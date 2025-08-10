An Impressive Panamanian Knockout - UFC Fighter Joselyne Edwards Wins Big -
Edwards came into the fight riding a hot streak, having submitted Tamires Vidal in the third round and scoring a TKO in the first against Chelsea Chandler. In contrast, Cachoeira has been finished in three of her last four fights. “Hard work pays off. This girl, who left Panama at 21 years of age, pursuing her dreams, has achieved them, and the next step is to win the championship. God willing, I'll keep improving. Panama is on top,” Edwards said after that fight, which continues to open great doors for her.
