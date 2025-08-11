403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UKHSA, Met Office Issue Amber Heat Alert for Five Parts of England
(MENAFN) The British Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have declared an amber heat-health alert (HHA) for five English regions starting Tuesday, warning of soaring temperatures expected to affect much of the country this week.
The "enhanced hot weather response" alert covers the West Midlands, East Midlands, South East, London, and East of England. Meanwhile, a yellow alert applies to the North West and North East for the same timeframe, with the South West and Yorkshire and the Humber continuing under an existing yellow HHA.
According to the Met Office, a combination of high pressure and warm southerly winds will drive temperatures upward across England and Wales early in the week, with some locations surpassing 30 degrees Celsius on Monday. London is forecast to hit highs in the mid-30s Celsius on Tuesday.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tom Crabtree noted that the early part of the week will be marked by widespread warmth, with above-average temperatures likely to persist later in the week, particularly across the southeast.
The Met Office also noted that its heatwave criteria—which require specific temperature thresholds to be exceeded for three consecutive days—are expected to be met by Wednesday in much of southern and central England.
Highlighting the impact on healthcare, the UKHSA warned that the high temperatures would place significant strain on health and social care services.
Dr. Paul Coleman, a consultant in Public Health at UKHSA, stressed that the heat poses significant health risks, especially for vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions. He encouraged the public to exercise caution and take appropriate measures while making the most of the warm weather.
The "enhanced hot weather response" alert covers the West Midlands, East Midlands, South East, London, and East of England. Meanwhile, a yellow alert applies to the North West and North East for the same timeframe, with the South West and Yorkshire and the Humber continuing under an existing yellow HHA.
According to the Met Office, a combination of high pressure and warm southerly winds will drive temperatures upward across England and Wales early in the week, with some locations surpassing 30 degrees Celsius on Monday. London is forecast to hit highs in the mid-30s Celsius on Tuesday.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tom Crabtree noted that the early part of the week will be marked by widespread warmth, with above-average temperatures likely to persist later in the week, particularly across the southeast.
The Met Office also noted that its heatwave criteria—which require specific temperature thresholds to be exceeded for three consecutive days—are expected to be met by Wednesday in much of southern and central England.
Highlighting the impact on healthcare, the UKHSA warned that the high temperatures would place significant strain on health and social care services.
Dr. Paul Coleman, a consultant in Public Health at UKHSA, stressed that the heat poses significant health risks, especially for vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions. He encouraged the public to exercise caution and take appropriate measures while making the most of the warm weather.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment