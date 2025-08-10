Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- The first relief plane belonging to Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KCRS) took off at Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, heading to Egypt's Al-Arish Airport, carrying 10 tons of food supplies to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza, amid a devastating humanitarian crisis.
KUWAIT -- Acting Director General of Kuwait Authority for Partnership Project (KAPP), Asmaa Al-Mousa, confirmed that the cost of the second and third phases of the Al-Zour North Power Plant Project exceeds one billion Kuwaiti dinars (approximately USD 3.3 billion).
KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior represented by the General Department of Residency Affairs Investigations, announced, the arrest of 178 violators and wanted individuals in a wide-scale nationwide security campaign. (end) mb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment