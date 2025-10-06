Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus Arrives In Azerbaijan

2025-10-06 06:04:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar arrived in Azerbaijan on October 6 to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

