Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Strip: 5 People, Including A Child, Die Of Malnutrition


2025-08-11 08:07:36
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza Strip, Oct 11 (Petra) -- Hospitals in the Gaza Strip recorded five deaths from malnutrition, including a child, in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing Israeli war and blockade, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday.
That took total deaths from starvation to 222, including 101 children, it said in a statement.

