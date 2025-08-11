Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Home Automation Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Top Companies & Forecast 2025-2033

2025-08-11 05:15:08
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India home automation market was valued at USD 3.56 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.64 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.10% from 2025 to 2033. The India home automation market is experiencing strong expansion, driven by rising urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, growing demand for energy-efficient smart solutions, and enhanced digital infrastructure.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 3.56 billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 13.64 billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 16.10 %
  • Increasing adoption of smart lighting, HVAC, security, and entertainment systems across residential and commercial segments
  • Rising internet penetration, smartphone usage, IoT and AI integration enabling seamless automation and energy management
  • Growing consumer preference for convenience, safety, and sustainability in smart homes

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-home-automation-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the India Home Automation Market?

AI-powered home automation systems in India are revolutionizing how consumers interact with their living spaces by enabling:

  • Predictive energy management for lighting, HVAC, and appliances based on usage patterns
  • AI-driven security with facial recognition, motion detection, and anomaly alerts
  • Personalized comfort settings for lighting, temperature, and entertainment systems
  • Seamless integration with IoT devices, voice assistants, and smart home ecosystems

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Urbanization & Tech-Driven Demand: Expanding urban middle class driving demand for smart, energy-efficient home systems
  • Enhanced Connectivity: Growth in high-speed internet and smartphone adoption facilitating smart device control and integration
  • Customization & DIY Solutions: Increasing interest in easy-to-install and customizable automation systems for lighting, security, HVAC, etc.
  • Sustainability Focus: Energy-saving automation features appealing to eco-conscious consumers for long-term cost benefits

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

  • Lighting
    • Relay
    • Dimmers
    • Switches
    • Others
  • Security and Safety
    • Bells
    • Locks
    • Security Cameras
    • Others
  • HVAC
    • Thermostats
    • Sensors
    • Control Valves
    • Others
  • Entertainment
    • Home Theater System
    • Audio, Volume, and Multimedia Controls
    • Others
  • Others

Technology Insights:

  • Wired
  • Wireless

End User Insights:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Hospitality

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • South India
  • East India
  • West India

Ask Analyst for Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=29607&flag=C

Latest Development in the Industry

  • In July 2024, Schneider Electric launched advanced Home Energy Management solutions showcased at BuildCon 2024 in Goa under the theme“Future Forward – Switch to Smart,” aimed at enhancing smart home infrastructure.

