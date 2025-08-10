Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- The State of Kuwait, on behalf of the Gulf Group at the United Nations warned of the "dangerous" decision of the Israeli occupation to reoccupy Gaza Strip, including plans to fully occupy it and control it.

KUWAIT -- The first relief plane belonging to Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KCRS) took off at Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, heading to Egypt's Al-Arish Airport, carrying 10 tons of food supplies to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza, amid a devastating humanitarian crisis.

KUWAIT -- Acting Director General of Kuwait Authority for Partnership Project (KAPP), Asmaa Al-Mousa, confirmed that the cost of the second and third phases of the Al-Zour North Power Plant Project exceeds one billion Kuwaiti dinars (approximately USD 3.3 billion).

KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior represented by the General Department of Residency Affairs Investigations, announced, the arrest of 178 violators and wanted individuals in a wide-scale nationwide security campaign. (end) mb