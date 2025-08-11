Universal Pictures' Nobody 2 To Be Released With Truecut Motion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In Nobody 2 (in theaters August 15, 2025), Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell, where a family vacation to a small-town waterpark puts him in the crosshairs of the most unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss he has ever encountered.

On premium large format screens, important details are lost during both subtle movement of the subjects, as well as during fast action scenes. Now, with TrueCut Motion technology, Nobody 2 will be visually perfect on the world's largest and brightest cinema screens, throughout every brutal, brawling action scene, giving audiences an ultimate premium experience, unlike anything they've seen before.

TrueCut Motion is an award-winning technology breakthrough that provides filmmakers with an extended palette of motion looks that has never been possible before. The powerful TrueCut Motion platform allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all the action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic look and feel intact. The TrueCut Motion platform then ensures that these creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen and optimized on any viewing device - spanning theaters, televisions, mobile and next-generation headsets - in both 3D and standard 2D environments.

