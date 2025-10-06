Ramayana To Toxic: 5 Upcoming Films Of KGF Star Yash Check Here
Yash, famously known as the Rocking Star in the South, is back in the limelight. He was recently offered a sci-fi film. In this package, we'll tell you which other films he will be seen in. By the way, Yash hasn't appeared in any movie since 2022
KGF star Yash, off-screen for 2-3 years, is back in the news. He's reportedly been offered a sci-fi film by director PS Mithran, who has already finished the script.
Yash's next film is Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas. It's currently filming and set for a March 19, 2026 release. The cast includes Nayanthara and Kiara Advani.
Both KGF films were massive hits. Reports say KGF 3 is in the works. Director Prashanth Neel confirmed the story is ready, with filming possibly starting in 2026.
Yash will play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan Part 1. His role will be smaller in the first part. He is also a co-producer. The film is set for a Diwali 2026 release.
Yash will have a much larger role in Ramayan Part 2, releasing Diwali 2027. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor. Both parts have a budget of 4000 crore.
Yash debuted in 2007 and has acted in 21 films. He gained widespread fame with the 2018 blockbuster KGF Chapter 1, after starring in movies like Googly.
