Natural Health Beauty Awards, presented by Natural Health magazine-“a holistic hub for women looking to improve their wellbeing while being considerate of their impact on the planet”-honor the most exceptional brands in natural beauty and wellness. Spanning categories from skincare and body care to haircare and supplements, the U.K.-based awards draw entries from around the world and set a global benchmark for quality, innovation, and effectiveness.Earning a Bronze Award in this competitive international arena recognizes Sunrider's Kandesn Pure line as a standout solution for sensitive skin-offering gentle, plant-based formulas with proven performance.“We created Kandesn Pure to prove that clean, plant-based skincare can deliver real results,” said Sunny Beutler, CEO of Sunrider International .“This award is a proud moment for our team and affirms our commitment to innovating with integrity.”Judged by Experts. Awarded for Excellence.The judging process is rigorous and thorough. Products undergo a two-stage evaluation beginning with an assessment by the Natural Health Awards team, who shortlist submissions based on strict criteria. Finalist products are then examined by an expert panel of industry professionals who "test and mark each one on efficacy and their ethical, natural and organic credentials.”Kandesn Pure stood out for its clean, plant-based formulation and visible results-earning high marks in a highly competitive field.Gentle. Balanced. Beautiful.Kandesn Pure is a four-step system that harnesses the power and purity of nature's best botanicals to reveal simply beautiful results. Crafted with precious herbal oils, extracts, and essences proven to nourish, cleanse, and balance your skin, the vegan formulas are free of harsh chemicals, parabens, artificial fragrances, and animal by-products.A Soothing Ritual for RadianceThe Kandesn Pure line features four products that can be used on their own or together as a complete four-step regimen:Step 1: Cleansing Oil – DetoxifyA lightweight oil that dissolves impurities, excess oil, and makeup-rinses clean without leaving residue.Step 2: Foaming Cleanser – PurifyA creamy, water-based foam that lifts away dirt and debris while helping maintain skin's natural moisture.Step 3: Beauty Water – RefreshA hydrating toner infused with soothing botanicals to help balance and prep the skin.Step 4: Hydrating Gel Cream – QuenchA light gel cream with sodium hyaluronate and botanical extracts to nourish and visibly plump for a healthy-looking glow.Explore the Award-Winning CollectionDiscover the full Kandesn Pure line at sunrider and experience skincare that's as kind to your skin as it is to the planet.About Sunrider InternationalSunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the chance to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

