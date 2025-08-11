Pet Insurance Market Analysis And Growth Forecast 2025-2030: Personalized Wellness Plans Create Lucrative Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$9.91 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$14.97 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Rising adoption of telehealth veterinary consultations covered by pet insurance
5.2. Surge in demand for customizable pet insurance plans with flexible deductibles and waiting periods
5.3. Integration of wearable pet health trackers data into insurance risk assessment algorithms and pricing models
5.4. Growth of subscription based pet wellness programs bundled with comprehensive insurance coverage options
5.5. Expansion of genetic testing coverage in pet insurance policies to support breed specific health conditions
5.6. Rising competition from insurtech startups offering AI powered claims processing and fraud detection for pets
5.7. Increasing partnerships between veterinary clinics and insurers to offer on site policy enrollment and wellness discounts
5.8. Impact of global inflation on pet care costs driving price adjustments and policy redesigns in insurance sector
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Pet Insurance Market, by Pet Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cats
8.3. Dogs
9. Pet Insurance Market, by Coverage Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Accident Illness
9.3. Accident Only
9.4. Wellness
9.4.1. Preventive Care
9.4.2. Routine Care
10. Pet Insurance Market, by Plan Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Lifetime
10.3. Maximum Benefit
10.4. Non Lifetime
11. Pet Insurance Market, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Broker
11.3. Online
11.3.1. Mobile App
11.3.2. Website
11.4. Phone
11.5. Veterinary
12. Pet Insurance Market, by Age Group
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Adult
12.3. Puppy Kitten
12.3.1. Kitten
12.3.2. Puppy
12.4. Senior
13. Americas Pet Insurance Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pet Insurance Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Pet Insurance Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
16.3.2. Trupanion Insurance Company
16.3.3. Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC
16.3.4. Embrace Pet Insurance Services, Inc.
16.3.5. Hartville Pet Insurance Company
16.3.6. ASPCA Pet Health Insurance, Inc.
16.3.7. Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company
16.3.8. Petplan Insurance Services Limited
16.3.9. Figo Pet Insurance Group, LLC
16.3.10. AKC Pet Insurance, LLC
