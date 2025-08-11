Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Welcomes Australia's Plan To Recognize State Of Palestine


2025-08-11 08:06:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Egypt welcomed on Monday Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's announcement that his country intends to recognize the State of Palestine during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September.
In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the planned recognition as a historic step that supports the restoration of Palestinian rights, enables the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination, and advances the establishment of an independent, state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The ministry emphasized that this decision-along with similar moves by other countries in recent months-represents a pivotal step toward achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.
It further noted that the step reflects the growing international solidarity with the Palestinian people, support for their cause, and rejection of the repressive policies and practices of the Israeli occupation in the occupied Palestinian territories. These include starvation tactics and the intensification of military operations in Gaza, which the ministry warned fuel hatred, extremism, and instability in the region.
The statement reiterated Egypt's call on the international community to exert serious and effective efforts to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and implement the two-state solution, in order to end decades of Palestinian suffering and ensure security and stability for the region. (end)
MENAFN11082025000071011013ID1109911734

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

