Egyptian FM Urges Wider Recognition Of Palestine State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty highlighted the importance of wider recognition of the State of Palestine and greater efforts by the international community to realize the two-state solution.
A fair solution to the Palestine cause must meet the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people foremost among which is the right to establish an independent state, he said during his meeting with a delegation from the Elders, a group of independent global leaders, on Sunday.
The group, founded by former leader of South Africa Nelson Mandela in 2007, advocates for peace, justice and human rights.
The meeting reviewed the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the brutal onslaught of the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip coupled with the policy of using starvation as a weapon, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.
The Egyptian minister reminded that the attempts of the Israeli occupation authorities to pursue the genocidal war against the Palestinian people and undermine the latter's inalienable right to statehood, and usurp more Palestinian territories run counter to all rules of the international laws.
He reaffirmed Egypt's rejection of the attempts by the Israeli occupation regime to evict the Palestinians from their own land and liquidate the Palestinian question.
There will be no room for peace, security or stability in the Middle East without materialization of Palestinian statehood, he stressed.
Abdelatty briefed his guests on Egypt's efforts to mediate a truce deal between the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement Hamas and the Israeli occupation authorities.
Egypt plans to host an international conference on recovery and reconstruction in Gaza soon after a ceasefire deal is struck, he said.
The delegation includes Chair of the Elders and former president of Ireland Mary Robinson and former prime minister of New Zealand Helen Clark. (end)
