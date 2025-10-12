Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DR Congo Deputy Prime Minister Meets Qatari Charge D'affaires

Kinshasa:

Kinshasa: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Security, Decentralization, and Customary Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, HE Jacquemain Shabani Lukoo, met with Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Shafi bin Newaimi Al Hajri.
The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

