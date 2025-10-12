Tesla Rolls Out Cybertruck Sales To Qatar

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Tesla has launched sales of its Cybertruck in Qatar, bolstering its Middle East expansion as the electric carmaker seeks growth beyond saturated U. S. and Chinese markets. The announcement was made via its social media channel on 3 October, following its earlier push into Saudi Arabia this year.

Underlining its Gulf ambitions, Tesla has already made the Cybertruck available in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and now Qatar joins as one of the first markets outside North America to offer the pickup. The company plans to support local sales with online ordering, pop-up showrooms, Supercharger stations, and service centres.

Tesla does not provide regional breakdowns for Cybertruck deliveries, but a U. S. recall filing notes that 46,096 units had been built between November 2023 and early 2025. Analysts say the Qatar move is timely, given Tesla faces weakening demand and intensifying rivalry in its core markets.

Qatar, meanwhile, has signalled ambition in building an EV framework. The country is working toward installing 1,000 public charging stations by 2025 and targeting 4,000 by 2035. A partnership between Tesla, the utility Kahramaa, and real estate projects like Doha Festival City aims to deploy Superchargers capable of delivering 250 kW charging, enabling about 200 miles of range in 15 minutes.

Tesla's introduction in Qatar is part of a broader Gulf strategy that seeks to replicate its Saudi model-offering multiple variants of the Cybertruck tailored to regional conditions. For example, orders in Saudi Arabia include both All-Wheel Drive and Cyberbeast trims, with the Saudi AWD variant priced starting at around 434,990 Saudi Riyal.

However, Tesla is also reshaping its product line due to weak uptake. It has dropped the standalone rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck variant from its U. S. configurator, leaving only two higher-end models in the lineup. This shift signals that Tesla is consolidating its offerings to better match market demand.

Competition in the Gulf is mounting. Chinese manufacturers BYD and Zeekr are pushing aggressively into the region, and the U. S. EV maker Lucid-backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund-poses a formidable local rival.

Tesla's Q3 performance provided a temporary boost: the company reported record global deliveries, partly driven by a rush before the U. S. EV tax credit expired on 30 September. Yet analysts anticipate a steep drop in Q4 sales given the expiration of that incentive.

Tesla's entry into Qatar underscores its strategic pivot toward markets where expansion potential remains, even as challenges loom in technology adaptation, climate conditions, and consumer uptake.

