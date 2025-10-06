THIS Country Tops Global Retirement Index 2025 As The Best Country To Retire

The 2025 Global Retirement Index reveals the world's top destination for retirees, recognized for its exceptional healthcare, quality of life, and social support systems that ensure a secure and fulfilling retired life

Retirement often marks a new chapter of exploration and cultural discovery, and for many, the dream includes relocating abroad. The 2025 Global Retirement Index, published by Natixis Investment Managers, has placed Norway at the top of its list of 44 developed nations, ranking it the best country in the world for retirees.

The index assessed countries based on affordability, healthcare, quality of life, and overall retirement security. Norway claimed the number one spot due to its strong healthcare outcomes, low unemployment, and high income equality. Impressively, Norway has ranked among the top three every year since 2012, maintaining its reputation for offering one of the highest living standards worldwide.

Norway performed exceptionally well across most categories. It ranked first in material wellbeing, second in quality of life, and fourth in health. The report also noted that Norway is among the top five nations for air quality, clean water, and sanitation - all factors that contribute to its consistent status as one of the world's happiest countries.

However, the Global Retirement Index pointed out that Norway slipped slightly in the“Finances in Retirement” category, dropping from 12th to 16th place. Analysts attributed this decline to Norway's high tax burden, which funds its expansive public welfare systems, and to challenges posed by its aging population. Still, Norway remains a model for balancing prosperity, equality, and sustainability in social care.

While Norway offers retirees excellent living conditions and world-class healthcare, settling there permanently can be difficult for foreigners. According to the Norwegian Embassy, residence permits are typically available only under specific circumstances, such as employment or family reunification.

Earlier this year, Everly Life also named Norway a top retirement destination, citing its advanced healthcare system and robust social infrastructure as key reasons for its appeal among seniors.

In the 2025 Global Retirement Index, Norway was followed by Ireland in second place, Switzerland in third, Iceland in fourth, and Denmark in fifth. Australia was the only non-European nation to enter the top ten, while the United States ranked 21st.

The report also highlighted the main concerns retirees face globally - including insufficient savings, inflation, potential benefit reductions, and rising healthcare costs - all of which continue to affect retirement security across nations.