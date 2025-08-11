Crystal Palace's Demotion Would 'Devalue' Europa League, Says Henderson
In July, UEFA's Club Financial Control Body demoted Palace to the third-tier Europa Conference League, citing that John Textor - president of Eagle Football Group, the majority owners of Olympique Lyonnais - also holds a controlling stake in the London side.
Ligue 1 side Lyon, who also secured a spot in the Europa League, were permitted to participate. Crystal Palace have taken their case to CAS, challenging UEFA's decision to bar them from the competition. A closed-door hearing was held on August 8, with a verdict expected on Monday.
"We won the FA Cup, we are justified to be in the Europa League," Henderson told BBC Radio 5 Live after leading Palace to a FA Community Shield victory over Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday. "For football purposes, we deserve to be in the Europa League. I think it would devalue the competition, unfortunately, if we weren't in the Europa League."
In June, Crystal Palace announced that New York Jets co-owner Robert Wood“Woody” Johnson had entered into a legally binding agreement to purchase Eagle Football Holding's stake in the club. However, the club failed to meet the March deadline to comply with multi-club ownership regulations, despite later winning the FA Cup in May to secure their spot in European competition.
"I know the chairman (Steve Parish) has fought hard against it and fingers crossed we are in the Europa League like we deserve to be. I am sure they will see sense and put us back in the Europa League," Henderson said.
