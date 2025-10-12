403
Spain's Envoy: Spanish-Kuwaiti Relations Are Flourishing More Than Ever
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Kuwait Manuel Hernandez Gamallo affirmed on Sunday that the relations between the two friendly countries are steadily developing.
"Our relations with Kuwait are deep and solid, based on cultural affinities and people-to-people relations," Ambassador Gamallo said during the celebration held by the Spanish embassy in Kuwait to mark their National Day.
"Those relations are flourishing more than ever."
The ceremony was attended by Kuwait's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah and a large number of diplomats and representatives of the international organizations in Kuwait.
He unveiled that important actions have taken place this year to expand bilateral relations.
"The Spanish-Kuwaiti Joint Economic Committee, held in Kuwait last May, was attended by a large group of economic operators, coming from the strategic fields encompassed in the Vision 2035," he said.
"As a follow-up of those gatherings, we are working now on several agreements, led by the ambition to expand the number of Spanish companies contributing to Kuwait's progress and prosperity."
Spain's envoy added that his country is also looking forward to the next round of bilateral political consultations, which should take place in the coming months.
He pointed out that near 50.000 people traveled this year from Kuwait to Spain.
"The approval of a more open visa regulations to the Schengen area has greatly contributed to make the visa procedures smoother," he stated.
Ambassador Gamallo expressed Spain's admiration of Kuwait's leading role in defending international law and helping the needy worldwide.
"Spain salutes the State of Kuwait as a staunch defender of the International Law, as a factor of stability and as a first rate contributor to the humanitarian causes in the world," Ambassador Gamallo said.
He congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jabber Al-Sabah and Kuwaiti people for Kuwait's successful tenure of the GCC rotatory Presidency.
"I want to express again our gratitude for the magnificent organization of the GCC-European Union High Level forum and the ministerial meeting held some days ago in Kuwait," he added.
On the situation in Middle East, the Spanish Ambassador pointed out that his country was one of the first world countries to recognize the Palestinian state and support the traumatized people of the Gaza Strip.
"More than a year ago, Spain and some other countries recognized the State of Palestine. Today, we must rejoice that many other countries are taking this same step," he said.
"During all this year, Spain has been at the forefront in the Global alliance for the Implementation of the Two State solution, has taken robust measures facing the unacceptable situation in Gaza, and has strived for a just peace based on the principles of the United Nations Charter." (end)
yt
yt
