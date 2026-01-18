403
Syrian military broadens presence throughout areas of Raqqa province
(MENAFN) The Syrian Army announced on Saturday that it has broadened its presence across southern areas of Raqqa province, taking control of additional towns and villages and moving closer to the city of Tabqa, thereby increasing pressure on the nearby military airbase.
According to official statements, the latest advances are part of ongoing military movements west of the Euphrates River following the withdrawal of YPG/SDF forces from the area. The army indicated that its units are continuing their approach toward Tabqa military airport as deployments expand across the region.
As stated by reports, military units entered the city of al-Mansoura and captured the Hajanah military camp located near Tabqa. The operations command also confirmed that forces secured the village of Rajm al-Ghazal in the Raqqa countryside, moved into the town of al-Ghanem al-Ali, and that forward units are now nearing the outskirts of Tabqa city.
Additional progress was reported in surrounding areas, with army units entering the towns of Henideh and al-Safsafa, as well as the villages of Abu Assi and al-Jabali, further consolidating control across the countryside.
Reports also indicated that government forces have taken control of the town of Zur Shammar east of Raqqa and are continuing their advance toward the Sabkha area.
Meanwhile, amid intense fighting near Tabqa, YPG/SDF elements were reported to be pulling back from territories west of the Euphrates River in organized convoys as clashes with Syrian Army units continued.
Earlier developments included the army securing the al-Rasafa area in southern Raqqa, along with its historic citadel and seven nearby villages. According to statements, this advance has further tightened pressure on Tabqa Military Airbase, which authorities say is used as a central operational hub by PKK-linked militants.
Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian Army also announced that it had taken control of the town of Dibsi Afnan and was advancing toward Tabqa within Raqqa province. In addition, it reported establishing full military control over the cities of Deir Hafir and Maskanah in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, marking a significant expansion of its territorial gains in northern Syria.
