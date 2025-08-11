[Latest] Global Email Encryption Market Size/Share Worth USD 31.1 Billion By 2034 At A 22.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Email Encryption Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By End User (BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare And Pharmaceutical, Government and Defense, IT, Energy), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034 ” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Email Encryption Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.1 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.4 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 31.1 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 22.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Email Encryption Market Overview

According to industry experts at CMI, email encryption is the technique of coding or jumbling the contents of an email message such that only the intended recipient may access it. Protecting the integrity and confidentiality of the message is the aim, especially since it is being transmitted over perhaps dangerous networks like the internet.

The rising frequency of email data breaches and cyber threats, strict regulatory compliance rules, development of cloud-based services and remote work, increasing awareness and adoption of advanced encryption technologies, proliferation of mobile devices and BYOD policies, and others drive the email encryption industry.

Email Encryption Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Proliferation of mobile devices and BYOD policies

Growing use of mobile devices and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) rules are main elements propelling the email encryption business forward. As so many workers access business email systems especially on personal devices under BYOD policies by laptops, cellphones, and tablets, the prospective attack surface for cybercrime has expanded.

Email encryption becomes vitally essential for safe transmission of private information over unsecured or public networks. Moreover, endpoint security cannot be harmonized since BYOD scenarios build diverse device ecosystems. Without decryption keys, encryption locks email data, making it inaccessible even in circumstances of missing or corrupted equipment.

Growing number of cyberthreats

Rising email encryption is a result of growing cyberthreats, including ransomware, phishing, and man-in-the-middle attacks. Approaching security of communication channels proactively becomes even more crucial. Since email encryption maintains the integrity and privacy of communication, it is a required line of security against evolving risks.

Furthermore, the industry is gaining importance due to the increasing need for strong encryption solutions that arises from hackers taking advantage of weaknesses. To reduce the likelihood of cyber vulnerabilities, top companies are also introducing cutting-edge technologies by means of mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

Leading cybersecurity and compliance company Proofpoint, Inc. announced in December 2023, for instance, that it had successfully acquired Tessian, a trailblazer in the use of modern artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically identify and defend against both accidental data loss and developing email threats.

This acquisition will provide businesses the most all-encompassing defense against human layer vulnerabilities using whichever deployment strategy they decide upon.

Interoperability issues

Compatibility issues may arise from multiple email encryption technologies' lack of standardization, particularly when different organizations utilize different systems. Since recipients using various email clients or systems might not be able to correctly decrypt or access encrypted emails, this might impede smooth communication and collaboration.

