403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China delivers fresh food aid to Zimbabwe
(MENAFN) China delivered a fresh batch of food aid to Zimbabwe on Thursday aimed at strengthening the country’s food security after last year’s severe drought caused by El Niño.
At the handover ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare, Mercy Dinha, expressed gratitude for the donation, which includes approximately 3,000 tonnes of rice and wheat. She noted that the supplies would significantly assist vulnerable groups.
“We are looking at child-headed families, persons with disabilities, and the elderly. We are going to make sure that this consignment reaches those in need, especially the hard-to-reach areas,” Dinha said.
She further acknowledged China as a reliable partner, appreciating its ongoing support in infrastructure and agricultural development in Zimbabwe.
Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zhou Ding, reaffirmed China’s dedication to helping Zimbabwe combat food insecurity and alleviate poverty. He explained that the food aid forms part of China’s response to Zimbabwe’s international request for assistance following last year’s harsh drought.
At the handover ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare, Mercy Dinha, expressed gratitude for the donation, which includes approximately 3,000 tonnes of rice and wheat. She noted that the supplies would significantly assist vulnerable groups.
“We are looking at child-headed families, persons with disabilities, and the elderly. We are going to make sure that this consignment reaches those in need, especially the hard-to-reach areas,” Dinha said.
She further acknowledged China as a reliable partner, appreciating its ongoing support in infrastructure and agricultural development in Zimbabwe.
Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zhou Ding, reaffirmed China’s dedication to helping Zimbabwe combat food insecurity and alleviate poverty. He explained that the food aid forms part of China’s response to Zimbabwe’s international request for assistance following last year’s harsh drought.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment