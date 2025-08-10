An Impressive Panamanian Knockout - UFC Fighter Joselyne Edwards Wins Big

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panamanian Joselyne Edwards demonstrated her prowess by knocking out Brazilian Priscila Cachoeira at 2:24 of the first round today at UFC Vegas 109, an event held at the Apex Arena in Las Vegas, USA. With this victory, Edwards added her third consecutive win, while Cachoeira fell again inside the Octagon. The fight started with great intensity, with both fighters exchanging heavy blows from the opening minutes. However, it was Edwards who took the lead, landing a precise combination that culminated with a right hook, sending Cachoeira sprawling on her back.

Edwards came into the fight riding a hot streak, having submitted Tamires Vidal in the third round and scoring a TKO in the first against Chelsea Chandler. In contrast, Cachoeira has been finished in three of her last four fights. “Hard work pays off. This girl, who left Panama at 21 years of age, pursuing her dreams, has achieved them, and the next step is to win the championship. God willing, I'll keep improving. Panama is on top,” Edwards said after that fight, which continues to open great doors for her.