Vietnam Aquafeed Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand And Forecast 2025-2033

2025-08-11 07:30:14
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The Vietnam aquafeed market size reached USD 375.0 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 779.0 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during 2025–2033. This expansion is anchored in Vietnam's large and export-oriented aquaculture sector - particularly shrimp and pangasius - rising domestic seafood consumption, and steady investment in modern feed technologies and farming practices.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 375.0 Million .
  • Forecast (2033): USD 779.0 Million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 8.4% .
  • Primary demand : strong aquaculture base (shrimp, pangasius), rising exports, modernization of feed production, and government support for aquaculture.
  • Segmentation covered : Ingredient (grains & cereals, soybean, fish meal, additives, fish oil, others); Additives (amino acids, antibiotics, vitamins, feed acidifiers, others); Product forms (pellets, extruded, powdered, liquid); End users (catfish/pangasius, shrimp, mollusks, tilapia, carps, salmon, others); Distribution channels (direct to farmers, local wholesalers, exports, others); Regions (Southern, Northern, Central Vietnam).

Market Trends and Growth

  • Rising per-capita seafood consumption, export growth, modernization of aquaculture (better farming practices), and stronger focus on feed quality and disease management. Vietnam's ranking among top aquaculture producers as a structural demand enabler.
  • capacity expansion by local manufacturers to fill gaps left by exiting multinationals; premium and value-add feeds (functional additives, organic/natural labels) targeted at export buyers; ingredient innovation (alternate proteins, enzyme blends) to cut costs and improve sustainability.
  • Ingredient price volatility (soybean meal, fishmeal), trade-policy shocks (tariffs/inspections), disease outbreaks in intensive farming, and the need for investment in cold chain and quality-control to meet export standards. Recent calls from industry groups for strategic ingredient reserves and stronger logistics illustrate these pressures.
  • Prioritize flexible formulations that can swap costly ingredients during volatility; invest in additives and functional feeds to command margin; grow direct-to-farmer relationships and technical services.

Request Sample For PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-aquafeed-market/requestsample

Industry segmentation

Breakup by Ingredient:

  • Grains and Cereals
  • Soybean
  • Fish Meal
  • Additives
  • Fish Oil
  • Others

Breakup by Additives:

  • Amino Acids
  • Antibiotics
  • Vitamins
  • Feed Acidifiers
  • Others

Breakup by Product Forms:

  • Pellets
  • Extruded
  • Powdered
  • Liquid

Breakup by End User:

  • Catfish
  • Shrimp
  • Mollusks
  • Tilapia
  • Carps
  • Salmon
  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Direct to Farmers
  • Local Wholesalers
  • Exports
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • Southern Vietnam
  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam

Latest developments & impact analysis

  • Major strategic shifts among global players - Cargill exit: In mid-2025, several trade outlets reported that Cargill announced it would exit the aquafeed business in Vietnam and close multiple feed facilities as part of a global realignment. This is a material development for the market because it removes one large multinational supplier from local competition and may accelerate consolidation or open opportunities for regional manufacturers to capture displaced volumes. Potential short-term effects include reallocation of supply contracts, pressure on logistics/ingredient sourcing, and room for domestic brands to expand.
  • Export dynamics and species demand (pangasius & shrimp): Vietnam's pangasius and shrimp exports remain central to aquafeed demand. Recent trade reporting shows strong pangasius shipments and shifting market patterns (for example, increased routing to China and careful management of U.S. tariff risks). These trade dynamics drive feed demand volatility and higher emphasis on feed formulations tailored to export-spec requirements. Producers and feed formulators are monitoring tariff, sanitary and market-access developments closely.
  • Domestic players & sustainability push: Regional feed producers such as GreenFeed and local integrators (plus Asian majors like CP Foods and De Heus) continue investing in sustainable feed formulations, additives, and production upgrades. Market participants are focusing on reducing reliance on marine fishmeal, adopting plant-based and alternative proteins, and improving feed conversion ratios to meet both cost and sustainability targets.

