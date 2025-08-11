India Home Automation Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Top Companies & Forecast 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The India home automation market was valued atin 2024 and is expected to reachby 2033, growing at a CAGR offrom 2025 to 2033. The India home automation market is experiencing strong expansion, driven by rising urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, growing demand for energy-efficient smart solutions, and enhanced digital infrastructure.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 3.56 billion

Forecast (2033): USD 13.64 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 16.10 %

Increasing adoption of smart lighting, HVAC, security, and entertainment systems across residential and commercial segments

Rising internet penetration, smartphone usage, IoT and AI integration enabling seamless automation and energy management Growing consumer preference for convenience, safety, and sustainability in smart homes

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-home-automation-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the India Home Automation Market?

AI-powered home automation systems in India are revolutionizing how consumers interact with their living spaces by enabling:



Predictive energy management for lighting, HVAC, and appliances based on usage patterns

AI-driven security with facial recognition, motion detection, and anomaly alerts

Personalized comfort settings for lighting, temperature, and entertainment systems Seamless integration with IoT devices, voice assistants, and smart home ecosystems

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Urbanization & Tech-Driven Demand: Expanding urban middle class driving demand for smart, energy-efficient home systems

Enhanced Connectivity: Growth in high-speed internet and smartphone adoption facilitating smart device control and integration

Customization & DIY Solutions: Increasing interest in easy-to-install and customizable automation systems for lighting, security, HVAC, etc. Sustainability Focus: Energy-saving automation features appealing to eco-conscious consumers for long-term cost benefits

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:



Lighting



Relay



Dimmers



Switches

Others

Security and Safety



Bells



Locks



Security Cameras

Others

HVAC



Thermostats



Sensors



Control Valves

Others

Entertainment



Home Theater System



Audio, Volume, and Multimedia Controls

Others Others

Technology Insights:



Wired Wireless

End User Insights:



Residential

Commercial Hospitality

Regional Insights:



North India

South India

East India West India

Ask Analyst for Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=29607&flag=C

Latest Development in the Industry

In July 2024, Schneider Electric launched advanced Home Energy Management solutions showcased at BuildCon 2024 in Goa under the theme“Future Forward – Switch to Smart,” aimed at enhancing smart home infrastructure.