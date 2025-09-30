Belgium Finds 90 Percent of Drone Flights Illegal in 2024
(MENAFN) Nearly 90% of drone flights detected in Belgium’s most sensitive airspaces last year were unauthorized, local reports revealed on Tuesday.
According to the Belgian air traffic authority Skeyes, more than 31,000 drone movements were registered in 2024 near critical sites, including airports and military zones, as reported by media.
Johan Decuyper, CEO of Skeyes, explained that most of the drones detected by their automated system were recreational in nature, operated by individuals who did not submit flight plans. “Most of the drones we detect with our fully automated system are recreational drones operated by people who haven't requested a flight plan,” Decuyper said. “We can then inform the police about the location of the drone and its pilot. But very few drones pose a real safety risk.”
The subsidiary SkeyDrone, which handles drone detection for Skeyes, reports an average of 30 drone sightings per day in the vicinity of Brussels Airport.
In 2024, authorities also recorded nearly 21,000 applications for drone flight permits around key airports—Brussels, Charleroi, Liege, Antwerp, Ostend, and Kortrijk—as well as military zones. This represents a notable 40% increase in permit requests compared to two years ago.
Earlier this month, several EU countries, including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Estonia, Norway, and Denmark, reported instances of airspace violations and disruptions linked to drones. While there were suspicions of foreign involvement, Russia has denied any responsibility.
