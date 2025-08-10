403
Cleanup Campaign At Rawat Al Ajuz
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Department of Land Protection has carried out a cleanup campaign in the northern region, covering Rawdat Al-Ajuz, west of Umm Al-Amd.
This campaign is part of the ministry's efforts to preserve the land environment and protect vegetation cover by removing waste from natural sites, ensuring their sustainability as environmental and tourist destinations for visitors to the wilderness.
The ministry has urged all visitors to wilderness areas and meadows to maintain the cleanliness of these sites, avoid leaving or randomly dumping waste, and dispose of it in designated areas only to preserve their natural appearance and protect wildlife and biodiversity.
The ministry stressed that such campaigns are part of its regular plans to enhance environmental awareness among the community and encourage responsible practices that support the Qatar's goals of conserving natural resources and achieving sustainable environmental development.
