UKHSA, Met Office Issue Amber Heat Alert for Five Parts of England


2025-08-11 08:04:56
(MENAFN) The British Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have declared an amber heat-health alert (HHA) for five English regions starting Tuesday, warning of soaring temperatures expected to affect much of the country this week.

The "enhanced hot weather response" alert covers the West Midlands, East Midlands, South East, London, and East of England. Meanwhile, a yellow alert applies to the North West and North East for the same timeframe, with the South West and Yorkshire and the Humber continuing under an existing yellow HHA.

According to the Met Office, a combination of high pressure and warm southerly winds will drive temperatures upward across England and Wales early in the week, with some locations surpassing 30 degrees Celsius on Monday. London is forecast to hit highs in the mid-30s Celsius on Tuesday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tom Crabtree noted that the early part of the week will be marked by widespread warmth, with above-average temperatures likely to persist later in the week, particularly across the southeast.

The Met Office also noted that its heatwave criteria—which require specific temperature thresholds to be exceeded for three consecutive days—are expected to be met by Wednesday in much of southern and central England.

Highlighting the impact on healthcare, the UKHSA warned that the high temperatures would place significant strain on health and social care services.

Dr. Paul Coleman, a consultant in Public Health at UKHSA, stressed that the heat poses significant health risks, especially for vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions. He encouraged the public to exercise caution and take appropriate measures while making the most of the warm weather.

