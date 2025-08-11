MEXC Rolls Out“Proof Of Trust” To Strengthen Transparency And User Safety

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has launched “ Proof of Trust ,” a comprehensive global campaign designed to enhance user protection, strengthen operational transparency, and foster deeper community trust across the digital asset industry.

The campaign combines on-chain financial safeguards, community engagement, educational initiatives, and a user-centric platform experience - positioning MEXC as one of the most proactive exchanges in an increasingly risk-conscious market.

Along with the campaign, MEXC is implementing advanced security protocols. A central pillar is the launch of MEXC's $100 million Guardian Fund, one of the industry's most transparent and accessible user protection mechanisms. The fund provides coverage for users facing significant threats, including large-scale exploits and critical security failures.

MEXC has also expanded its commitment to financial integrity with bi-monthly Security Reports, offering users full transparency into the platform's asset backing. These reports highlight a range of ongoing efforts to enhance user protection, including new updates for refund processing related to user errors and a structured response framework for illicit transactions.

Another key component of the Proof of Trust campaign is user empowerment through education. MEXC Learn , the platform's multilingual knowledge hub, offers free access to safety guides, real-time risk alerts, and advanced trading resources in over eight languages - ensuring users of all experience levels can navigate the Web3 ecosystem responsibly.

To further promote security education and user awareness, MEXC will launch the Trust Ambassador Program , selecting ambassadors and builders from our community to support the Proof of Trust campaign. These ambassadors will help promote basic security knowledge, raise awareness of protection measures, and provide support for user inquiries.

“As the crypto industry matures, security is no longer optional - it's fundamental. The rise in sophisticated threats highlights the urgent need for proactive protection. Responsible exchanges must go beyond reactive measures to lead with transparency, user education, and verifiable safeguards. Proof of Trust reflects our commitment to building a safer and more resilient ecosystem for all,” said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC.

With the launch of Proof of Trust, MEXC is taking a leadership role in establishing new benchmarks for security, transparency, and accountability in crypto trading. The campaign reflects MEXC's long-term commitment to its users and the broader ecosystem, ensuring that as the industry grows, trust remains the foundation of everything it builds.

