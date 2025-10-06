Rajya Sabha Polls: NC Likely To Concede One Seat To Congress

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The ruling National Conference (NC) is not averse to offering a seat to its alliance partner, the Congress, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for October 24, sources disclosed.

Reliable sources said that NC has not expressed any reluctance to offer a seat to Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls during preliminary discussions on the matter.“Initial talks have been held between the leadership of both parties at the highest level,” they said, adding that the Congress leadership in New Delhi would consult Rahul Gandhi before taking a final decision, reported news agencyt KNO.

The Congress party, which has six MLAs in the J&K Assembly, is supporting Omar Abdullah-led government but had declined to join the council of ministers last year,stating that it would not do so until the restoration of statehood.

It is worthwhile to mention that Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra had told reporters here a few days ago that the decision on the party's strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls would be taken by the party high command.

In the Rajya Sabha elections, the NC-led alliance is expected to comfortably secure three seats, while the BJP is in a strong position to win the fourth.

National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Sajad Kichloo are frontrunners for the party's ticket.