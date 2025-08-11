Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China delivers fresh food aid to Zimbabwe


2025-08-11 05:56:44
(MENAFN) China delivered a fresh batch of food aid to Zimbabwe on Thursday aimed at strengthening the country’s food security after last year’s severe drought caused by El Niño.

At the handover ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare, Mercy Dinha, expressed gratitude for the donation, which includes approximately 3,000 tonnes of rice and wheat. She noted that the supplies would significantly assist vulnerable groups.

“We are looking at child-headed families, persons with disabilities, and the elderly. We are going to make sure that this consignment reaches those in need, especially the hard-to-reach areas,” Dinha said.

She further acknowledged China as a reliable partner, appreciating its ongoing support in infrastructure and agricultural development in Zimbabwe.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zhou Ding, reaffirmed China’s dedication to helping Zimbabwe combat food insecurity and alleviate poverty. He explained that the food aid forms part of China’s response to Zimbabwe’s international request for assistance following last year’s harsh drought.

