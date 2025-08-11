Fluent, Inc. To Attend 45Th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
Mr. Patrick will participate in a fireside chat at 12:00pm ET on Wednesday, August 13, and is available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at the following link:
A replay of the fireside chat will also be available at the link following the conclusion of the live event.
About Fluent, Inc.
Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit .
Contact
Investor Relations
Fluent, Inc.
