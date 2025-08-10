Higher Education Ministry Allocates 450 Bachelor's Scholarships For Top Tawjihi Achievers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 10 (Petra) -Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research issued an infographic on Sunday detailing the number of full Bachelor's scholarships for top achievers of General Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi).The scholarships are provided annually by the University Student Support Fund to the excelling Tawjihi groups.In a statement, the ministry said these scholarships reflect the Jordanian state's "commitment to supporting outstanding students, valuing their efforts, supporting their educational journey, and investing in their future."The ministry added that the fund annually allocates 450 full Bachelor's scholarships to the top Tawjihi students in the Kingdom.Out of the overall figure, 330 scholarships are granted to the beneficiary students in the Kingdom's districts, 6 each, admitted in the Bachelor's stage within the regular program at Jordan's public universities.Meanwhile, 120 scholarships go for other high-achieving Tawjihi alumni distributed across all branches and fields of secondary school.