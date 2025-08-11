Press Association Condemns Killing Of Six Gaza Journalists

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 11 (Petra) -- The Jordan Press Association (JPA) condemned the Israeli killing of six journalists and photographers in a strike on their tent near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, calling it part of a systematic assault on press freedom.The victims were named as Mohammad Al-Khaldi, Mohammad Qreiqeh, Anas Al-Sharif, Ibrahim Zaher, Mo'men Eleiwa, and Mohammad Noufal. The JPA described the attack as part of a genocide against Palestinians, aimed at silencing coverage of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.It noted that Israel blocks media access to Gaza to hide the scale of its crimes, urging the international community to stop the war, allow urgent aid in, and grant journalists entry to report on the ground.The JPA's council reaffirmed Jordan's firm stance, under His Majesty King Abdullah II, against Israeli violations and in support of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.It praised the King's efforts in defending the Palestinian cause, protecting Jerusalem's holy sites, and pressing diplomatically to end the assault.The council stressed the need to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for its crimes and expressed full solidarity with Gaza journalists who continue their work under catastrophic conditions.